Ryan Blaney wins Stage 2 in Cup race at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney led the final 18 laps to win the second stage of the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Blaney earned his third stage win of the year. He won the first two stages at Texas Motor Speedway

The top 10 after 160 laps was Blaney, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Jamie McMurray, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

There were four cautions in the stage — an Erik Jones spin on Lap 96; debris from Jimmie Johnson‘s car on Lap 102; debris from Corey LaJoie‘s car on Lap 137; Gray Gaulding hitting the wall on Lap 147.

Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had to pit on Lap 116 for a loose left-rear tire. He fell to a lap down in 28th.

On Lap 120, Brad Keselowski also pitted for a loose right-rear tire. He was penalized driving through too many pit boxes and fell a lap down to 29th.

The final stage of the race is 107 laps.

Joey Logano says part failure caused crash; requests ‘Everyone pray for Aric’ Almirola

By Nate RyanMay 13, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

Joey Logano said a part failure caused the crash that sent Aric Almirola to the hospital in a violent wreck Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

Logano lost control of his No. 22 Ford, hitting Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Chevrolet in the left rear. Patrick’s car spun into a fiery crash against the outside wall. Almirola’s No. 43 Ford spun into the aftermath of the crash, going briefly airborne as it made contact with both cars.

“I’m OK, I’m just saying prayers for Aric right now,” Logano told FS1 outside the track’s care center. “A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car. I don’t know what it was. I noticed it as I was going in (the turn). I tried to back off, but you’re going 215 (mph).

“It’s hard to check up. The car just took a big step sideways into the corner. I hooked Danica, and I don’t know what happened.”

The Team Penske driver then watched a replay of the crash.

“Oh my God,” he said. “Just out of nowhere. Everything was fine, then it just took a hard (hit).

“Everyone pray for Aric right now.”

After being cleared from the care center, Patrick also expressed concern for the Richard Petty Motorsports driver.

“I hope Aric’s OK,” said Patrick, who was eliminated by a wreck for the second consecutive race. “He definitely is feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR has done everything they can to make our cars as safe as possible, but things happen. And his car looked the least damaged of all of ours.

“That’s what I said before I walked out, one of these times these accidents aren’t going to go good for me. They all are big. I’ve been very fortunate so far. One of these times it’s not going to go well.”

Aric Almirola cut out of car, airlifted to hospital after vicious wreck at Kansas

2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 13, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT

Aric Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for observation after he was involved in a three-car crash in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. He is awake and alert.

Danica Patrick and Joey Logano were uninjured in the incident in Turn 2 on Lap 200 of the 267-lap race.

The race was stopped for 27 minutes, 41 seconds while safety and rescue workers cut off the top of Almirola’s Ford Fusion and removed him on a backboard.

Logano’s car suffered a parts failure, which turned him into Patrick’s car, and then turned her into the wall. Almirola couldn’t stop and avoid the cars of Logano and Patrick. Almirola’s impact lifted the rear of the car up a few feet.

“Something broke on my car,” Logano said to Fox Sports 1. “The right front popped and it took a hard laugh. I just hope Aric’s alright. This is the last thing you want to see is a big hit for anyone.

“Everything was fine and it just took a hard one. I’m praying for Aric right now. There’s nothing I could have done.”

Aric Almirola (43) crashes into Danica Patrick and Joey Logano during the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The impact between Logano’s and Almirola’s car resulted in a fireball that also enveloped Patrick’s car. Patrick immediately exited her car to get away from the flames.

“I just don’t understand why so much bad luck happens,” Patrick told Fox Sports 1. “Besides that, I feel physically fine.”

“On the other hand, I was having a really good night and that’s what makes me the most mad. Everytime I’m doing better, something stupid happens and it’s just killing me.

“I hope Aric’s okay. He’s definitely feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR does everything it can to make our cars safe as possible, but things happen.”

 

 

Kyle Busch wins stage one of Cup race at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

After taking the lead on a restart, Kyle Busch led the final 18 laps to win the first stage of the Go Bowling 400.

The top 10 after 80 laps is Busch, Martin Truex Jr., pole-sitter Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch.

The stage win is the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s first since the first stage of the Daytona 500.

Blaney led the first nine laps before Truex took first for 43 laps. Harvick also led 10 laps.

The first two cautions of the race, on Lap 30 and 50, were for Landon Cassill hitting the wall.

During the second caution, Chase Elliott slammed into the left side of Michael McDowell‘s car while exiting the pits after a two-tire stop. Elliott’s team pushed the No. 24 Chevrolet back into its pit stall to make repairs. Elliott was seven laps down in last place at the end of the first stage.

Two laps into the next restart, Ty Dillon caused the third caution when he spun in Turn 2.

The second stage is 80 laps, and the final part of the race is 107 laps.

