Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Johnny Sauter remains points leader after Kansas Truck race

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 13, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter remains the points leader after his runner-up finish Friday night in the Toyota Tundra 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Kyle Busch won the race.

Sauter leads Christopher Bell by two points. Matt Crafton is 44 points behind Sauter. Chase Briscoe is 54 points behind Sauter.

Click here for Truck points report

Camping World Truck Series race results from Kansas

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT

Kyle Busch scored his 47th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win after leader Ben Rhodes was sidelined with eight laps left when a piece of debris went through his radiator.

Johnny Sauter finished second to remain the points leader. John Hunter Nemechek placed third for his second top-five finish of the season. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was fourth and rookie Chase Briscoe finished fifth.

Click here for Truck race results

Kyle Busch wins Kansas Truck race after Ben Rhodes’ engine falters

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT

Leader Ben Rhodes suffered an engine problem with eight laps left, allowing Kyle Busch to go on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The 20-year-old Rhodes, seeking his first career series win, drove his truck to the garage. After exiting it, he slammed the roof with both hands and walked away.

“We did everything right, but Ben Rhodes has a curse on his back because or something because goes always goes wrong,” he told Fox Sports 1. “It’s just tough.

“It’s just crazy that something always go wrong with our team. We do everything right, we just can never pull one off.”

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report after Kansas

Rhodes, who finished 23rd, said a piece of debris went through the radiator and ruined his chances for the win.

Busch collected his 47th career Truck series win and first this season. He won both stages in the 167-lap race.

“Ben Rhodes had that race won,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I was trying everything I could to try to chase him back down but I just didn’t have enough speed.”

Johnny Sauter finished second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third and was followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: He got lucky. Even he admitted that Ben Rhodes was going to win had it not been for the engine issues.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Christopher Bell rallied from 16th to fourth in the final 40 laps. He ran near the front until making his final pit stop under green only to see the yellow come out shortly afterward, trapping him a lap down. He got the wave around and was last among cars on the lead lap. … Johnny Sauter finished second. The points leader has finished third, second and second in the past three races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ben Rhodes had a great race but a horrible finish when debris damaged his radiator and forced him from the lead to the garage in the final 10 laps. … Matt Crafton spun late while running fifth. He couldn’t recover and finished 16th.

NOTABLE: Four of the top-10 finishers are teenagers: John Hunter Nemechek (third), Kaz Grala (eighth), Justin Haley (ninth) and Austin Cindric (10th).

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: We’ve been trying for years and years. If I don’t make it in this game, it won’t be from lack of effort but bad luck. Let that be known,” Ben Rhodes to Fox Sports 1 about losing the lead in the final laps because debris damaged his radiator.

NEXT: The series races May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 and on Facebook

Cup starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup pole and gave the Wood Brothers their first pole since 2004 and only second since 1984.

Joey Logano starts second in Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

The second row features Martin Truex Jr. and Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The third row features the Busch brothers with Kyle Busch fifth and Kurt Busch sixth.

Three Hendrick cars were among the 11 that failed inspection and did not make a qualifying attempt. Jimmie Johnson starts 29th, Kasey Kahne starts 31st and Dale Earnhardt Jr. starts 33rd in the 40-car field.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Ryan Blaney wins first Cup pole; 11 cars fail inspection, don’t make a qualifying attempt

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career NASCAR Cup pole Friday at Kansas Speedway and gave the Wood Brothers their first pole since 2004 with Ricky Rudd.

Blaney earned the top spot for Saturday night’s race after a lap of 189.600 mph. Joey Logano (189.540 mph) will start second, giving Ford the front row.

The pole earns Blaney a spot in next year’s Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

“We got better and better each round,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Honestly, I didn’t think I got through that lap that great.”

Martin Truex Jr. (189.201) qualified third. He’s followed by Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (188.851) and Kyle Busch (188.495).

Twenty-one cars were in inspection when qualifying started. Among those were: Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Clint Bowyer’s car goes though inspection during qualifying Friday at Kansas Speedway. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Eleven cars hat did not make it through inspection before the first round ended, including those of Earnhardt, Kahne, Johnson, Bowyer and Jones.

“Super disappointing,” Bowyer said. “You are off 10-thousandths of an inch. It is ridiculous. Most people can’t even understand how little that is. I get it. If you are off, you are off, but I watched my guys move the car and adjust the car accordingly for it and then actually overcompensate on it because we were worried about not making it. Then they wheel it back in and fail the exact same amount? Twice? That makes no sense. None.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told Fox Sports 1 that a majority of the issues for teams were with the Laser Inspection Station.

“Competitors are pushing the limit and they’re not making it,” Miller told Fox Sports 1. “It’s disappointing I’m sure, to a lot of the competitors that they weren’t able to qualify, but it’s disappointing to us that they aren’t presenting their cars in a way that they make it through inspection. Kind of the worst of both worlds actually.”

In the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track — Texas in April — nine cars failed to make it through inspection before the first round of qualifying ended. Among those were Earnhardt and Kahne.

Michael McDowell‘s team did not make an attempt. He blew an engine at the end of the final Cup practice session. With McDowell guaranteed a starting spot, the team elected to focus on the engine change.

Click here for qualifying results

 and on Facebook