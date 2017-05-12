Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: New Hampshire

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The latest stop in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series is New Hampshire.

After Rutledge Wood shows you where New Hampshire Motor Speedway gets the lobsters it awards to Cup race winners, it’s time to head north to Groveton, New Hampshire.

That’s where Speedway 51 is located.

The 1/4-mile paved oval has been open since 1964 and features late models and sportsman stock series. But it also hosts vintage snowmobile races in the winter.

Another attraction is the Winter Blast 100, which allows its entrants to compete with any kind of vehicle they want.

 

 

Friday’s schedule for Trucks, Cup at Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday will be the busiest day of the race weekend at Kansas Speedway, as both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series are in action.

The Trucks get the spotlight with qualifying and then the Toyota Tundra 250 under the lights. It’s the Truck Series’ first race since Chase Elliott won April 1 at Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron won this race last year, the first of seven Truck races he won that season.

The Cup drivers, meanwhile, have two practice sessions and qualifying.

Here’s Friday’s schedule, as well as TV/radio coverage:

(All times Eastern)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Truck series qualifying (FS1, MRN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying/multi-vehicle, three rounds (Fs1, MRN)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Toyota Tundra 250 truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: How the wind impacts racing at Kansas Speedway

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

This weekend’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway will be the first points race of the year under the lights.

But the night-time atmosphere won’t be the only thing that influences teams as they prepare for Saturday night’s race. The wind that circulates around the 1.5-mile track also will be a factor.

“The best thing to do about the wind is understand it,” NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte said. “Be very clear in your notes, be very clear as a driver which direction the wind is coming. There’s not a lot of personality to Kansas versus a Texas or Atlanta. … The corners are reasonably close for loading and grip purposes. Normally, your balance issue really is the wind.”

Greg Biffle addressed how the wind influences strategy in qualifying.

“You’re sitting there looking at a flag, I’m asking the spotter what direction is the wind,” Biffle said. “It is so critical now. I remember we had a practice where the wind’s blowing across one direction. We go to qualify later in the evening and it’s blowing in almost the opposite direction. It can catch you off-guard because you have to enter the corner slower, turn down earlier.”

Watch the video for the full discussion about how racing at Kansas changes at night.

NASCAR America: How effective are penalties in deterring teams from crossing the line?

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT

This week Aric Almirola‘s No. 43 team became the latest to lose its crew chief to a multi-race suspension and lose driver and owner points for an infraction in post-race inspection.

Almirola’s penalty and those levied against Brad Keselowski‘s team, were over very small variances found in laser inspection.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte and Greg Biffle discussed whether the tough penalties handed out by NASCAR actually keep teams from crossing the line when it comes to the rule book.

“You start the race with a certain amount of tolerances,” Letarte said. “The fans need to understand, the post-race inspection already has tolerances built-in. They understand you have raced the car. They have given a bigger variable.”

After a large amount of infractions last year, NASCAR said  “enough” and made larger tolerances and stiffer penalties, said Letarte, who believes they are proper deterrents.

“It’s the perfect balance of a small news cycle, we’re going to talk about the 43 this week, by next week there’ll be something new,” Letarte said. “It’s not a huge shock wave through NASCAR, which penalties used to be. Yet that 43 car is going to feel that penalty all year long.”

Watch the video for the full discussion about penalties.

NASCAR America: Greg Biffle: After years of ‘hanging on,’ Roush back in Victory Lane

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

One person who is missing out on the improvements made by Roush Fenway Racing this season is Greg Biffle.

Biffle, a NASCAR America analyst, parted ways with the team after the 2016 season following a tenure that began in 1998 in the Camping World Truck Series.

Biffle went winless in his final three seasons with Roush.

“It was really tough to be there the last three or four years,” Biffle said on NASCAR America. “Everybody knows in this sport it’s up and down … Times change, things change. We’ve been through that cycle three times at Roush. I was hanging in there, hanging in there, hanging in there for the next cycle. I just felt it was right around the corner. ‘This could be our year, this could be our year.’ And we could just not put together the people, the right format, the right structure. We just kept hanging on.”

Watch the video to hear Biffle share what his final meeting with Jack Roush was like when he left the team.

 