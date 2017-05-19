Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson edges Kyle Busch for All-Star pole

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 19, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Kyle Larson nipped Kyle Busch by one-hundredth of a second to win his first Monster Energy All-Star Race pole Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It was Larson’s first attempt at the qualifying format, which features three laps at a pit stop where there is no pit road speed limit.

“I knew everybody would try to push a little bit harder that last round,” Larson said of the two-round session. “I just wanted to be mistake-free. My first attempt at it was pretty cool.”

Kevin Harvick will start third and be followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

“As you look at the lap we probably could have run a couple tenths faster there, but, all in all, our goal was to not make any huge mistakes,” Harvick said. “I feel like starting up front with the way that the tires are and the way that everything is will be a huge benefit.”

The top five advanced to the second round and that determined the pole-winner. Kurt Busch had the fastest time over three laps and a pit stop but was penalized 10 seconds for two loose lug nuts, dropping him to fifth.

Johnson overshot his pit stall and had to back up. He was assessed a five-second penalty for his crew going over the wall too soon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start sixth in his final All-Star Race.

Ryan Newman provided a smoke show with his qualifying run. As he began his attempt to enter the pits for his mandatory four-tire pit stop, Newman lost control of his No. 31 Chevrolet and slid sideways through Turn 4, producing a cloud of smoke. But Newman regained control and rocketed down pit road to make his stop.

Newman will start 15th Saturday night after a loose lug nut was found on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s car, knocking five seconds off his time.

Click here for All-Star qualifying results

Starting lineup for All-Star Race

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 19, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Although this is Larson’s second All-Star appearance it was his first time taking part in qualifying, which featured three laps and a four-tire pit stop.

Kyle Busch, who has never won the All-Star Race, starts second. He’s followed by Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

Sixteen drivers qualified Friday. The final four spots will be set in Saturday’s Monster Energy Open. The 50-lap Open will be divided into three stages (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps). The winner of each stage advances to the All-Star Race. The 20th and final spot goes to the fan vote winner.

Click here for All-Star starting lineup

Ernie Cope takes over as crew chief for A.J. Allmendinger

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 19, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

Ernie Cope is the new crew chief of the No. 47 Chevrolet driven by A.J. Allmendinger effective immediately, JTG Daugherty confirmed to NBC Sports.

Motorsport.com first reported the move.

Cope takes over for Randall Burnett, who will be reassigned within the organization. Burnett has been Allmendinger’s crew chief since the start of the 2016 season.

Cope, who led Chase Elliott to his 2014 Xfinity Series championship, had also joined the team as competition director at the start of 2016.

Allmendinger gets a new crew chief as he sits 30th in the point standings. He finished 19th in 2016.

Allmendinger’s best result through 11 races this year is third in the Daytona 500. His only other top 10 finish was sixth at Martinsville.

Burnett was suspended three races and fined $65,000 earlier this year for three unsecured lug nuts on the No. 47 after the Atlanta race. Cope filled in for a fourth race in addition to the races Burnett was suspended for.

Long: Aric Almirola’s greatest pain is not fulfilling his children’s wishes

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 19, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — The pain in Aric Almirola’s back is nothing like the pain in his heart.

When he gingerly exited an airplane Sunday, a day after fracturing his T5 vertebrae at Kansas Speedway, he was greeted by his children. Four-year-old son Alex and 3-year-old daughter Abby wanted to hug their father.

“I couldn’t,’’ Almirola said in a soft voice.

They wanted him to pick them up.

“I couldn’t.’’

Hugs and lifts will be limited for while. Almirola is expected to need eight to 12 weeks to recover from the back injury he suffered last weekend. His car pounded Joey Logano’s Ford, sending the rear of Almirola’s Ford up about 6 feet before crashing back to the track.

Almirola moved haltingly Friday, sitting still as he talked because of the “excruicatingly painful’’ injury.

“There’s no way to relieve it,’’ Almirola said. “There’s no comfort. If I sit for too long, it hurts. If I stand up, it feels better for a few minutes and then it starts to hurt. If I lay down, it feels better for a few minutes and then it starts to hurt.

“I can’t really lay on my back because it puts pressure on my spine. I can’t lay for too long on my side because then my spine sags and it puts pressure on it. There’s just a constant ache.’’

For someone whose focus as a child was to be a racer — “racing was Plan A, Plan B and Plan C,’’ he said — sitting out of the car for so long will be difficult. But it won’t be as hard for the 33-year-old as it is for his two children.

They don’t understand daddy is hurt.

“I don’t have a Band-Aid on it. I don’t have blood or a scab, so visually they don’t understand I’ve got a broken bone in my back,’’ Almirola told NBC Sports.

Almirola said he felt a stabbing pain in his back when his car struck Logano’s and the pain intensified when the rear of Almirola’s car slammed the ground.

He felt such a burning sensation that he thought his back was on fire. That’s why he lowered the window net of his car. He wasn’t trying to signal that he was OK, he was trying to get out.

Almriola removed his steering wheel. When he threw it on top of the dash and extended his hands, the pain “took my breath away.’’

He soon saw that he wasn’t on the fire. The son of firefighter, he knew that with his back pain it was important to keep the spine stable. Safety officials cut him out of the car.

William Heisel, director of OrthoCarolina Motorsports, which is treating Almirola, said the driver’s injuries are worse than the compression fracture Denny Hamlin suffered in 2013 in a last-lap crash at Auto Club Speedway.

Heisel also said that Almirola’s injury has “outstanding healing potential.’’

The key is to be patient, Hamlin said. He missed four races because of his injury.

“After about two weeks I felt relatively normal,’’ Hamlin told NBC Sports. “There were certain positions in which I would sit that I would feel it and I knew that it wasn’t right, but I was aching to get in the car as quick as I could. I maybe rushed it a bit, but I feel like we waited until it was safe.

“That’s the frustrating part. Drivers don’t mind not getting in a car when they’re not feeling well, it’s when you feel fine that it hurts.’’

Almirola said he’ll wait as long as doctors want him to before climbing back into the car.

While he recovers, his kids will keep him company. And take care of him.

When daddy needs a water, Abby dutifully runs to the kitchen to retrieve a bottle. When daddy needs fresh ice packs for his back, Alex goes to the freezer to get those.

“We’ve got a pretty good system,’’ Almirola said. “They’re taking pretty good care of me.’’

But they are kids and it’s tough on them that daddy is hurt.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time on the couch,’’ Almirola said. “About our most quality time we’ve had over the last week is sitting on the couch and watching TV. They snuggle up next to me.’’

Those are special moments for Almirola.

“They have a way of making you feeling better for sure when they crawl up on the couch, show you they love you and care about you,’’ he said. “That lasts about five minutes and they’re ready to run around. Alex wants me to get down on the ground and play cars with him. Abby wants me to walk her baby stroller with her, chase them around the house or go out to the front yard and watch them ride their bikes.’’

But each time, his response is the same to them.

“Can’t do that.’’

 and on Facebook

Christopher Bell wins pole for Charlotte Truck race, third of season

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 19, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. – Christopher Bell will start from his third Camping World Truck Series pole of the year Friday night.

Bell earned the pole for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 after posting a speed of 180.892 mph around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

He also earned the pole at Atlanta and Kansas. Bell went on to win the Atlanta race.

Filling out the top five is rookie Chase Briscoe, Johnny Sauter, Kyle Busch and Ben Rhodes.

Friday night’s race is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the starting order for race.