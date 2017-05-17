Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bruce Hill, 1975 Winston Cup rookie of the year, passes away at 67

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 17, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT

Bruce Hill, 1975 Winston Cup Rookie of the Year, passed away this past Sunday after a battle with esophageal cancer, according to a report in the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper.

Hill was 67.

Hill had been in declining health and had been hospitalized since last month, according to the Capital-Journal.

A native of Tecumseh, Kansas (near Topeka), made 100 starts in the Cup series. He did not win a race, but had three top-5 and 21 top-10 finishes.

His highest finish in the standings was in 1975, when he finished 16th in the same year he took the series’ top rookie honors.

A.J. Allmendinger, left, and Bruce Hill, last year during a media availability at Kansas Speedway. (Photo courtesy NASCAR)

Current NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger and the JTG Daugherty Racing team honored Hill by driving a paint scheme similar to the scheme on Hill’s No. 47 in last year’s throwback weekend in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Hill attended the race along with several former crew members, according to the Capital-Journal.

“Bruce was texting me and calling me from Darlington telling me how cool it was and that everything was going great,” Hill’s friend, Mark Toelkes, told the CJ. “He had the time of his life.”

Scan All: Martin Truex Jr.’s impressive win at Kansas Speedway (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 17, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

NASCAR isn’t in Kansas anymore, Dorothy.

Well, at least not again until this fall’s playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

There was plenty of chatter on team radios throughout Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at the 1.5-mile track.

Not only was there jubilation from race winner Martin Truex Jr., there was criticism from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Austin Dillon, philosophical observations from Clint Bowyer, and Aric Almirola screaming about how much pain he was in after the big wreck with Joey Logano and Danica Patrick.

Here’s some of the top exchanges:

Martin Truex to his team with somewhat of a premonition before the start of the race: “Good luck in there. We’ve been close here before. Let’s close the deal here tonight.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. when his car started going south: “I hate to tell you this, but we’ve got a vibration, definitely a loose wheel. Are we going to have this all day long? Let’s get these tires on tight. I don’t care how long y’all take.”

More Earnhardt, same problem: “The wheel’s coming loose again. Ugggh, it’s nerve-wrecking? Why’d the stop take so damn long. I guess I did ask for you to take your time.”

Clint Bowyer after getting pushed back from second place on a restart: “Well, let’s start over.”

Aric Almirola screaming to his spotter and crew chief after the big wreck with Logano and Patrick: “My back, my back, my back, arghhhhhh!”

Jimmie Johnson on Almirola’s crash: “Oh my god, that is not good.

Austin Dillon on Almirola’s crash: “Dude, that is bad, bad, bad, bad.”

Austin Dillon’s spotter on Danica Patrick after the crash with Logano and Almirola: “She’s out. You ain’t going to hurt her, man. She’s tougher than a pine nut.”

Austin Dillon likely didn’t earn any points with grandfather and team owner Richard Childress complaining about his race car after wrecking on the checkered flag lap: “Yes, I’m okay. Gosh dang it, man. It’s unreal. Our cars are pieces of (expletive) every week.”

Martin Truex Jr. upon crossing the start-finish line first: “Yeah, baby. We finally got it. Kansas. Woo! Yeah, finally got it. Hell yeah, man. Hell of a job.”

Regan Smith will replace Aric Almirola for All-Star Race weekend

By Nate RyanMay 17, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Regan Smith will drive the No. 43 Ford in place of Aric Almirola in the Monster Energy Open Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The event offers transfer spots to Saturday’s All-Star Race.

In a brief advisory Wednesday, the team didn’t provide details on who will drive beyond the All-Star weekend. RPM will hold a news conference Friday at the track with Almirola to discuss his recovery plan from a T5 compression fracture in a crash Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

Almirola slid into a high-speed collision with the cars of Joey Logano and Danica Patrick during the Go Bowling 400. The contact lifted the rear of Almirola’s car up a few feet.

Safety workers cut the root off the car to extricate him and placed him on a backboard. He was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center and spent the night there. He was released Sunday morning. The team reported that he was mobile.

The accident started when something broke on Logano’s car. That caused him to veer into Patrick’s car. Almirola was further behind but could not avoid the incident.

Two weeks ago, Almirola was in a position to contend for a playoff spot.

He finished fourth at Talladega Superspeedway and was one point out of the final playoff spot at that time. NASCAR announced three days later that his car failed the “post-race rear wheel steer” of the Laser Inspection Station. NASCAR docked Almirola 35 points and suspended crew chief Drew Blickensderfer three points races. Blickensderfer also was fined $65,000 and the team was docked 35 owner points.

Smith has built a reputation as a “super sub” in NASCAR, filling in for Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. since 2012.

Dustin Long contributed to this story.

Buescher looks for bigger win, and $1 million that comes with it

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 17, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Last year’s win at Pocono was the biggest win in Chris Buescher’s life.

He’s looking for an even bigger win – with a $1 million prize to the victor – in this Saturday’s NASCAR Cup All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It would probably top my last win,” Buescher said in a team media release. “It would be awesome. If we could pull it off, it’d be very special.”

Buescher feels that his JTG Daugherty Racing team has been steadily improving since he began racing for it this season (he raced for Front Row Motorsports last season).

“Our program has gotten much stronger over the last month and a half, specifically, and I’ve been really happy with the progress we’re making,” Buescher said. “Everything is starting to come together really nicely.

“We feel like we’re starting to put together really competitive cars on the racetrack, we just have to get through a little bit of bad luck and try to be mistake-free.”

But in a format like the All-Star Race, mistakes are more likely to happen than in a conventional points-paying race.

“I think there’s going to be the opportunity to make mistakes, and I think that opportunity is going to be larger than it usually is, just with all the different options we have on pit road being such a competitive place,” Buescher said. “Everyone is going to try to get as much speed as possible and you have to make sure all the lug nuts are tight and that you hit your pit box the right way. It’s going to be a challenge.

“But if you can pull that one off, it’s going to be a huge thing on your resume to be able to say you got a win at the All-Star Race.”

Buescher is in a much different situation for this year’s All-Star Race: he’s got a confirmed starting spot via his Pocono win, while last year he fell short of making the All-Star Race field.

“We tried really hard to get into the All-Star Race last year and just weren’t able to do it,” Buescher said. “But with that win at Pocono last season we’re qualified in, so we’re taking what we’ve got and we’re ready to go racing.

“We get to qualify with the other all stars, which is always interesting with the no speed limit pit road qualifying format. It’s going to be a busy weekend. It’s going to be exciting racing for a million dollars for the first time. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Buescher makes a good point about the no speed limit pit road during qualifying.

“It’s always been kind of comical to watch how difficult it is and see how easy it is to slide through the pit box and make a mistake,” he said. “When you’re not trying to participate in it, it’s a lot of fun to watch. But now that we’re in it, it’s a little stressful.”

SiriusXM sponsoring Erik Jones for six races, beginning with All-Star weekend

By Daniel McFadinMay 17, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

The upcoming All-Star Race weekend will mark the beginning of a six-race sponsorship deal with SiriusXM radio and Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota, driven by Erik Jones.

Jones appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

The satellite radio provider will be on Jones’ car in the Monster Energy Open as he attempts to race into his first Monster Energy All-Star Race.

SiriusXM will then be on the No. 77 at Pocono, Kentucky, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville.

The rookie is still finding his way in his first full season of Cup competition. Through 11 races Jones is 19th in the point standings. He has just one top 10 (Phoenix) and three DNFs.

“It’s definitely the first year where I’ve felt like a true rookie,” Jones said on “Tradin’ Pain.” Jones was the 2015 Camping World Truck Series champion and came in fourth in the Xfinity Series last season after earning four wins.

“In Truck and Xfinity we came right out of the box and were contending for wins and running up front,” Jones said. “In the Cup Series, it’s definitely taken more time. We’ve had fast cars and we’ve had moments where we were running up in the top 10 and top five. But I don’t feel we’ve truly contended for the win. I hope that day is coming soon.”

Jones is currently tied in the points with former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez.

“Obviously one of your goals this year is to win Rookie of the Year,” Jones said on “Tradin’ Paint.” “We want to make the (playoffs), win Rookie of the Year and I think that’d be a good year for us. It’s something I pay attention to throughout the week and keep up on and make sure we’re still in contention. It’s been close all year. … It’s good to see a close rookie battle like that. It’s good for the fans and good for the sport. It’s a strong rookie class.”

