Martin Truex Jr. wins Kansas in shootout for second victory of year

By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 11:54 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. held his own in a two-lap dash to the finish to win the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

After chasing down and passing Ryan Blaney with 33 to go, Truex had to fend off the field on three late restarts.

Finally, Truex outran Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Blaney to claim his second victory of 2017.

“These races are so hard to win, any of those restarts I could’ve gotten beat on,” Truex told Fox Sports 1. “Something could have happened. You just never know.”

The No. 78 Toyota started third and led six times for a race-high 104 laps. The car Truex took to Victory Lane was the same one he won with last year in the Southern 500.

“It felt like if I could get out front on those restarts I’d be fine,” Truex said. “If I came out second or third after a lap or two, it took me a long time to get good enough to pass those guys. I knew I had to go, I knew I had to make it happen”

It’s the ninth career Cup Series win for Truex and it comes at the track closest to Furniture Row Racing’s headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Truex joins Jimmie Johnson and Keselowski as the third repeat winner of the season.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2: winner: Ryan Blaney

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Blaney led 82 laps and finished fourth for best finish since running second in the Daytona 500 … Rookie Daniel Suarez finished seventh, tying his career best result (Phoenix, Auto Club) … Jamie McMurray finished eighth for his seventh top 10 of the season .. Kansas native Clint Bowyer came from the rear to finish ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Landon Cassill brought out cautions on Lap 30 and 50 for getting into the wall. He finished 21st … Chase Elliott finished 29th, nine laps down after a pit road accident with Michael McDowell during the second caution period … With 86 to go, a violent three-car accident occurred between Joey Logano, Danica Patrick and Aric Almirola and caused a red flag. Almirola was placed on a backboard after being removed from his car and transported to a local hospital.

Erik Jones brought out three cautions for accidents, the last coming with eight laps left. He finished 22nd. … After being penalized on pit road and losing a tire mid race, Jimmie Johnson was fifth on a Lap 263 restart when contact with Kurt Busch sent him sliding onto the apron. He finished 24th.

Quote of the Night: “It was nice to show our muscle this weekend and prove that, like I said, this is where the 21 team deserves to be”  – Ryan Blaney after finishing fourth.

What Drivers Said after Kansas Cup race

By Dustin LongMay 14, 2017, 12:57 AM EDT

Here is what drivers were saying after Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway:

Martin Truex Jr. — Winner: “That kid (Ryan Blaney) is good, man. He’s going to win a ton of races. He’s really talented and their cars are fast right now. You do 10 restarts, eight of them you get right, two of them you screw up. You just hope the ones you screw up aren’t for the win. Today, we were able to get those ones right when it mattered. You know what can I say, just an awesome team effort.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 2nd: “We caught a couple breaks there on those restarts and made the most of them. That was good. We had a really great Freightliner Elite Support Ford, just kept getting caught in adversity there. We worked our way through it. It stinks we finished second and still lost points because we didn’t get those stage points. All in all, we had a really fast Ford and have a lot to be proud of. We will move on to the next week.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 3rd: “It was a solid night. Our Busch Light Ford was fast and we were able to come through the field and do what we needed to do.”

RYAN BLANEY — Finished 4th: “We weren’t very good on the long run. I felt that we had a great short run car tonight, and I thought that was going to play right into our hands at the end. (Martin Truex Jr.) got us on that restart somehow. I don’t know. I was super loose there on the last restarts and (Truex) got me spinning my tires a little bit. It kind of stinks. I think that it says a lot about this team to go out and lead some laps and go have a shot and win races.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 5th: “It just seemed like other guys got better than us. We tried to adjust on our car and it never really made it better. The M&M’s Camry was fast when the sun was out. We were pretty quick up there riding the high side and doing a good job. We won the first segment and then the second segment I thought we were – had a shot to win that one as well. I think we were third in that one and once it got dark out, we just kind of lost it. Actually, other guys just got faster. The delta just got greater where those guys picked up a lot of speed and we didn’t.”

Kyle Larson – Finished 6th: “The early parts of the race I thought we were okay, not great, but I thought we were like a fourth- or fifth-place car and I got into the wall on one of those later restarts after that big wreck. I just got really tight and it took off and hit the wall. Then my car was pretty tight afterwards, so I’m sure some aerodynamic issues there, but still recovered for a decent finish there. The restarts weren’t really working out for me there the last handful of them. It seemed like at the beginning of the race I could pass people no problem on restarts. There at the end, my line just kept getting choked down and stuff, but sixth place is still a good day for our Target team. The No. 2 (Brad Keselowski) finished really well so that is not great for us because I would like to be leading the points here in a few months. Still in all a good day.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ– Finished 7th: “Very proud of the way that the car worked the entire race. Scott (Graves, crew chief) and the guys they did a very good job. We had a top-10 car and that’s exactly where we ended up. Very happy for the performance of the car and looking forward to keep digging, keep working and keep learning for next weekend.”

Jamie McMurray – Finished 8th: “So, we had a really good night. We had a hard time in the pits tonight. I’m not sure if something with the set-up of the car, but we struggled in the pits, but overall, we had a really fast McDonald’s Chevy. We were pretty good on restarts, which was important, and I’m really happy to finish eighth because we restarted like 20th or something with two or three to go. It was a good finish.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 9th: “That just wasn’t very good tonight. We were kind of off all weekend. Definitely off in the race. I started off good and we were just down on rear grip. I fought loose the whole time I was out there and it seemed like everything we were doing — we were doing some fundamentally different things to try to tighten the car up. It changes the aero balance of the car and I am not too sure. Maybe we learned something tonight.”

Trevor Bayne — Finished 10th: “That was a hard-fought 10th-place finish. If you’d told me I would finish 10th after practice I would have probably kissed you on the forehead. That wasn’t a good practice for us and we still qualified 16th. It is funny how expectations change. A year ago, I would have been pumped for a 10th and now it is what we should be doing. We are getting better. Our potential is better. If we can finish 10th on a weekend like this, when we get the cars where we need them we can do business. I appreciate the hard work and execution by my team tonight.”

Michael McDowell – Finished 13th: “You know it’s tough on pit road and I would have to go back and watch it, but obviously, Chase (Elliott) took two tires there. I was following the No. 88 into the box, so I couldn’t see the No. 24 coming out at all and by the time we made contact he was at my left rear. I just didn’t see him coming in, and I don’t think his crew chief knew I was coming in either because he sent him when both the No. 88 and myself were turning into the box right in front of him. So, it just happens on pit road. It definitely wasn’t anything that I felt like I could have prevented because I didn’t even see him coming out of the box. Unfortunate I know because we got a lot of damage and obviously, it took him out for the day too. But, good recovery, everybody at LFR has been working really hard.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 14th: “Man, did this team fight hard. We struggled in the first two stages to find the perfect balance. We spun when we stayed out with old tires, but we didn’t get any damage and were able to recover. It started coming to us there in the final stage, but it was just impossible to pass cars. We really needed track position that we just didn’t have. We picked up some spots at the end with the cautions though and brought home a solid top-15 finish. We have a lot of notes to take back with us on our intermediate-track program. There is still some work to do, but we’ll get there.”

Kasey Kahne – Finished 15th: “The guys did a great job tonight. We had good pit stops and we had a good car. After the red flag the car just got really loose for whatever reason. We had a good run though until that point.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 20th: “For whatever reason, the car had a lot of vibration issues. We had some loose wheels. I thought we had one early in the race, but it is questionable whether it was, but it was shaking pretty bad. We had a lot of vibrations late in the race and one in particular that was real serious. You know it’s just a judgement call whether you stay out there and the wheel comes off or you come in and get it tightened up. I don’t think we had any loose wheels after that. I don’t think we had only but one loose wheel tonight. Looking back through our notes this is a track where we all kind of complain a lot about vibrations and thinking we have loose wheels when we don’t. I know a lot of guys tonight complained a lot about it, so if I would have thought about that and kind of known that in the heat of the moment I probably wouldn’t have stayed out on the track, but we had about a 10th- to a 15th-place finish lined up.  And I came in for a vibration that wasn’t a loose wheel and we lost a lap and we got it back and ended up 20th. We had a much better car than that. Had good speed, liked the car and we had good speed in practice.”

Danica Patrick — Finished 36th: “We were having a really good race and having fun out there and had a lot of speed. I kinda felt like Wonder Woman for a little while. All I know is that I all of a sudden crashed. I definitely had a feeling it was the 22 and I am sure that the doctors in the medical center checking my neurological abilities are glad to know I was right that it was Joey. When he said he had a failure I can’t say it made me feel that much better in the moment. I am just frustrated for the lack of breaks I get. It seems like every time things are going better and something happens I get crashed or am in a crash. Especially a place like this, a brake rotor, when we are using 200-300 pounds of pressure seems odd. Unfortunately there were two of us that got collected and while I am okay, one of these times one of these really big accidents someone is not going to be okay. Aric (Almirola) is not okay and his car looked the best of everybody. You never know when it is going to be the wrong hit. I have a team that works hard and put another car on the track and I hope we are saving up for a really good run of good luck.”

Joey Logano — Finished 37th:  I’m okay. Just saying a lot of prayers for Aric (Almirola) right now. A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car, I don’t know what it was. I noticed it as I was trying to go in. I tried to back it off but you’re going 215 (mph) and it’s hard to check up. The car just took a bit step sideways into the corner and I hooked Danica (Patrick). I haven’t seen a replay yet, I don’t know what happened. I just hope everyone is okay. I hope Aric is alright. That’s the last thing you want to see, a big hit like that for anyone. It’s unfortunate for everyone.”

Ryan Newman — Finished 40th: “The bottom end of the motor just broke. We finally got the Caterpillar Chevrolet running well, not to where we needed to be, but better from how we started the race. We knocked a hole in the grill from a spring rubber or something. I watched what I hit, but I couldn’t tell what it was. Finally got enough tape on it so it would run warm and stick a little bit better and made a whole bunch of changes to the car, but just something in the motor broke, bottom end for sure, but I’m not really sure what happened first.”

Martin Truex Jr. takes lead in playoff points with second victory of season

By Nate RyanMay 14, 2017, 12:44 AM EDT

With his second victory of the 2017 season, Martin Truex Jr. tied Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson for the series lead. But the Furniture Row driver moved into the lead in playoff points with Saturday night’s win at Kansas Speedway.

Through 11 of 26 races, Truex has compiled 15 playoff points, three more than Keselowski and five ahead of Johnson. Truex, Keselowski and Johnson are the only drivers on NASCAR’s premier series with double-digit playoff points. Kyle Larson ranks fourth with seven points.

Larson, who finished sixth at Kansas in a backup car, maintained his lead in the regular-season standings by 44 points over Truex.

Joey Logano, who finished 37th in a crash Saturday, fell three spots to ninth in the standings.

Results from Saturday’s Go Bowling 400 NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 14, 2017, 12:13 AM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. was denied a win the past two years in the spring race at Kansas Speedway but not this time.

Truex finally snapped his Kansas jinx with a win in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400.

Brad Keselowski rallied late to finish second, followed by Kevin Harvick, pole sitter Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Joe Gibbs Racing remains winless after the first 11 races of the 36-race NASCAR Cup season.

Joey Logano says part failure caused crash; requests ‘Everyone pray for Aric’ Almirola

By Nate RyanMay 13, 2017, 11:18 PM EDT

Joey Logano said a part failure caused the crash that sent Aric Almirola to the hospital in a violent wreck Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

Logano lost control of his No. 22 Ford, hitting Danica Patrick’s No. 10 Chevrolet in the left rear. Patrick’s car spun into a fiery crash against the outside wall. Almirola’s No. 43 Ford spun into the aftermath of the crash, going briefly airborne as it made contact with both cars.

“I’m OK, I’m just saying prayers for Aric right now,” Logano told FS1 outside the track’s care center. “A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car. I don’t know what it was. I noticed it as I was going in (the turn). I tried to back off, but you’re going 215 (mph).

“It’s hard to check up. The car just took a big step sideways into the corner. I hooked Danica, and I don’t know what happened.”

The Team Penske driver then watched a replay of the crash.

“Oh my God,” he said. “Just out of nowhere. Everything was fine, then it just took a hard (hit).

“Everyone pray for Aric right now.”

After being cleared from the care center, Patrick also expressed concern for the Richard Petty Motorsports driver.

“I hope Aric’s OK,” said Patrick, who was eliminated by a wreck for the second consecutive race. “He definitely is feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR has done everything they can to make our cars as safe as possible, but things happen. And his car looked the least damaged of all of ours.

“That’s what I said before I walked out, one of these times these accidents aren’t going to go good for me. They all are big. I’ve been very fortunate so far. One of these times it’s not going to go well.”