After prior misses, Truex earns a strike with Go Bowling 400 win at Kansas

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 14, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr.’s win in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway was a means to an end.

After meaning to win – and coming close several times to actually doing so – at the 1.5-mile track over the last few years, Truex finally sealed the deal. He led a race-high 104 of 267 laps – including the final 19 laps – to earn his second win of 2017.

In a way, it was vindication for falling short at Kansas one year ago in the spring race, where he dominated by leading a race-high 172 laps and appeared headed to a win – only to endure a broken bolt that forced him back to pit road and end up 14th.

Saturday night’s win under the lights marked the fifth time Truex has finished in the top-5 at Kansas, including runner-up finishes in both 2012 races, as well as fourth-place finishes in spring 2013 and fall 2014.

But all that – in addition to last year’s disappointing finish – is all in the past. He’s finally kicked the Kansas curse.

“I can’t even tell you,” Truex said when asked how he felt after the win. “It feels amazing to be here. It’s been a long time coming to this racetrack for sure.

“The close calls, the laps led, the heartbreaks that we’ve been through here.  Definitely proud tonight to finally cross that checkered flag first and bring it home for the guys.”

To finally win at a place that had vexed him so many times – some might even call it being robbed for coming up short in several instances – was yet another reason Truex said Saturday’s win was more meaningful than some of his other NASCAR Cup triumphs.

It does, I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “You know, as a racer, you don’t forget.  You don’t forget those days that ones got away or you screwed up and gave one away or anything like that.

“You never forget those things. They always stick with you. Definitely last year was probably the biggest heart breaker to have the craziest thing happen that you could ever imagine, an eight-second lead just gone and … it was so heartbreaking.

“It’s definitely sweet redemption tonight. Definitely feels good to be here, and I feel like it’s been a long time coming, and we definitely earned it, that’s for sure.”

But for a few moments late in the race, Truex wondered if maybe the win would once again be taken away from him by none other than his teammate, Erik Jones.

Jones spun on Lap 260 – seven laps from the scheduled finish – after making contact with Ty Dillon’s Chevrolet. While Truex maintained the lead on the ensuing restart and held on for the final two laps, he wondered if Jones’ spin would be yet another downfall for himself at Kansas.

Yeah, I’m like, damn, Erik, come on now, your teammate is leading the race, don’t be causing cautions,” Truex said. “I’ve been in that boat before. Lucky for Erik, I didn’t screw up the last couple restarts.”

But no matter what, Truex – who remains in second place in the NASCAR Cup standings behind Kyle Larson after his win in Kansas – was a man bound and determined to avenge the past and finally achieve his destiny at a track that vexed him almost as much as the Wizard of Oz vexed Dorothy.

“You know, tonight we did everything right,” Truex said. “When the pressure was on, when the money was on the line, we made the right moves, and everything worked out.”

Aric Almirola suffers compression fracture of back in Kansas crash, team says

By Nate RyanMay 14, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

Aric Almirola suffered a T5 compression fracture in his wreck Saturday night at Kansas Speedway, Richard Petty Motorsports confirmed in a release Sunday morning. Almirola was released from the hospital and will fly back today to his home in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Almirola was described as “mobile” in the team’s release and is able to walk. He was moving when safety workers placed him on a stretcher after the crash.

A team spokesperson said there is no timeline for Almirola’s recovery. The team hasn’t determined a plan for Saturday’s All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin missed four races (and started but didn’t complete a fifth) after suffering a compression fracture of the L1 vertebra in a 2013 crash at Auto Club Speedway.

Almirola’s No. 43 Ford slid into a high-speed collision with the cars of Joey Logano and Danica Patrick during the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Richard Petty Motorsports driver was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center after safety workers cut the roof off his car to help with extrication.

Logano said something broke on his No. 22 Ford that caused him to veer right into the left-rear fender of Patrick’s No. 10 Ford.

NASCAR drivers reacted with an outpouring of well wishes since last night on Twitter.

Almirola entered Kansas off his best race weekend of the season, having won the Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway and finished a season-best fourth in the Cup race the following day (a result that was affected by a penalty from NASCAR).

Almirola has driven full time for RPM in NASCAR’s premier series since 2012. He made the 2014 playoffs on a win at Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the release from the team about Almirola’s injury:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – (May 14, 2017) – Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, has been released from a local Kansas hospital and will fly back to his home in Mooresville, N.C. today.

Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra after a multi-car accident at Kansas Speedway Saturday night.  Almirola is mobile and will follow-up with his doctors in Charlotte.

Richard Petty Motorsports will provide further updates when available.

 

Social roundup: Aric Almirola’s violent wreck prompts wave of driver concern

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 14, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

NASCAR drivers reacted en masse on Twitter to the wreck that sent Aric Almirola to the hospital Saturday night. Richard Petty Motorsports released a statement early Sunday that the driver was in stable condition and held overnight for observation.

Almirola’s No. 43 Ford briefly went airborne after colliding with the cars of Joey Logano and Danica Patrick during the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR said Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for observation.

Here’s a selection of the well wishes for Almirola:

Brad Keselowski sneaks his way to runner-up finish in Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 14, 2017, 1:57 AM EDT

With an interim crew chief and the help of three late cautions, Brad Keselowski was able to take his No. 2 Ford to the front Saturday night, earning a runner-up finish in the Go Bowling 400.

The Team Penske driver had an average running spot 15.95, but at the end of the night he had his seventh top five of the season.

He did it while being directed by engineer Brian Wilson, who was serving as interim crew chief for Paul Wolfe, who was serving the final race of his three-race suspension for a rules violation discovered after the March 19 Cup race at Phoenix.

“Brian’s done a great job, I would say,” Keselowksi told Fox Sports 1. “Two second-place finishes with him crew chiefing at the helm. I just wish we could have gotten a little bit more. I think we had a really good car and a shot at running with the front-runners.”

Keselowski started 17th and had one unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel in the middle of the race.

“Every time we got up towards the front we had something go wrong,” Keselowski said. “Felt like if I had another 100 laps it would have been great.”

Aric Almirola to be held overnight in hospital for observation after crash

By Dustin LongMay 14, 2017, 1:34 AM EDT

Aric Almirola is in stable condition and will be held overnight at hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, Richard Petty Motorsports said in a statement issued early Sunday morning.

Almirola’s car slammed into Joey Logano‘s car and the rear end lifted a few feet off the ground. Safety workers cut the car’s roof to extricate Almirola.

Richard Petty Motorsports stated it will provide further updates when appropriate.

The caution came out on Lap 201 of the 267-lap race after Logano and Danica Patrick crashed in Turn 1. Almirola was behind the incident but couldn’t avoid it.

Aric Almirola’s car slams into Joey Logano’s car at Kansas Speedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“You can see the right-front popped (right there) and it popped,” Logano said after the incident. “I just hope everyone is okay. I hope Aric is alright. That’s the last thing you want to see, a big hit like that for anyone. It’s unfortunate for everyone. Let’s hope that Aric is alright.”

Logano said a part failure was what triggered the incident.

Almirola was airlifted after the incident. Fox Sports 1 reported he was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Saturday night was Almirola’s 226th career Cup start. He has made 191 consecutive starts. He has one victory, which came in July 2014 at Daytona International Speedway. He is in his sixth full-time season with the organization.

