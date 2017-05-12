Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney wins first Cup pole; 11 cars fail inspection, don’t make a qualifying attempt

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career NASCAR Cup pole Friday at Kansas Speedway and gave the Wood Brothers their first pole since 2004 with Ricky Rudd.

Blaney earned the top spot for Saturday night’s race after a lap of 189.600 mph. Joey Logano (189.540 mph) will start second, giving Ford the front row.

The pole earns Blaney a spot in next year’s Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

“We got better and better each round,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Honestly, I didn’t think I got through that lap that great.”

Martin Truex Jr. (189.201) qualified third. He’s followed by Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (188.851) and Kyle Busch (188.495).

Twenty-one cars were in inspection when qualifying started. Among those were: Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Clint Bowyer’s car goes though inspection during qualifying Friday at Kansas Speedway. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Eleven cars hat did not make it through inspection before the first round ended, including those of Earnhardt, Kahne, Johnson, Bowyer and Jones.

“Super disappointing,” Bowyer said. “You are off 10-thousandths of an inch. It is ridiculous. Most people can’t even understand how little that is. I get it. If you are off, you are off, but I watched my guys move the car and adjust the car accordingly for it and then actually overcompensate on it because we were worried about not making it. Then they wheel it back in and fail the exact same amount? Twice? That makes no sense. None.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told Fox Sports 1 that a majority of the issues for teams were with the Laser Inspection Station.

“Competitors are pushing the limit and they’re not making it,” Miller told Fox Sports 1. “It’s disappointing I’m sure, to a lot of the competitors that they weren’t able to qualify, but it’s disappointing to us that they aren’t presenting their cars in a way that they make it through inspection. Kind of the worst of both worlds actually.”

In the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track — Texas in April — nine cars failed to make it through inspection before the first round of qualifying ended. Among those were Earnhardt and Kahne.

Michael McDowell‘s team did not make an attempt. He blew an engine at the end of the final Cup practice session. With McDowell guaranteed a starting spot, the team elected to focus on the engine change.

Cup starting lineup at Kansas Speedway

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup pole and gave the Wood Brothers their first pole since 2004 and only second since 1984.

Joey Logano starts second in Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway.

The second row features Martin Truex Jr. and Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The third row features the Busch brothers with Kyle Busch fifth and Kurt Busch sixth.

Three Hendrick cars were among the 11 that failed inspection and did not make a qualifying attempt. Jimmie Johnson starts 29th, Kasey Kahne starts 31st and Dale Earnhardt Jr. starts 33rd in the 40-car field.

Christopher Bell wins Truck pole for tonight’s race at Kansas

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Christopher Bell won the pole for tonight’s Toyota Tundra 250 with a lap of 177.848 mph. It is his second career series pole.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver, who won from the pole at Atlanta earlier this season, will be joined on the front row by Matt Crafton (177.183 mph).

Qualifying third was Johnny Sauter (176.765). He’s followed by Noah Gragson (176.667) and Ryan Truex (176.401).

Todd Peck crashed in the opening round.

This is the first series race since April 1. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:49 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. not sure how to encourage young drivers to come out of shells

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

For a long time, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had three driving forces in his life.

Doritos, Mountain Dew and driving race cars.

“I just thought ‘I like racing. I want to drive. I don’t want to do nothing else. I want to go lay on the couch,'” Earnhardt said Friday at Kansas Speedway.

That was the mantra of a young man without too many responsibilities, who kept to himself and put highlights in his hair.

Now an older and much more outgoing Earnhardt – minus the highlights – is the face of NASCAR. At 42 and with 26 races left in his Cup career, he’s a constant presence on Twitter and has his own podcast network.

With the end of his full-time racing career in sight, the 14-time most popular driver was asked about his early days in relation to the personalities of the young drivers coming into the series.

“When I first started racing I didn’t want to do anything but drive,” Earnhardt said. “I hated doing appearances and photo shoots and all that. I just thought that was just so boring. I didn’t really understand how important they were or how critical they were or the marketing and the happiness of the partner. A lot of different things play in the role of maturing you.”

For Earnhardt, one ingredient was becoming owner of JR Motorsports and its Xfinity Series operation made up of four full-time cars.

“Owning Xfinity teams taught me a ton about what partners want and think and what they like and don’t like and what they need from the driver and from the owners,” Earnhardt said. “It certainly shaped my opinion and changed it on how I approach those things. I don’t think I was impossible, but there were days when I was hard to work with and hard to deal with.

“And, I didn’t want that reputation when I finished driving. I want people to say that I was fun to be with and fun to work with and that I came in with a great attitude and did a good job, whether a photo shoot or a commercial shoot or a meet & greet, or whatever. And, I didn’t care about that when I was younger. I didn’t think about those things. I just thought I like racing. I want to drive. I don’t want to do nothing else. I want to go lay on the couch and eat Doritos and drink Mountain Dew and drive race cars.”

Then in 2008, Earnhardt left the nest at Dale Earnhardt, Inc. and joined Hendrick Motorsports. Earnhardt credits his relationships with Jimmie Johnson, owner Rick Hendrick and sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller with beginning his growth into the person capable of giving a five-minute answer to almost any question.

“It just took me a long time to figure all that out,” Earnhardt said. “I just think being around Jimmie and Rick and my sister and people that have told me certain things time and time again, it starts to click and you realize the right way to be and to treat people and do things. I’m still not perfect. I’ve still got a lot of things I can do better.”

But it is 2017. As much as he may be entrenched with the NASCAR community and sponsors now, Earnhardt admits he’s not sure what to do to encourage millennial drivers to be themselves in the public eye.

“I don’t know how you get a guy, a young gun, to come out of his shell,” Earnhardt said. “There’s some guys that just don’t, or don’t want to.”

Earnhardt, who dragged his legs until he finally joined Twitter in 2014, can’t even convince Johnson to do his own podcast. Earnhardt credits Johnson with slowly chipping away at his resistance to Twitter.

“Jimmie has his limitations to what he wants to do,” Earnhardt said. “A lot of you know him well. And, the perception that we have of Jimmie as a person versus what a lot of people know is different. And that’s up to him. And, he wants it that way. I talk to him and say ‘Man, you ought to do a podcast.’ ‘Nah, I don’t want to do that. I just don’t want to do it.’ He’s like, ‘I have no interest.’ What he’s got going on as far as how much he exposes himself, that’s where he wants it. He doesn’t want to be more than he is to everyone. So, it really comes down to the driver just having that eagerness.”

Of all the drivers under 30, Earnhardt points to Ryan Blaney as being the ideal driver when it comes to be willing to do any and all things to grow his exposure. Blaney debuted his own podcast earlier this year.

“Blaney is incredibly eager,” Earnhardt said. “He loves going and doing new things. He’ll do any TV show, or whatever. The other guys are not quite that interested in it. They’re more focused on the car and driving and have worked so hard to get to this point and you know, ‘I don’t want to do all that other stuff, it doesn’t matter.’ But it matters, especially now. It’s changed tremendously as far as what sponsors will ask of you. The agreements to our sponsorships have changed incredibly as far as what our responsibilities are and what they need. And obviously, I say it all the time. Social media is a big draw. People want people who are active on social media. It’s changed a lot and you’ve got to change with it.”

Company seeks to build medical marijuana farm near Pocono Raceway

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

A developer has proposed a medical marijuana facility next to Pocono Raceway on land leased from the track.

The Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors heard a request Wednesday night by Natural Care for a zoning permit to grow medical marijuana.

The Pocono Record reports that plans include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses in phase one. Future expansion projects would include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill making medical marijuana legal in the state on April 17, 2016.

However, the state has not granted permits to companies for dispensaries and growers/processers. That is expected to begin in June. Natural Care must receive a state permit or it won’t be able to go ahead with plans even if approved by the Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors. The Board has 45 days to approve Natural Care’s conditional use application, the Record reported.

The Record also reported that the facility will be part of a complex that includes an organic farm. The newspaper reports that the company would donate eight percent of its profits to local charities.

A spokesperson for Pocono Raceway declined comment.

