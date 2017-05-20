Tonight’s All-Star Race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Jimmie Johnson seeks to extend his record of wins to five in the All-Star Race tonight, while a number of drivers, including pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, seek their first win in this event.
Here are the particulars for the race:
(All times are ET)
START: Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza will give the command for drivers to start engines at 8:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 70 laps in four segments around the 1.5-mile track.
SEGMENTS: First segment is 20 laps. Second segment is 20 laps. Third segment is 20 laps. Final segment is 10 laps.
ALL-STAR RACE SPECIAL RULES:
- The field will be trimmed to 10 cars for the final 10-lap segment. The winner receives $1 million.
- The winner of each of the first three stages will lock up a spot in the final stage provided they remain on the lead lap after the third stage.
- The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining spots in the 10-car final stage.
- Those 10 cars will be lined up by average finish of the first three stages and given the option to pit. Exit off pit road determines the starting order for the final stage.
- Each team will have one set of option tires to use at their discretion. Teams that choose to put on these tires to start the final stage must start behind those that choose to start that stage on regular tires.
- Only green-flag laps count in the final 10-lap segment.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 2:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:38 p.m.
MONSTER ENERGY OPEN:
- Command to start engines at 6:07 p.m.
- Green flag scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
- Race features three stages: The first stage is 20 laps. The second stage is 20 laps. The final stage is 10 laps.
- Winner of each stage advances to All-Star Race
- Final spot to All-Star Race goes to fan vote winner.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Calysta Bevier will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain.
LAST YEAR: Joey Logano passed Kyle Larson with two laps to go to win last year’s race. Brad Keselowski finished second and Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star starting lineup