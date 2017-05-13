Aric Almirola cut out of car, airlifted to hospital after vicious wreck at Kansas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Aric Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for observation after he was involved in a three-car crash in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. He is awake and alert.

Danica Patrick and Joey Logano were uninjured in the incident in Turn 2 on Lap 200 of the 267-lap race.

The race was stopped for 27 minutes, 41 seconds while safety and rescue workers cut off the top of Almirola’s Ford Fusion and removed him on a backboard.

Logano’s car suffered a parts failure, which turned him into Patrick’s car, and then turned her into the wall. Almirola couldn’t stop and avoid the cars of Logano and Patrick. Almirola’s impact lifted the rear of the car up a few feet.

“Something broke on my car,” Logano said to Fox Sports 1. “The right front popped and it took a hard laugh. I just hope Aric’s alright. This is the last thing you want to see is a big hit for anyone.

“Everything was fine and it just took a hard one. I’m praying for Aric right now. There’s nothing I could have done.”

The impact between Logano’s and Almirola’s car resulted in a fireball that also enveloped Patrick’s car. Patrick immediately exited her car to get away from the flames.

“I just don’t understand why so much bad luck happens,” Patrick told Fox Sports 1. “Besides that, I feel physically fine.”

“On the other hand, I was having a really good night and that’s what makes me the most mad. Everytime I’m doing better, something stupid happens and it’s just killing me.

“I hope Aric’s okay. He’s definitely feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR does everything it can to make our cars safe as possible, but things happen.”