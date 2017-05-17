SiriusXM sponsoring Erik Jones for six races, beginning with All-Star weekend

The satellite radio provider will be on Jones’ car in the Monster Energy Open as he attempts to race into his first Monster Energy All-Star Race.
SiriusXM will then be on the No. 77 at Pocono, Kentucky, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville.
The rookie is still finding his way in his first full season of Cup competition. Through 11 races Jones is 19th in the point standings. He has just one top 10 (Phoenix) and three DNFs.
“It’s definitely the first year where I’ve felt like a true rookie,” Jones said on “Tradin’ Pain.” Jones was the 2015 Camping World Truck Series champion and came in fourth in the Xfinity Series last season after earning four wins.
“In Truck and Xfinity we came right out of the box and were contending for wins and running up front,” Jones said. “In the Cup Series, it’s definitely taken more time. We’ve had fast cars and we’ve had moments where we were running up in the top 10 and top five. But I don’t feel we’ve truly contended for the win. I hope that day is coming soon.”
“Obviously one of your goals this year is to win Rookie of the Year,” Jones said on “Tradin’ Paint.” “We want to make the (playoffs), win Rookie of the Year and I think that’d be a good year for us. It’s something I pay attention to throughout the week and keep up on and make sure we’re still in contention. It’s been close all year. … It’s good to see a close rookie battle like that. It’s good for the fans and good for the sport. It’s a strong rookie class.”
Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Regan Smith will drive the No. 43 Ford in place of Aric Almirola in the Monster Energy Open Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event offers transfer spots to Saturday’s All-Star Race.
In a brief advisory Wednesday, the team didn’t provide details on who will drive beyond the All-Star weekend. RPM will hold a news conference Friday at the track with Almirola to discuss his recovery plan from a T5 compression fracture in a crash Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.
Almirola slid into a high-speed collision with the cars of Joey Logano and Danica Patrick during the Go Bowling 400. The contact lifted the rear of Almirola’s car up a few feet.
Safety workers cut the root off the car to extricate him and placed him on a backboard. He was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center and spent the night there. He was released Sunday morning. The team reported that he was mobile.
Last year’s win at Pocono was the biggest win in Chris Buescher’s life.
He’s looking for an even bigger win – with a $1 million prize to the victor – in this Saturday’s NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“It would probably top my last win,” Buescher said in a team media release. “It would be awesome. If we could pull it off, it’d be very special.”
Buescher feels that his JTG Daugherty Racing team has been steadily improving since he began racing for it this season (he raced for Front Row Motorsports last season).
“Our program has gotten much stronger over the last month and a half, specifically, and I’ve been really happy with the progress we’re making,” Buescher said. “Everything is starting to come together really nicely.
“We feel like we’re starting to put together really competitive cars on the racetrack, we just have to get through a little bit of bad luck and try to be mistake-free.”
But in a format like the All-Star Race, mistakes are more likely to happen than in a conventional points-paying race.
“I think there’s going to be the opportunity to make mistakes, and I think that opportunity is going to be larger than it usually is, just with all the different options we have on pit road being such a competitive place,” Buescher said. “Everyone is going to try to get as much speed as possible and you have to make sure all the lug nuts are tight and that you hit your pit box the right way. It’s going to be a challenge.
“But if you can pull that one off, it’s going to be a huge thing on your resume to be able to say you got a win at the All-Star Race.”
Buescher is in a much different situation for this year’s All-Star Race: he’s got a confirmed starting spot via his Pocono win, while last year he fell short of making the All-Star Race field.
“We tried really hard to get into the All-Star Race last year and just weren’t able to do it,” Buescher said. “But with that win at Pocono last season we’re qualified in, so we’re taking what we’ve got and we’re ready to go racing.
“We get to qualify with the other all stars, which is always interesting with the no speed limit pit road qualifying format. It’s going to be a busy weekend. It’s going to be exciting racing for a million dollars for the first time. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Buescher makes a good point about the no speed limit pit road during qualifying.
“It’s always been kind of comical to watch how difficult it is and see how easy it is to slide through the pit box and make a mistake,” he said. “When you’re not trying to participate in it, it’s a lot of fun to watch. But now that we’re in it, it’s a little stressful.”
After all the hard shots Danica Patrick has weathered in her NASCAR career, the hits came as fast and furious for her passionate reaction to a fiery impact Saturday.
A Cup driver was being cut out of his car because of an injury concern (for the first time in more than a decade), and engines were silent at Kansas Speedway. A solemn interview on FS1 by Joey Logano indicated a pall had fallen over the track as safety workers carefully extricated Aric Almirola.
Was it fair to criticize it as tone deaf, as many did the next few days on satellite radio and social media?
Let’s put aside the mood, the timing, the setting and just re-examine some of Patrick’s words while standing outside the care center on national TV for the second consecutive week.
“I hope Aric’s OK,” she said “He definitely is feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR has done everything they can to make our cars as safe as possible, but things happen. And his car looked the least damaged of all of ours.
“That’s what I said before I walked out, one of these times these accidents aren’t going to go good for me. They are all big. I’ve been very fortunate so far, but one of these times it’s not going to go well.”
If it sounded like someone who was feeling the strain of being in too many crashes – particularly the sort of jarring impacts that naturally leave drivers questioning their vocations – that would be a reasonable conclusion.
Kansas marked the third crash in four weeks for Patrick, who has endured collisions in five of the first 11 races this season – the highest rate of a career already marked by its share of wrecks.
In 165 starts in NASCAR’s premier series, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been listed on the crash report in 51 races – 20 resulting in DNFs.
This year’s crash rate of 0.45 is among the top 10, but it shouldn’t be viewed as an indictment of her ability.
She crashes slightly more than a typical Cup driver but not so much that it begs questions about her qualifications. The fiery wreck at Kansas (where she ran in the top 10) was because of a broken part on Joey Logano’s Ford, and Patrick had no say in the contact between A.J. Allmendinger and Chase Elliott that collected her car at Talladega Superspeedway.
What is troubling about Patrick’s crashes isn’t the frequency — it’s how heavy they frequently are.
This isn’t an unfamiliar narrative for Patrick, whose cars have found walls at high rates of speed since even before the first race of her Cup career. This 2012 Daytona 500 qualifier now seems a harbinger of sorts:
A week before Kansas, there was this impact with a barrier jutting out at Talladega (around the 1:40 mark):
A year earlier at Talladega was a crash that left her shaken and with a foot injury:
There was a hard turn into the wall at Auto Club Speedway in 2016:
A wreck at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September 2015 knocked the wind out of her:
There was a heavy right-front impact in the 2014 Daytona 500:
Even practice sessions have included some heavy licks, such as this during Speedweeks 2015 at Daytona:
If she could re-do Saturday’s interview, Patrick might choose her words differently. She admittedly is known for getting angry in the wake of crashes throughout her career in IndyCar and NASCAR. Adrenaline is pumping in the wake of traumatic moments such as slamming a wall at 200 mph, and drivers shouldn’t be asked to apologize if it occasionally results in histrionic reactions.
But beyond just being in the heat of the moment, consider what else Patrick might have been thinking about Saturday night as she attempted to process another high-speed collision that wasn’t her fault.
Patrick, who turned 35 two months ago, has raced for more than a decade on the national stage and has built a brand and reputation that will carry for decades if she left NASCAR tomorrow.
It might be fair to ask whether she reacted well Saturday night after she was involved in another wicked crash.
But it also seems fair to ask if that reaction should be taken in the context of someone who clearly and understandably has had enough of being involved in violent impacts.
XXX
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reignited a debate over whether it was “in poor taste” for media outlets to use photos of Almirola clearly in pain while being attended to by safety workers. It already had been a flashpoint Saturday night when a similar photo was deleted by a prominent writer after much negative (and some high-profile) blowback.
The usage of photos with graphic or possibly sensitive content has been a topic in journalism ethics classes for decades. There is no necessarily right or wrong answer.
The reactions are reasonable from Earnhardt and others who know Almirola personally and view publication as tantamount to an invasion of privacy.
But images help tell a story, and along with accepting the risks to their health, race car drivers also enter into a covenant as public figures.
Some of the most famous events in sport history have featured athletes in various degrees of pain and sometimes with bloodshed. Those stories remain vivid in large part because the images associated with them provide compelling and unvarnished veracity.
XXX
There also was some outrage over NASCAR’s decisionto add a fourth stage to the Coca-Cola 600.
The longest race of the year by 100 miles virtually mandated a different approach because of the pit strategies in play over 400 laps. Though you might find it curious why the race was broken into 100-lap stages (some might have expected the last segment to be longer), it’s hard to argue with the logic.
It would seem prudent for NASCAR just to “own” this by saying, “Yes, we concede it would have been better to announce this in January. But we also think stages are working, and we want to keep improving it during the season.”
By the way, expect more changes for stages in 2018, starting at Daytona.
XXX
After track promoters initially were told the 2018 schedule would be released Monday, it now seems likely it will be out next week.
Though still much earlier than in previous years (thanks to five-year sanction agreements in place since 2016, the timing will be roughly two weeks behind when the 2017 schedule was unveiled last year.
One of the major keys to finalizing next year’s slate apparently is Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Brickyard 400 has been held on either the last week of July or the first week of August since its 1994 inception, but there has been discussion of shifting the date both forward and backward on the calendar.
XXX
Martin Truex Jr.’s victory at Kansas reaffirmed many things about the Furniture Row Racing driver – chiefly, that he is learning to win the races he once struggled to close. But it also underscored something about his team and manufacturer.
The Joe Gibbs Racing drought to start the 2017 season isn’t solely because of Toyota. For the second time in three weeks, Truex was asked twice in the last three weeks about the Camrys of FRR outpacing those of JGR.
“They’ve had speed at times,” Truex said. “They’ve been a little bit inconsistent, but it’s there, and they’ll figure it out quickly.”
Based on the way Toyota Racing Development does business, all the information and tools are available for JGR to run as well as Truex. But the trick is getting the data correctly applied.
Truex has attributed his speed to a perfect blend of competition minds in crew chief Cole Pearn, engineer Jeff Curtis and competition director Pete Rondeau.
“We all get the same information,” he said. “Our guys in general are just clicking. We have a lot of confidence. My guys are doing an amazing job of filtering through all that information and making sure the right things are going into the car.
“I think that the good part for (JGR) is that they see what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and they know it’s possible as well.”
With two weeks to regroup around the Charlotte Motor Speedway homestand, the guess here is that TRD finds a way to put JGR back on track by pointing them in Truex’s direction.
Team sponsorship concerns have been an underlying story of the 2017 Cup season. Amidst some ominous business indicators for Lowe’s and the impending retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr., whether Hendrick Motorsports could retain two of its flagship primary sponsors was viewed as an important barometer by the NASCAR industry.
If both return as Hendrick expects, that will bring some sighs of relief well beyond the walls of a NASCAR powerhouse.
Orlando fan gets chance at $1 million if Kevin Harvick wins All-Star Race
Harvick’s No. 4 Ford will have a special “Busch Bucks” paint scheme that covers the car in money. If Harvick wins $1 millions, so does Sinanan.
Sinanan, 42, will watch Saturday night’s race from Harvick’s pit box.
“I was shocked when I got the call from Busch informing me that I had been selected for the chance to win a million dollars,” Sinanan said in a media release. “I’ve been to a few races at Daytona before given it’s near home, but I can’t wait for the VIP experience this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway … and of course the potential to take home a million dollars if Harvick takes the checkered flag. I think it’s safe to say I’m the world’s biggest Kevin Harvick fan right now.”
According to Stewart-Haas Racing, Sinanan is an accountant and consultant and he would use the money to pay off his student loans and invest the rest.
Harvick won the 2007 All-Star Race and also has three points wins at the 1.5-mile track.
Harvick is still looking for his first points win of the season. His next chance at that is next weekend in the Coca-Cola 600.