Clint Bowyer ‘knocking on the door’ of a win as he returns to home track

By Daniel McFadinMay 13, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Clint Bowyer is adamant he “never” thinks about how long it’s been since he won a NASCAR Cup race.

Even if that’s the case, the Stewart-Haas Racing  driver has clearly pondered what he’ll do if his 159-race winless streak ends tonight at his home track in the Go Bowling 400.

“We would have a large time. I know the hot  spots around here,” Bowyer said Friday at Kansas Speedway. “I think probably everybody would have an open invite. I have a sponsor with a hell of a product, a teammate with a hell of a product sponsor, so St. Louis isn’t very far away either. We will be fine.”

Through 10 races this season, Bowyer is more than fine compared to where he was at this point last season.

During his one season with HScott Motorsports, Bowyer was coming off his second top-10 finish of the year. He would only earn one more.

Now, the No. 14 team is ninth in the standings, the best out of SHR’s four teams. Bowyer has two top fives and four top 10s. In addition to finishing second at Bristol, Bowyer has finished every race on the lead lap since a DNF in the Daytona 500.

“Last year sucked,” Bowyer said. “It wasn’t fun for anybody, especially me. The good news is the bus picked us up and we jumped on the fun bus clear back in Daytona. I don’t know how you missed it. It is a big ass bus. … When I walked out of one building and got into the other one it was a fun time, trust me. It was overnight. I woke up one morning as a Stewart-Haas employee. That was a good time.”

Entering the Go Bowling 400, Bowyer has an average finish of 11.8 on the season.

“We are knocking on the door,” Bowyer said. “We aren’t knocking enough, but last week we led some laps and showed potential again. It takes the total package. You have to put it together. It all starts with consistency, running up front on a consistent manner week in and week out. We have a good baseline established and that is with no notes or nothing to work with. No experience with one another. No communication.”

Bowyer’s average finish at Kansas in 17 starts is 17.2. Though he has five top 10s, his last one came in 2013 when he finished fifth in this race.

“It is a clean slate every time I go to the track with (crew chief) Mike (Bugarewicz) and the guys on the 14 car,” Bowyer said. “There is no reason to think it won’t be better this week. I know Mike was excited about the car and he knows that this is an important one for me. He knows that I need to run better on these types of race tracks.”

Even though it’s still relatively early, Bowyer has all the confidence he’ll be one of the 16 drivers in the playoffs come September. Part of the confidence comes from Bowyer having led 10 laps last week at Talladega, his first of the season.

“You have to lead laps to win these races,” Bowyer said. “You can’t just be an eighth-place car. You have to get up and lead laps and we need to get a couple of stage wins. We have to have that going into the playoffs. Do I think we are going to make the playoffs? Yes. I am not saying that arrogantly or to be cocky, I just feel like we are a team that is going to be in that one way shape or form. Whether we race our way in or win our way in.”

There’s that word again – win.

What kind of trouble would the Emporia, Kansas, native get in if he won on his home turf?

The kind that might make Mother’s Day a little awkward.

“She wouldn’t be proud of me,” Bowyer said with a laugh. “If that was to happen, I probably wouldn’t be in very good shape for Mother’s Day. We would probably have to postpone that to Monday. It would be huge to win at home and to finally seal the deal after all this time. It would be ultra-special.”

Johnny Sauter remains points leader after Kansas Truck race

By Dustin LongMay 13, 2017, 12:02 AM EDT

Johnny Sauter remains the points leader after his runner-up finish Friday night in the Toyota Tundra 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Kyle Busch won the race.

Sauter leads Christopher Bell by two points. Matt Crafton is 44 points behind Sauter. Chase Briscoe is 54 points behind Sauter.

Camping World Truck Series race results from Kansas

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT

Kyle Busch scored his 47th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win after leader Ben Rhodes was sidelined with eight laps left when a piece of debris went through his radiator.

Johnny Sauter finished second to remain the points leader. John Hunter Nemechek placed third for his second top-five finish of the season. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was fourth and rookie Chase Briscoe finished fifth.

Kyle Busch wins Kansas Truck race after Ben Rhodes’ engine falters

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT

Leader Ben Rhodes suffered an engine problem with eight laps left, allowing Kyle Busch to go on to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The 20-year-old Rhodes, seeking his first career series win, drove his truck to the garage. After exiting it, he slammed the roof with both hands and walked away.

“We did everything right, but Ben Rhodes has a curse on his back because or something because goes always goes wrong,” he told Fox Sports 1. “It’s just tough.

“It’s just crazy that something always go wrong with our team. We do everything right, we just can never pull one off.”

Rhodes, who finished 23rd, said a piece of debris went through the radiator and ruined his chances for the win.

Busch collected his 47th career Truck series win and first this season. He won both stages in the 167-lap race.

“Ben Rhodes had that race won,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I was trying everything I could to try to chase him back down but I just didn’t have enough speed.”

Johnny Sauter finished second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third and was followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: He got lucky. Even he admitted that Ben Rhodes was going to win had it not been for the engine issues.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Christopher Bell rallied from 16th to fourth in the final 40 laps. He ran near the front until making his final pit stop under green only to see the yellow come out shortly afterward, trapping him a lap down. He got the wave around and was last among cars on the lead lap. … Johnny Sauter finished second. The points leader has finished third, second and second in the past three races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ben Rhodes had a great race but a horrible finish when debris damaged his radiator and forced him from the lead to the garage in the final 10 laps. … Matt Crafton spun late while running fifth. He couldn’t recover and finished 16th.

NOTABLE: Four of the top-10 finishers are teenagers: John Hunter Nemechek (third), Kaz Grala (eighth), Justin Haley (ninth) and Austin Cindric (10th).

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: We’ve been trying for years and years. If I don’t make it in this game, it won’t be from lack of effort but bad luck. Let that be known,” Ben Rhodes to Fox Sports 1 about losing the lead in the final laps because debris damaged his radiator.

NEXT: The series races May 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup pole and gave the Wood Brothers their first pole since 2004 and only second since 1984.

Joey Logano starts second in Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

The second row features Martin Truex Jr. and Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The third row features the Busch brothers with Kyle Busch fifth and Kurt Busch sixth.

Three Hendrick cars were among the 11 that failed inspection and did not make a qualifying attempt. Jimmie Johnson starts 29th, Kasey Kahne starts 31st and Dale Earnhardt Jr. starts 33rd in the 40-car field.

