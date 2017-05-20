Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Staff picks for All-Star Race

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. The Charlotte homestand already is off to a great start for the truck race winner who will start second tonight.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. He won last weekend at Kansas and keeps the streak going.

Daniel McFadin

Kurt Busch started Monster Energy’s tenure as the Cup Series title sponsor by winning the Daytona 500. He wins the first Monster Energy sponsored All-Star Race for his second win in the event.

Jerry Bonkowski

Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race. Saturday night, Brad Keselowski keeps the trophy in the Team Penske trophy case with his first all-star win.

Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph, Redskins’ DeAngelo Williams among celebrities at All-Star Race

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Tonight’s NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race has attracted a handful of Monster Energy sponsored athlete and other celebrities for the night’s festivities.

Among the Monster back athletes is Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who is serving as the Grand Marshal for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joining him are:

  • Motorcross racer and former NASCAR driver Ricky Carmichael, who will serve as honorary pace car driver.
  • World champion bull rider J.B. Mauney, serving as honorary starter.
  • Trophy truck truck racer B.J. Baldwin, serving as honorary Grand Marshal Truck driver.

Also taking in the 32nd All-Star Race are Washington Redskins running back DeAngelo Williams and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph is a guest of Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 42 team, which is sponsored by Minnesota-based Target.

While this weekend is Rudolph’s first Cup event, the Cincinnati-native is no stranger to NASCAR. Years before Cup competed there, Rudolph attended Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway.

“It’s been awesome, we started yesterday over at the Ganassi shop and got to see the behind the scenes stuff things an outsider, or a fan from a distance, has no idea (about),” Rudolph told reporters Saturday in the No. 42 team’s hauler. “As a football player, there’s parallel’s. A lot of people think we just go practice for a couple hours a day and play on Sundays and that’s it. You don’t really know all the details and the things that are involved with the weekly preparation. We were able to learn about that yesterday and get a feel for everything that goes into putting the car on track on Sunday. That was a lot of fun, then we came over here and watched qualifying. Got to see Kyle sit on the pole and were super fired up for that, first NASCAR (Cup) race and we ended up in Victory Lane. Can’t complain with that.”

Rudolph, who has younger cousins that compete in Late Model cars on dirt tracks, last year was part of the “Kyle Goes Pro” video series for his Pro Bowl campaign. The series followed Rudolph as he stepped into the shoes of athletes with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

Part of Rudolph’s NASCAR experience was visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame. What was his favorite part?

“Definitely not the simulator,” Rudolph said. “Out of our group I came in last and my wife came in second. Still haven’t heard the end of that one.”

Clint Bowyer wins pole for Monster Energy Open

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open with a lap of 189.474 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He was followed by Ryan Blaney (188.009 mph), Chase Elliott (187.859), Austin Dillon (187.487) and AJ Allmendinger (187.285).

Twenty-four cars will star the race.

The Open, scheduled to begin at about 6 p.m. ET, will feature three stages. The first stage will be 20 laps. The second stage will be 20 laps. The final stage will be 10 laps. The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race provided they pass lug nut inspection.

The fan vote winner will be announced after the Open.

Click here for starting lineup

 

Check out all the special rules for All-Star Race

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR’s All-Star Race always has its special rules and tonight will be no different.

To help you better understand the Monster Energy Open and All-Star Race, here is a handy guide for all the special rules tonight.

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN RULE

— Race will be run in three stages.

— First stage is 20 laps. Second stage is 20 laps. Final stage is 10 laps.

— The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race.

— After each stage, the winner will go through a lug nut check. If the car has three or more unsecured lug nuts, the car will be disqualified and the No. 2 finisher will be awarded the stage win and advance to the All-Star Race (provided it passes the lug nut check)

— The winner of each stage is done for the Open.

— All laps count (green and yellow) in the first two 20-laps stages.

— Only green-flag laps count in the final 10-lap stage.

— There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. The overtime line, although painted on the track, is not in play for this event.

— Teams can work on their car during a red flag.

— The five-minute crash clock will not be used in this event.

— Damaged vehicle policy (limited repairs) will be in effect.

— The fan vote winner will be announced after the Open.

MONSTER ENERGY ALL-STAR RACE

— The race will consist of four stages.

— First stage is 20 laps. Second stage is 20 laps. Third stage is 20 laps. Final stage is 10 laps.

— All laps count (green and yellow) in the first three stages.

— Only green-flag laps count in the final stage.

— The field will be trimmed to 10 cars for the final 10-lap stage. The winner of the final stage receives $1 million.

— The winner of each of the first three stages will lock up a spot in the final stage provided they remain on the lead lap after the third stage.

— The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining spots in the 10-car final stage.

— Those 10 cars will be lined up by average finish of the first three stages and given the option to pit. Exit off pit road determines the starting order of the final stage.

— Each team will have one set of option tires to use at their discretion. Teams that start the final stage on the option tire must start behind those that start the final stage on regular tires.

— There will be a maximum of three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish. The overtime line, although painted on the track, is not in play for this event.

— Teams can work on their car during a red flag.

— The five-minute crash clock will not be used in this event.

— Damaged vehicle policy (limited repairs) will be in effect.

— Only green-flag laps count in the final 10-lap stage.

Tonight’s All-Star Race at Charlotte: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Jimmie Johnson seeks to extend his record of wins to five in the All-Star Race tonight, while a number of drivers, including pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, seek their first win in this event.

Here are the particulars for the race:

(All times are ET)

START: Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza will give the command for drivers to start engines at 8:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 70 laps in four segments around the 1.5-mile track.

SEGMENTS: First segment is 20 laps. Second segment is 20 laps. Third segment is 20 laps. Final segment is 10 laps.

ALL-STAR RACE SPECIAL RULES: 

  • The field will be trimmed to 10 cars for the final 10-lap segment. The winner receives $1 million.
  • The winner of each of the first three stages will lock up a spot in the final stage provided they remain on the lead lap after the third stage.
  • The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining spots in the 10-car final stage.
  • Those 10 cars will be lined up by average finish of the first three stages and given the option to pit. Exit off pit road determines the starting order for the final stage.
  • Each team will have one set of option tires to use at their discretion. Teams that choose to put on these tires to start the final stage must start behind those that choose to start that stage on regular tires.
  • Only green-flag laps count in the final 10-lap segment.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 2:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:38 p.m.

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN:

  • Command to start engines at 6:07 p.m.
  • Green flag scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
  • Race features three stages: The first stage is 20 laps. The second stage is 20 laps. The final stage is 10 laps.
  • Winner of each stage advances to All-Star Race
  • Final spot to All-Star Race goes to fan vote winner.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Calysta Bevier will perform the Anthem at 8:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Joey Logano passed Kyle Larson with two laps to go to win last year’s race. Brad Keselowski finished second and Dale Earnhardt Jr. placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for All-Star starting lineup