Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez win in Monster Energy Open to advance to All-Star Race, Elliott wins Fan Vote

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez won stages in the Monster Energy Open to advance to the Monster Energy All-Star Race.

They will be joined there by Chase Elliott, who won the fan vote and will start in his second All-Star Race.

Bowyer started from the pole and led every lap of the first 20-lap stage. He had over a two-second lead at the end of the stage.

Blaney then followed Bowyer by leading all 20 laps in the second stage to advance.

The final 10-lap stage started with a caution as Landon Cassill, who only took two tires, got a slow start and was turned by Elliott. Cassill slid through the infield grass before lightly impacting the inside wall. He didn’t suffer any major damage.

When the segment finally got underway, Daniel Suarez controlled the first four laps. Then Elliott caught him and began pressuring Suarez, which allowed Erik Jones to catch the duo. With four laps left, all three cars were together as they exited Turn 4.

Jones got to Elliott’s bumper as they entered the tri-oval and moved to the inside. Jones quickly ran out of room and caught the edge of the infield, bringing back memories of the “Pass in the Grass” from the 1987 All-Star Race.

But this version didn’t end well, as the contact damaged the No. 77, which began smoking and spun in Turn 1 to bring out the caution.

“I got a good run and tried to go to the top and there wasn’t any room on the top so I went to the bottom and couldn’t really see behind the 24 (Chase Elliott) where the grass began,” Jones said. “So just hoped there was enough pavement down there to make a move and get clear, but unfortunately there wasn’t and that was the end of our day.”

Suarez got a great jump on the final restart and wasn’t challenged over the final three laps.

Crew chiefs face many questions with tire options for All-Star Race

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — The question for crew chiefs tonight is when to put on the option, softer tires, during the All-Star Race.

Nobody is quite certain.

Among the questions is how beneficial the option tires — marked with green Goodyear lettering — will be. They are intended to be quicker than the regular tire but will wear sooner and likely lose speed deeper into a run.

Each team will have three regular sets and one option set for the four-stage, 70-lap race. If teams save the option tire until the final 10-lap stage, they must start behind all cars on the regular tire.

Another consideration for teams is that format. Only 10 of the 20 cars will advance to the final stage. Those that win any of the first three stages (and are on the lead lap at the end of third stage) advance. The other spots will be based on average finish in the first three stages. That could play into when crew chiefs use the option tires.

“We’re going to see some guys play with it a little bit in the opening stages I would think,’’ said Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Brad Keselowski. “We’re hoping we can get it judged from that to understand if you stay out and get the clean air, can you make it work? I think it will be interesting.’’

Ryan Newman will start 15th in the 20-car field, so strategy may be key. That will be crew chief Luke Lambert’s responsibility.

“There is a certain tradeoff point based on the length of the run,’’ Lambert said of how long the option tires are faster. “The key variable that set of tires helps you with is to go fast early in the run, which is when you can make up all the spots and get the track position and potentially drive out in front of the field. I think that is where the tires are going to prove their benefit.’’

Teams got to practice with one set of the option tires Thursday afternoon.

“I felt like our car did not like the softer tire,’’ said Keith Rodden, crew chief for Kasey Kahne. “We were a little tighter and we were going faster into the corner and it’s like we deflected more and hit the splitter and didn’t turn as good.’’

Kyle Larson, who will start on the pole, says the cooler temperatures at night could help the option tires and make them last longer and be the better choice later in the event.

“I was happy in practice that it did seem to have three to four tenths of speed in it,’’ Larson said. “It definitely felt like it had more grip for a few laps and at night time I think it’s going to be even better. I don’t know, but I think that the option tire will be more impactful when the sun goes down. We’ve just got to wait and see.’’

Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph, Redskins’ DeAngelo Williams among celebrities at All-Star Race

By Daniel McFadinMay 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Tonight’s NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race has attracted a handful of Monster Energy sponsored athlete and other celebrities for the night’s festivities.

Among the Monster back athletes is Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who is serving as the Grand Marshal for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joining him are:

  • Motorcross racer and former NASCAR driver Ricky Carmichael, who will serve as honorary pace car driver.
  • World champion bull rider J.B. Mauney, serving as honorary starter.
  • Trophy truck truck racer B.J. Baldwin, serving as honorary Grand Marshal Truck driver.

Also taking in the 32nd All-Star Race are Washington Redskins running back DeAngelo Williams and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph is a guest of Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 42 team, which is sponsored by Minnesota-based Target.

While this weekend is Rudolph’s first Cup event, the Cincinnati-native is no stranger to NASCAR. Years before Cup competed there, Rudolph attended Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway.

“It’s been awesome, we started yesterday over at the Ganassi shop and got to see the behind the scenes stuff things an outsider, or a fan from a distance, has no idea (about),” Rudolph told reporters Saturday in the No. 42 team’s hauler. “As a football player, there’s parallel’s. A lot of people think we just go practice for a couple hours a day and play on Sundays and that’s it. You don’t really know all the details and the things that are involved with the weekly preparation. We were able to learn about that yesterday and get a feel for everything that goes into putting the car on track on Sunday. That was a lot of fun, then we came over here and watched qualifying. Got to see Kyle sit on the pole and were super fired up for that, first NASCAR (Cup) race and we ended up in Victory Lane. Can’t complain with that.”

Rudolph, who has younger cousins that compete in Late Model cars on dirt tracks, last year was part of the “Kyle Goes Pro” video series for his Pro Bowl campaign. The series followed Rudolph as he stepped into the shoes of athletes with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

Part of Rudolph’s NASCAR experience was visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame. What was his favorite part?

“Definitely not the simulator,” Rudolph said. “Out of our group I came in last and my wife came in second. Still haven’t heard the end of that one.”

Clint Bowyer wins pole for Monster Energy Open

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open with a lap of 189.474 mph at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He was followed by Ryan Blaney (188.009 mph), Chase Elliott (187.859), Austin Dillon (187.487) and AJ Allmendinger (187.285).

Twenty-four cars will star the race.

The Open, scheduled to begin at about 6 p.m. ET, will feature three stages. The first stage will be 20 laps. The second stage will be 20 laps. The final stage will be 10 laps. The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race provided they pass lug nut inspection.

The fan vote winner will be announced after the Open.

Click here for starting lineup

 

Staff picks for All-Star Race

By Dustin LongMay 20, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. The Charlotte homestand already is off to a great start for the truck race winner who will start second tonight.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. He won last weekend at Kansas and keeps the streak going.

Daniel McFadin

Kurt Busch started Monster Energy’s tenure as the Cup Series title sponsor by winning the Daytona 500. He wins the first Monster Energy sponsored All-Star Race for his second win in the event.

Jerry Bonkowski

Joey Logano won last year’s All-Star Race. Saturday night, Brad Keselowski keeps the trophy in the Team Penske trophy case with his first all-star win.