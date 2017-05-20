Staff picks for All-Star Race

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR’s All-Star Race always has its special rules and tonight will be no different.

To help you better understand the Monster Energy Open and All-Star Race, here is a handy guide for all the special rules tonight.

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN RULE

— Race will be run in three stages.

— First stage is 20 laps. Second stage is 20 laps. Final stage is 10 laps.

— The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race.

— After each stage, the winner will go through a lug nut check. If the car has three or more unsecured lug nuts, the car will be disqualified and the No. 2 finisher will be awarded the stage win and advance to the All-Star Race (provided it passes the lug nut check)

— The winner of each stage is done for the Open.

— All laps count (green and yellow) in the first two 20-laps stages.

— Only green-flag laps count in the final 10-lap stage.

— There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. The overtime line, although painted on the track, is not in play for this event.

— Teams can work on their car during a red flag.

— The five-minute crash clock will not be used in this event.

— Damaged vehicle policy (limited repairs) will be in effect.

— The fan vote winner will be announced after the Open.

MONSTER ENERGY ALL-STAR RACE

— The race will consist of four stages.

— First stage is 20 laps. Second stage is 20 laps. Third stage is 20 laps. Final stage is 10 laps.

— All laps count (green and yellow) in the first three stages.

— Only green-flag laps count in the final stage.

— The field will be trimmed to 10 cars for the final 10-lap stage. The winner of the final stage receives $1 million.

— The winner of each of the first three stages will lock up a spot in the final stage provided they remain on the lead lap after the third stage.

— The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining spots in the 10-car final stage.

— Those 10 cars will be lined up by average finish of the first three stages and given the option to pit. Exit off pit road determines the starting order of the final stage.

— Each team will have one set of option tires to use at their discretion. Teams that start the final stage on the option tire must start behind those that start the final stage on regular tires.

— There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. The overtime line, although painted on the track, is not in play for this event.

— Teams can work on their car during a red flag.

— The five-minute crash clock will not be used in this event.

— Damaged vehicle policy (limited repairs) will be in effect.

