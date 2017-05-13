Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch wins stage one of Cup race at Kansas

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT

After taking the lead on a restart, Kyle Busch led the final 18 laps to win the first stage of the Go Bowling 400.

The top 10 after 80 laps is Busch, Martin Truex Jr., pole-sitter Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch.

The stage win is the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s first since the first stage of the Daytona 500.

Blaney led the first nine laps before Truex took first for 43 laps. Harvick also led 10 laps.

The first two cautions of the race, on Lap 30 and 50, were for Landon Cassill hitting the wall.

During the second caution, Chase Elliott slammed into the left side of Michael McDowell‘s car while exiting the pits after a two-tire stop. Elliott’s team pushed the No. 24 Chevrolet back into its pit stall to make repairs. Elliott was seven laps down in last place at the end of the first stage.

Two laps into the next restart, Ty Dillon caused the third caution when he spun in Turn 2.

The second stage is 80 laps, and the final part of the race is 107 laps.

Staff picks for Kansas Cup race

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
1 Comment
By NBC SportsMay 13, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win tonight’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle BuschI feel less certain about his chances in this race than at any point during this crusade. Which probably means he will score a surprise breakthrough.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. completes the task he failed to do at this track in this event last year.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson continues establishing himself with a standout day on an intermediate track.

Jerry Bonkowski

Youth will be served in Saturday night’s race. I’m picking Chase Elliott to win, but also watch out for Ryan Blaney. It could be an exciting 1-2 finish between those two young guns.

Carl Long explains mixup with sponsor and removal of decal

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 13, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

Carl Long apologized on Facebook and explained the confusion with his sponsor, which led to NASCAR ordering him to remove the company’s decal before he went on track on Friday at Kansas Speedway.

Long, who is competing in his first Cup race since 2009, showed up at Kansas with Veedverks on the hood of his car.

NASCAR must approve all sponsors on cars and paint schemes. NASCAR had approved Long’s sponsor, but there was an issue. Long stated on his Facebook page that he misspelled the company’s name when submitting it to NASCAR for approval.

MORE: Eight years after then-record fine, Carl Long returns to Cup

Yahoo! reported that while Veedverks claims its products are legal in all 50 states, its three types of cartridges contain trace amounts of THC, the principal psychoactive in marijuana.

Long wrote an explanation on the Carl Long Motorsports Facebook page. It read:

“I see alot of negative comments about NASCAR !! Why?? It is our fault we cant spell . We did no research on company, just happy to get a sponsor. The people running NASCAR have been very positive in allowing us back into cup. They are putting a ton of effort into building the sport back up. If this leadership had the same mentality as before, we would still be outside..and this weekend would have never occurred. I work my butt off over 15hrs a day, every day, because its not work when you love doing what you do. Give them a break , they are not trying to beat me down, in fact all have been great in welcoming us back. I am the guy who failed NASCAR . You will find many misspelled or mistype words in my posts. We submitted a mispelled to Nascar. It would never been allowed. Just leave it to me to create a big stink.’’

In another posting, he wrote:

“I would like to thank the people and apologize to all who sponsored , donated, an gave us help to return to Nascar cup series.. I also apologize to everyone at nascar who have allowed me to return , only to put you in a hard spot. I have nothing more to comment. I am ready to go racing.’’

Long starts 40th in tonight’s race.

 and on Facebook

Tonight’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 13, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing, which had driver Kyle Busch win this event last year, looks for its first Cup victory of the season tonight at Kansas Speedway. This is the latest into a season Joe Gibbs Racing has gone without scoring a win since 2007 when it did not win until the season’s 17th race.

Here are the particulars for the race:

(All times are ET)

START: Command for drivers to start engines will be at 7:42 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed at 7:36 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 75 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 69 laps en route to the win. Kevin Harvick placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 172 laps but finished 14th after a pit issue.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 74 laps on the way to winning. Carl Edwards was second. Joey Logano placed third. Matt Kenseth led a race-high 116 laps but finished ninth.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Clint Bowyer ‘knocking on the door’ of a win as he returns to home track

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Clint Bowyer is adamant he “never” thinks about how long it’s been since he won a NASCAR Cup race.

Even if that’s the case, the Stewart-Haas Racing  driver has clearly pondered what he’ll do if his 159-race winless streak ends tonight at his home track in the Go Bowling 400.

“We would have a large time. I know the hot  spots around here,” Bowyer said Friday at Kansas Speedway. “I think probably everybody would have an open invite. I have a sponsor with a hell of a product, a teammate with a hell of a product sponsor, so St. Louis isn’t very far away either. We will be fine.”

Through 10 races this season, Bowyer is more than fine compared to where he was at this point last season.

During his one season with HScott Motorsports, Bowyer was coming off his second top-10 finish of the year. He would only earn one more.

Now, the No. 14 team is ninth in the standings, the best out of SHR’s four teams. Bowyer has two top fives and four top 10s. In addition to finishing second at Bristol, Bowyer has finished every race on the lead lap since a DNF in the Daytona 500.

“Last year sucked,” Bowyer said. “It wasn’t fun for anybody, especially me. The good news is the bus picked us up and we jumped on the fun bus clear back in Daytona. I don’t know how you missed it. It is a big ass bus. … When I walked out of one building and got into the other one it was a fun time, trust me. It was overnight. I woke up one morning as a Stewart-Haas employee. That was a good time.”

Entering the Go Bowling 400, Bowyer has an average finish of 11.8 on the season.

“We are knocking on the door,” Bowyer said. “We aren’t knocking enough, but last week we led some laps and showed potential again. It takes the total package. You have to put it together. It all starts with consistency, running up front on a consistent manner week in and week out. We have a good baseline established and that is with no notes or nothing to work with. No experience with one another. No communication.”

Bowyer’s average finish at Kansas in 17 starts is 17.2. Though he has five top 10s, his last one came in 2013 when he finished fifth in this race.

“It is a clean slate every time I go to the track with (crew chief) Mike (Bugarewicz) and the guys on the 14 car,” Bowyer said. “There is no reason to think it won’t be better this week. I know Mike was excited about the car and he knows that this is an important one for me. He knows that I need to run better on these types of race tracks.”

Even though it’s still relatively early, Bowyer has all the confidence he’ll be one of the 16 drivers in the playoffs come September. Part of the confidence comes from Bowyer having led 10 laps last week at Talladega, his first of the season.

“You have to lead laps to win these races,” Bowyer said. “You can’t just be an eighth-place car. You have to get up and lead laps and we need to get a couple of stage wins. We have to have that going into the playoffs. Do I think we are going to make the playoffs? Yes. I am not saying that arrogantly or to be cocky, I just feel like we are a team that is going to be in that one way shape or form. Whether we race our way in or win our way in.”

There’s that word again – win.

What kind of trouble would the Emporia, Kansas, native get in if he won on his home turf?

The kind that might make Mother’s Day a little awkward.

“She wouldn’t be proud of me,” Bowyer said with a laugh. “If that was to happen, I probably wouldn’t be in very good shape for Mother’s Day. We would probably have to postpone that to Monday. It would be huge to win at home and to finally seal the deal after all this time. It would be ultra-special.”

 and on Facebook