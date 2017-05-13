Aric Almirola cut out of car, airlifted to hospital after vicious wreck at Kansas

Aric Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for observation after he was involved in a three-car crash in Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. He is awake and alert.
The race was stopped for 27 minutes, 41 seconds while safety and rescue workers cut off the top of Almirola’s Ford Fusion and removed him on a backboard.
Logano’s car suffered a parts failure, which turned him into Patrick’s car, and then turned her into the wall. Almirola couldn’t stop and avoid the cars of Logano and Patrick. Almirola’s impact lifted the rear of the car up a few feet.
“Something broke on my car,” Logano said to Fox Sports 1. “The right front popped and it took a hard laugh. I just hope Aric’s alright. This is the last thing you want to see is a big hit for anyone.
“Everything was fine and it just took a hard one. I’m praying for Aric right now. There’s nothing I could have done.”
The impact between Logano’s and Almirola’s car resulted in a fireball that also enveloped Patrick’s car. Patrick immediately exited her car to get away from the flames.
“I just don’t understand why so much bad luck happens,” Patrick told Fox Sports 1. “Besides that, I feel physically fine.”
“On the other hand, I was having a really good night and that’s what makes me the most mad. Everytime I’m doing better, something stupid happens and it’s just killing me.
“I hope Aric’s okay. He’s definitely feeling the worst of everybody. NASCAR does everything it can to make our cars safe as possible, but things happen.”
The stage win is the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s first since the first stage of the Daytona 500.
Blaney led the first nine laps before Truex took first for 43 laps. Harvick also led 10 laps.
The first two cautions of the race, on Lap 30 and 50, were for Landon Cassill hitting the wall.
During the second caution, Chase Elliott slammed into the left side of Michael McDowell‘s car while exiting the pits after a two-tire stop. Elliott’s team pushed the No. 24 Chevrolet back into its pit stall to make repairs. Elliott was seven laps down in last place at the end of the first stage.
Two laps into the next restart, Ty Dillon caused the third caution when he spun in Turn 2.
The second stage is 80 laps, and the final part of the race is 107 laps.