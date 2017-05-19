Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
From cap and gown to helmet and firesuit, today will be memorable for Austin Cindric

By Dustin LongMay 19, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Austin Cindric will walk across a stage to receive his diploma and then walk into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series garage shortly afterward this morning.

“Off to the real world,’’ Cindric said.

The 18-year-old driver for Brad Keselowski Racing will graduate from Cannon School, a college preparatory school, and then make the short drive to Charlotte Motor Speedway for tonight’s Truck race. Today also is his mother’s birthday.

Cindric’s father, Tim, is president of Team Penske and serves as a race strategist for IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden. Tim Cindric will attend his son’s graduation before flying back to Indianapolis as the team prepares for next week’s Indianapolis 500.

Austin Cindric ranks 15th in the points after four races this season. He’s coming off his first career top-10 finish, a 10th-place result last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“I didn’t think it was going to take me 10 (career) truck races to finish in the top 10 with the speed we’ve shown,’’ he said Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I feel like a lot of drivers go through the same things. I think I’m jelling really well with my team. I think it’s only a matter of time before we start being a threat.’’

As for additional education? Cindric says that could come later.

“I think education is extremely important,’’ he said. “Obviously, my parents would as well. It was kind of hard to convince my mom on the fact that I should focus on the racing deal.

“Really in NASCAR, or in many sports, or any other forms of racing, you only get one true shot at it. I feel this is it for me. I feel like a lot of NASCAR teams don’t look at you when you’re kind of past 21 or 22 years old. You’re still a young guy, but you’re not the young guy.

“So being 18 and being in the Truck series, I think is extremely critical. I need put every ounce of effort into making that better … learning as much as I can, being at the shop every day. I think it’s all extremely important. You can always go back to school. I’m fully prepared to go to college, and I think years on, whether the racing thing is going the way I want it to or not, I feel l’ll do some online classes and learn more.

“Racing is my full focus right now. I’ve got to make sure I can say that I’ve done all that I can to make sure that happens.’’

NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 19, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

NASCAR Cup teams begin prepping for the Monster Energy All-Star Race today with practice and pole qualifying.

Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series holds the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Here’s today’s full schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, May 19

10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

1 – 2:10 p.m. – Cup All-Star Race practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

2:10 – 2:25 p.m. – All-Star Race Pit Speed practice (FS1, MRN)

3 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup Monster Energy Open practice (FS1, MRN)

4:45 p.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single car/two rounds (FS1)

6:05 p.m. – Cup All-Star Race qualifying;  (Round 1/ three laps, w/pit stop – impound) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup All-Star Race qualifying (Round 2/three laps, w/pit stop – top five – impound) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series driver-crew chief meeting

8 p.m – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – North Carolina Education Lottery 200; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Noah Gragson paces final Truck practice

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

Noah Gragson was spectacular and fast in the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After posing the session’s fastest lap at 181.941 mph, he spun off Turn 4 with about three minutes left. He did not hit anything.

Rookie Austin Cindric, who will graduate from high school Friday morning, ranked second on the speed chart with a lap of 181.610 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (180.717), NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman (180.228) and Christopher Bell (180.078).

Gragson’s spin was the only incident in the 55-minute session.

The series races Friday night.

Click here for the Truck final practice results

NASCAR investigation into Aric Almriola crash continues

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s confident that NASCAR will understand what caused Aric Almirola’s injury last weekend at Kansas Speedway and said he talked to Almirola about the crash Wednesday night.

“Having talked with NASCAR a lot over the last couple of years, I feel really good about how proactive they are,’’ Earnhardt said Thursday after revealing the Maaco-sponsored car he’ll drive in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. “They have specific individuals, that’s their job every day to science this stuff out and be looking at ways to improve.’’

Earnhardt saw Almirola at Wednesday night’s Catwalk for a Cause charity event held by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“I talked to Aric (Wednesday) night and he said when his car went in the air, both rear springs fell out of the car so the car came back down and hit the frame,’’ Earnhardt said. “He said it was the highest recorded G-force vertically that they’ve ever seen. I can imagine that if the car slams down on the chassis.’’

A NASCAR source told NBC Sports that it could not confirm that the springs were knocked out of the car. Rear coil springs must be tethered to the chassis and truck trailing arm by a fiber cable, according to section 20.2.3.4 of the NASCAR Cup Rule Book.

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that NASCAR still has Almirola’s wrecked No. 43 car as its investigation continues.

Last weekend’s crash started when a parts failure in the right front of Joey Logano’s car caused his No. 22 Ford to veer into the rear of Danica Patrick’s car. Patrick’s No. 10 Ford  turned up the track and slammed the wall. Almriola could not avoid the incident and his No. 43 Ford crashed into Logano’s car, the impact sending the rear of Almirola’s car in the air.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 vertebra in the crash. Richard Petty Motorsports has not stated how long Almirola will be out, but the team has a press conference scheduled Friday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Regan Smith will drive the car this weekend. The team is not qualified for the All-Star Race and will have to advance through Saturday’s Monster Energy Open. Smith told NBC Sports that nothing has been set beyond this week with the team.

Smith, who also is competing in the Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Charlotte, said he would be available for upcoming weekends if RPM needed him.

“Aric’s a friend, and if I can do anything to help that team continue to move forward, the direction he’s had them going, then that’s what I’m going to try to do,’’ said Smith, who has previously served as a substitute driver for Earnhardt, Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson.

Christopher Bell is fastest in first of two Truck practices today at Charlotte

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Christopher Bell was the only driver to crack 182 mph in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions today at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe was second-fastest (181.916 mph), followed by Ben Rhodes (181.159), Brett Moffitt (180.741) and Grant Enfinger (180.699).

The second session will take place today from 7 to 7:55 p.m. ET.

The North Carolina Lottery 200 takes place Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Click here for the full list of the practice session results.

