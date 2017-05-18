Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Noah Gragson paces final Truck practice

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

Noah Gragson was spectacular and fast in the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After posing the session’s fastest lap at 181.941 mph, he spun off Turn 4 with about three minutes left. He did not hit anything.

Rookie Austin Cindric, who will graduate from high school Friday morning, ranked second on the speed chart with a lap of 181.610 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (180.717), NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman (180.228) and Christopher Bell (180.078).

Gragson’s spin was the only incident in the 55-minute session.

The series races Friday night.

Click here for the Truck final practice results

NASCAR investigation into Aric Almriola crash continues

By Dustin LongMay 18, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s confident that NASCAR will understand what caused Aric Almirola’s injury last weekend at Kansas Speedway and said he talked to Almirola about the crash Wednesday night.

“Having talked with NASCAR a lot over the last couple of years, I feel really good about how proactive they are,’’ Earnhardt said Thursday after revealing the Maaco-sponsored car he’ll drive in Saturday night’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. “They have specific individuals, that’s their job every day to science this stuff out and be looking at ways to improve.’’

Earnhardt saw Almirola at Wednesday night’s Catwalk for a Cause charity event held by the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“I talked to Aric (Wednesday) night and he said when his car went in the air, both rear springs fell out of the car so the car came back down and hit the frame,’’ Earnhardt said. “He said it was the highest recorded G-force vertically that they’ve ever seen. I can imagine that if the car slams down on the chassis.’’

A NASCAR source told NBC Sports that it could not confirm that the springs were knocked out of the car. Rear coil springs must be tethered to the chassis and truck trailing arm by a fiber cable, according to section 20.2.3.4 of the NASCAR Cup Rule Book.

Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that NASCAR still has Almirola’s wrecked No. 43 car as its investigation continues.

Last weekend’s crash started when a parts failure in the right front of Joey Logano’s car caused his No. 22 Ford to veer into the rear of Danica Patrick’s car. Patrick’s No. 10 Ford  turned up the track and slammed the wall. Almriola could not avoid the incident and his No. 43 Ford crashed into Logano’s car, the impact sending the rear of Almirola’s car in the air.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 vertebra in the crash. Richard Petty Motorsports has not stated how long Almirola will be out, but the team has a press conference scheduled Friday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Regan Smith will drive the car this weekend. The team is not qualified for the All-Star Race and will have to advance through Saturday’s Monster Energy Open. Smith told NBC Sports that nothing has been set beyond this week with the team.

Smith, who also is competing in the Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Charlotte, said he would be available for upcoming weekends if RPM needed him.

“Aric’s a friend, and if I can do anything to help that team continue to move forward, the direction he’s had them going, then that’s what I’m going to try to do,’’ said Smith, who has previously served as a substitute driver for Earnhardt, Kurt Busch, Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson.

Christopher Bell is fastest in first of two Truck practices today at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Christopher Bell was the only driver to crack 182 mph in the first of two Camping World Truck Series practice sessions today at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Briscoe was second-fastest (181.916 mph), followed by Ben Rhodes (181.159), Brett Moffitt (180.741) and Grant Enfinger (180.699).

The second session will take place today from 7 to 7:55 p.m. ET.

The North Carolina Lottery 200 takes place Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Click here for the full list of the practice session results.

Bubba Wallace, Noah Gragson to race in Short Track U.S. Nationals this weekend at Bristol

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 18, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

While NASCAR’s best will be taking part in the annual NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, there’ll be another all-star type weekend less than 200 miles away.

Starting Friday and running through Sunday, Bristol Motor Speedway will play host to the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

Nearly 500 race cars will take part across six different classes of competition: Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Late Model Stocks, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts.

The event is being billed as a showcase for many potential future stars of stock car racing. Among those that will also be taking part are Xfinity Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who will compete in his first-ever Super Late Model event.

“I definitely couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” said Wallace, who will pilot the No. 6 (also his number in the Xfinity Series) SLM for FatHead Racing. “Bristol has always been good to us.

“I get to have a little redemption for the Xfinity race (from April, where he crashed and finished a season-worst 33rd), so it’s good to relive what it’s like in late model.”

The Xfinity is off this weekend, which allows Wallace to race this weekend.

During preliminary practice sessions in his Super Late Model, Wallace flew around the .533-mile track at a speed of 121.474 mph at 14.818 seconds, which was faster than the current Xfinity Series elapsed time track of 15.093 seconds set in 2004.

“The speeds are outrageous,” said Wallace. “The grip level is insane. You are driving them in three or four car-lengths deeper and then getting back on the gas five or six car lengths earlier. I’ve just got to man up and lay it all out there.”

Also slated to compete is NASCAR Next driver Noah Gragson, who will drive the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Toyota Tundra in the Truck Series race at Charlotte on Friday and then come to Bristol to race a Super Late Model in Saturday’s and Sunday’s events).

“Right now they (Super Late Models) are turning 14.65 second lap times. They are three or four tenths faster than the last practice of the Cup race.”

“It feels like you are in a flying saucer around this place. You are going so fast. Your eyes can barely keep up with how fast you are going and looking at the track. This place is so cool and fast. It’s such a blast to drive here.”

The five sanctioning bodies that will be represented are CRA (Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Street Stock), CARS Tour (Super Late Models, Late Model Stock), Southern Super Series (Super Late Model), National Short Track Alliance (Modifieds), VORES Compact Touring Series (Compacts).

After cancer diagnosis, NASCAR, IndyCar to honor John Andretti with #CheckIt4Andretti decals

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinMay 18, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

NASCAR and the Verizon IndyCar Series will both honor former driver John Andretti next weekend with decals that raise awareness about getting colonoscopies after the former driver was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

All cars in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 will have the decals, which are headed with the hashtag “CheckIt4Andretti.”

Andretti, 54, was the first driver to attempt “The Double” of competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 in the same day.

Andretti was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday for a press conference to update his cancer battle and discuss the importance of getting colonoscopies.

“I turned 50 several years ago, and every year I get a physical, and I go through and I understand what’s happening,” Andretti said. “One thing I was always lacking was a colonoscopy, and you would ask about it or whatever, and I’d forget about it. I never avoided it. It just didn’t happen.

“And unfortunately my wife has an issue that she has to go get them several times. And so she was in getting hers, and I decided to schedule mine. … But I was about three minutes away from walking out of the next doctor’s office because patience is not my strong suit. And so fortunately I didn’t, and immediately after the colonoscopy, they scheduled a surgeon. I was in surgery a few days later to have a tumor removed and another cancer spot. Unfortunately, the tumor had spread outside the colon.”

The initial surgery removed 12-14 inches of his colon and scans showed the cancer had spread to his liver and possibly his spleen. Doctors don’t know for sure because spleens can’t be biopsied.

Another surgery is scheduled and will take place halfway through his chemo treatments. Andretti will do chemo treatments in Indianapolis and North Carolina.

Dr. Paul Helft, Andretti’s oncologist in Indianapolis, said colon cancer affects 150,000 people a year, roughly 10 percent of all cancer patients in the United States.

“It’s been a struggle, but the people around me have made it really — you know, much easier, the prayers and everybody that’s reached out to me,” Andretti said.

A two-time Cup winner, Andretti said his cousin Michael Andretti and others underwent a colonoscopy after he told them he wouldn’t go public with is ailment unless they did.

“I figured I’d never get him to go so I would never have to go public with it, and two weeks later he’s doing it,” John Andretti said. “He fought a little bit, but he didn’t fight hard.”

The special decals are not the only way Andretti and his cause are being honored in the NASCAR world. This weekend, the No. 34 Ford of Landon Cassill will have #CheckIt4Andretti logos on it.

“John was the original driver of the No. 34 when Bob Jenkins first ran the car full-time in the Cup series, and he’s still a good friend of Bob’s and a friend of the team,” Cassill said in a press release. “We’re all thinking about him as he battles colon cancer, and we want to help spread his message. He’s been using his diagnosis as a platform to encourage everybody to go to the doctor and get checked, and we’re happy to help spread that message in his name.”

