704Games

704Games announces ‘NASCAR Heat 2’ for September 2017

By Daniel McFadinMay 15, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

NASCAR fans can once again can get their racing fix via their video game consoles this September with the release of “NASCAR Heat 2.”

704Games, which produced last years’ “NASCAR Heat Evolution,” announced Monday it will release the sequel Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Windows PC.

Formally known as Dusenberry Martin Racing, 704Games’ new entry will feature “enhanced online multiplayer, a deeper career mode, track updates, additional drivers and other features in line with the 2017 NASCAR-sanctioned national series formats.

Fans will have a say on which NASCAR driver will grace the cover of the game. 704Games is again partnered with Toyota to determine the race cover with a fan vote that begins today and runs through Friday.

The voting process, which hasn’t begun yet, and will determine the two Toyota drivers who will go head-to-head during the All-Star Race Saturday night. The highest finishing finalist in Stage 2 will be placed on the cover.

Toyota drivers currently qualified for the All-Star Race are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Martin Truex Jr. Others will be able to race their way into it via the Monster Energy Open or be voted in through the fan vote.

Carl Long’s first Cup race since 2009 was quite an adventure

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 15, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

A misspelled word made Carl Long and a potential sponsor the butt of jokes last weekend at Kansas Speedway, but even that didn’t diminish his first Cup race since 2009.

Long misspelled the company’s name when he submitted it to NASCAR for approval. The sanctioning body, which must approve all sponsors, approved Long’s sponsor based on the incorrect spelling.

Long spelled the company’s name Veeoverks, inserting an ‘o’ where there should have been a ‘d’ instead.

NASCAR saw the proper spelling on Long’s car and had him remove it after seeing the products it sold included trace amounts of THC, the principal psychoactive in marijuana.

“I guess I was a laughingstock of a lot of things … but nothing is wrong with people laughing,’’ Long told NBC Sports on Monday. “I made a mistake. If they got a laugh out of it, so be it.

“We got a little press out of it. Probably wasn’t as positive, but it just goes to show that even in the big sport of NASCAR and us racing, there is still that human element and one mistake a ‘d’ to an ‘o’ set off a chain of other stuff and all I can really do is laugh about it.’’

It was part of an adventuresome weekend in his return to the Cup series. He had been out since being unable to pay a $200,000 fine imposed for an oversized engine at what was then called the Sprint Open during the All-Star weekend in 2009. He and NASCAR came to an agreement before this season that allowed him to return to Cup.

Kansas was his first race back in the series since the penalty.

On the way to Kansas Speedway, his hauler was stopped twice at truck scales, once because the hauler’s tag was expired and once for not having the proper state permit. Long said both had been accidentally overlooked. Once rectified, Long and a fellow driver were back on the road.

Once at the track and in the Cup garage for the first time since 2009, Long said he felt at home.

“All the NASCAR officials … all of them were happy,’’ Long said for him to be back. “A bunch of different people from different teams congratulated us.’’

He missed the first practice session because he and his crew had work left on the car but he ran 14 laps in the second practice session. His team was among 11 that did not pass inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt. Since there were 40 cars, he had a spot in the field.

Long finished 31st in Saturday night’s race, two spots off his career high in the series. Long said he got faster as the race progressed and that was one of his goals for the weekend. He finished 11 laps behind winner Martin Truex Jr. but placed ahead of such drives as Ryan Newman and Joey Logano.

He finished a lap behind AJ Allmendinger and two laps behind Chase Elliott.

After loading the car and equipment into the hauler, Long was back on the road, driving the second shift from about 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The hauler arrived at the shop at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Long accomplished his biggest goal of running to the end and his car will be ready to compete in this weekend’s Monster Energy Open. He’ll drive it.

He plans to enter the car — the only Cup car he owns — for the Coca-Cola 600 and says he’s had about dozen inquiries from drivers and companies looking to get involved in his program. He will look to run the car when he can but the focus remains on the two-car Xfinity program he operates out of a 4,750-square foot shop in Statesville, North Carolina.

“It’s always an adventure here. We’re not vanilla, that’s not our flavor,’’ Long said, laughing about his weekend. “Overall, good weekend, proud to be back and now we hope we can build this team and organization to stick it out for a while.’’

NASCAR examining what to do about teams failing inspection

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dustin LongMay 15, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT

NASCAR is looking into what else it should do after more than a fourth of the field failed make a qualifying attempt last weekend at Kansas Speedway because teams could not pass inspection, a senior NASCAR official told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Eleven cars failed to get through inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt at Kansas. Among those who did not make a qualifying attempt were Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Kasey Kahne, Erik Jones and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Last month at Texas Motor Speedway, nine cars did not make a qualifying attempt because they could not pass inspection.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told “The Morning Drive’’ on Monday that NASCAR will examine the issue.

“It’s not a great situation for the competitors,’’ he said. “It’s certainly not a great situation for us or the fans or the broadcast partners. We know we can’t keep having those situations come up.

“Right now the rear steer of the race cars is a real hot topic, is a real performance metric for the teams. We have a rear-end spec and a tolerance that rear-end housing can be put in the car. More often than not what we’re seeing when people struggle, they’re building the rear end housing to the tolerance and then they have no room to actually move it around in the car and make it meet the numbers.

“It’s a bit of a learning process. We certainly have some meetings this week on how we kind of move forward. I’m not sure if we have more penalties. Right now it’s not good for anybody but there’s not a lot of consequence to it, other than the teams not getting out there.’’

Asked about how some competitors claim they pass the Laser Inspection on one attempt but don’t pass it another time, Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

“It’s hard to explain, it would take an hour to kind of go through all the technical things about the process, but it is conceivable if they’re .01 of a degree to the good that the next time they’ll be .01 of a degree outside of the good.

“Every piece of measurement equipment has a tolerance that it can work in and they seem to think that this thing should be absolute when no measuring equipment is absolute. It’s just one of those things. They’re trying to get to the edge. We’re trying to make sure we have a level playing field.’’

Kentucky Speedway removes 20,000 grandstand seats

Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 15, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

Kentucky Speedway has removed 20,000 grandstand seats, according to a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. listed the track’s seating capacity as 107,000 in its 2016 annual report before the reduction.

“We just, honestly, had too many seats,” Mark Simendinger, Kentucky Speedway’s general manager, told the Herald-Leader. “Those seats were the least desirable ones we had. If I have the opportunity to take out seats that really weren’t the best and have those people sit in a better area, they are probably going to have a better experience … and I’ll probably have a better chance of having them come back.”

The seats removed are near the entry of Turn 1 and the exit of Turn 4. The seat map to purchase tickets at Kentucky Speedway shows what seats are no longer available.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. completed purchase of the track Dec. 31, 2008. The track had 66,000 seats at that time. The track’s seating capacity was expanded to 107,000 before its Cup debut in July 2011. That race was sold out but a massive traffic jam prevented thousands of fans from reaching the track and attending the event.

The Herald-Leader report stated that much of the work removing seats was done in January. Speedway Motorsports Inc., stated in a January call with investor analysts that it planned to “repurpose” seating areas at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway this year.

Charlotte has removed seats in Turn 4 and replaced those with a hospitality area that will have a 960-panel solar farm atop it. The deck will include food and beverage service, restroom facilities, picnic and high-top tables and a wide concourse with room for live music acts and other entertainment.

NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races at Kentucky Speedway July 6-8.

NASCAR adds a stage to Coca-Cola 600

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Dustin LongMay 15, 2017, 8:13 AM EDT

NASCAR announced Monday morning that the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have an additional stage.

Stage 1 will end on Lap 100.

Stage 2 will end on Lap 200

Stage 3 will end on Lap 300.

The race is scheduled to end on Lap 400.

The race will be considered official at the end of the second stage.

With the additional stage points available, the maximum number of points a driver could score — by sweeping all three stages and winning the race — is 70 points. Winning any of the stages is worth 10 points (and one playoff point) and winning the race is worth 40 points (and five playoff points).

“The stage racing format is delivering more dramatic moments over an entire race, fueling tremendous racing action this season,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, in a statement. “With a fourth stage added to the Coca-Cola 600, the historic event will have another layer of strategy for teams, and even more excitement within the race for fans.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he didn’t foresee any changes to the number of stages for any other race the rest of the year.

Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s 600, leading 392 of the race’s 400 laps.

