NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: New Hampshire

The latest stop in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series is New Hampshire.
After Rutledge Wood shows you where New Hampshire Motor Speedway gets the lobsters it awards to Cup race winners, it’s time to head north to Groveton, New Hampshire.
That’s where Speedway 51 is located.
The 1/4-mile paved oval has been open since 1964 and features late models and sportsman stock series. But it also hosts vintage snowmobile races in the winter.
Another attraction is the Winter Blast 100, which allows its entrants to compete with any kind of vehicle they want.