Results of Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte

Kyle Busch scored his 48th career Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch led 90 of 134 laps.
Johnny Sauter finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters.
Kyle Busch scored his 48th career Camping World Truck Series victory Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch led 90 of 134 laps.
Johnny Sauter finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters.
Johnny Sauter extended his points lead after his runner-up finish in Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Sauter entered the Camping World Truck Series race with a two-point lead on Christopher Bell. Sauter ended the night 15 points ahead of Bell. Matt Crafton is third in the season standings, 51 points behind Sauter.
CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Busch swept all three stages and ran away with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 for his second Camping World Truck Series win in a row.
Busch led 90 of 134 laps on the way to his seventh Truck win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In both his wins this year, Busch has swept all three stages.
Busch held off the field on a three-lap shootout following a late caution.
It’s Busch’s 48th career Truck win.
Busch was followed by Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters.
Bell, the pole-sitter, competed for the win after he lost a tire on Lap 4 and went a lap down.
“I struggle on restarts, I don’t know why,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “It seemed like one time I would spin the tires and the next time I wouldn’t spin the tires. Overall bummed that I finished third with a second-place car.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Buch
STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch
WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Ryan Truex finished fourth after a pit penalty for the third top-five finish of his career … Johnny Sauter’s second-place finish is his best result at Charlotte in nine starts. It’s his second top-three finish in a row here. … Parker Kligerman finished 10th for his first top 10 since the April 2016 Martinsville race. Pit strategy allowed him to lead six laps in Stage 2.
WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Austin Cindric, who graduated from high school Friday morning, spun on Lap 32 to cause the second caution. He finished 19th … Kaz Grala was the cause of two cautions, getting involved in a wreck with Brandon Jones on Lap 60 and single-truck accident on Lap 69. He finished 30th. … John Hunter Nemechek and Brett Moffitt got into each other on Lap 78. Nemechek pitted after pit road had been closed and was penalized. He finished 22nd, two laps down … Regan Smith wrecked with 33 to go after being turned on the frontstretch and hitting the wall on the driver’s side. He finished 29th.
NOTABLE: The No. 24 of Justin Haley failed height measurements in post-race inspection. Any penalties will come later in the week … With his win, Busch is three shy of Ron Hornaday Jr.‘s series record of 51 … Sauter is winless but has finished in the top three in four straight races.
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “The record is just a number I guess. I remember when I passed Mark Martin on the Xfinity side and that was a lot of fun and pretty interesting. Look forward to hopefully passing Ron on the Truck side and be able to set that a little bit higher. Maybe one day when I’m all said and done on the Cup stuff, maybe I’ll run my retirement tour in the Truck Series, win the championship and get the trifecta.” – Kyle Busch on getting closer to Ron Hornaday Jr.’s Truck win record.
WHAT’S NEXT: Dover 200 at Dover International Speedway at 5:30 p.m. ET on June 2 on Fox Sports 1.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Although this is Larson’s second All-Star appearance it was his first time taking part in qualifying, which featured three laps and a four-tire pit stop.
Kyle Busch, who has never won the All-Star Race, starts second. He’s followed by Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.
Sixteen drivers qualified Friday. The final four spots will be set in Saturday’s Monster Energy Open. The 50-lap Open will be divided into three stages (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps). The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race. The 20th and final spot goes to the fan vote winner.
Ernie Cope is the new crew chief of the No. 47 Chevrolet driven by A.J. Allmendinger effective immediately, JTG Daugherty confirmed to NBC Sports.
Motorsport.com first reported the move.
Cope takes over for Randall Burnett, who will be reassigned within the organization. Burnett has been Allmendinger’s crew chief since the start of the 2016 season.
Cope, who led Chase Elliott to his 2014 Xfinity Series championship, had also joined the team as competition director at the start of 2016.
Allmendinger gets a new crew chief as he sits 30th in the point standings. He finished 19th in 2016.
Allmendinger’s best result through 11 races this year is third in the Daytona 500. His only other top 10 finish was sixth at Martinsville.
Burnett was suspended three races and fined $65,000 earlier this year for three unsecured lug nuts on the No. 47 after the Atlanta race. Cope filled in for a fourth race in addition to the races Burnett was suspended for.