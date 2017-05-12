Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in first Cup practice at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 78 Toyota posted the top speed of 185.065 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Filling out the top five was Ryan Blaney (184.932 mph), Erik Jones (184.593), Matt Kenseth (184.533) and Kevin Harvick (184.458).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth fastest and he had the best 10-lap average at 182.216 mph. Only three drivers made 10 consecutive laps in the session.

The session was slowed twice. Jones brought out the red flag when he spun with about 15 minutes left in the session. His No. 77 Toyota spun exiting Turn 4 and slid through the infield grass. Jones will not go to a backup car.

“Well I was just a little bit free and I moved up a little bit in (Turns) 3 and 4 to try to keep the lap time in it and it started getting away from me some and eventually just had to kind of give up on it,” Jones said. “It’s already getting too free and there was kind of no coming back. So just gave up, spun out. Luckily, we didn’t really catch the grass too bad and didn’t get too much damage.”

The final three minutes of the session were under a red flag after Michael McDowell blew an engine in Turns 1 and 2.

Kyle Larson to backup car after one-car accident in practice

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Kyle Larson will be in a backup car for the Go Bowling 400 after his No. 42 Chevrolet got into the wall early in final practice at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series points leader was running up high when he made contact with the Turn 1 wall and the spun exiting the turn.

“It felt like I was going to crash every lap since we’ve unloaded today,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “Only made (eight) laps the first practice because I was spinning out every time. They made some big adjustments there between practices. I actually thought my (Turns) 1 and 2 were better. (Turns) 3 and 4 has been my worst corner. I just tried open my entry up into 1 and it stepped out on me I feel like before I ever got to the corner. I didn’t really have a chance to chase it.”

It wasn’t the first accident of the day. In the first practice session, Erik Jones spun exiting Turn 4 and slid sideways through the grass. The rookie did not go to a backup car.

Shortly after Larson’s accident, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray got loose in Turn 4 and made slight contact with the wall, but continued on.

“Yeah, we will try not to crash anymore today,” Larson said. “I don’t have much practice time left. By the time, we get this thing ready I will probably only be able to make one or two runs. I’m disappointed that I got into the wall, but I was definitely on edge all day so far.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. loses pit selection, six others docked practice time at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among six drivers being docked practice time Friday at Kansas Speedway, while the No. 88 team is also losing pit selection for the Go Bowling 400.

Earnhardt’s loss of 15 minutes of practice and pit choice are a result of failing pre-race inspection at Talladega three times.

Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie ‘s loss of 15 minutes of practice was deferred from Talladega after rain washed out practice.

Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray and Chris Buescher lose 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection at Talladega.

Erik Jones will lose 15 minutes of practice for missing the rookie meeting.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s search for speed turns to Kansas

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Today begins a critical three-week stretch for Joe Gibbs Racing in its search for speed, particularly at 1.5-mile tracks.

Starting today at Kansas Speedway, the Cup Series competes the next three weekends at 1.5-mile tracks (Charlotte hosts the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 after Kansas).

After this stretch, Cup teams will race at only once more at a 1.5-mile track before the playoffs begin in September. Five of the 10 playoff races will be on 1.5-mile tracks, including Kansas and Charlotte in the second round.

“I don’t think we’ve been as strong anywhere as we want to be,’’ Matt Kenseth said. “Certainly everybody likes to talk about the mile-and-a-halves because there are a lot of intermediate tracks. I think this will be a good test for us because it’s historically been a really good track for us as an organization the last few years.’’

In the season’s first three races on 1.5-mile tracks — Atlanta, Las Vegas and Texas — Joe Gibbs Racing has yet to lead a lap. Also, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Kenseth have a combined average finish of 17.5 in those events.

Kenseth has two of the team’s three top 10s on such tracks with a third at Atlanta and a ninth at Las Vegas. Hamlin’s sixth-place finish at Las Vegas is the team’s only other top 10 at a 1.5-mile track this year. Busch was headed for a top-five finish at Las Vegas until his last-lap incident with Joey Logano.

“I think we need speed,’’ Hamlin said. “There’s been some racetracks where I felt like we missed it on the handling side of things, but overall I think our window is a dramatically tighter this year, having to hit our balances just right to be competitive to win races. I think that’s been kind of the difference over the last couple of years. That comes just from a lack of overall speed. Speed comes from a lot of different things. We have to go to work on each one of those things to make speed better.’’

Kansas could help cure some of those ills. Kenseth has three top 10s in the last four races there. Busch has top-five finishes in each of his last four starts there, including a win.

While Gibbs struggles to find speed, it remains winless in a season that has seen eight different winners in the first 10 races. Those drivers represent seven different organizations.

“That’s the most frustrating part for us is we just haven’t been able to get to victory lane yet, but we know we’re on the brink of it,’’ Busch said.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: New Hampshire

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The latest stop in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series is New Hampshire.

After Rutledge Wood shows you where New Hampshire Motor Speedway gets the lobsters it awards to Cup race winners, it’s time to head north to Groveton, New Hampshire.

That’s where Speedway 51 is located.

The 1/4-mile paved oval has been open since 1964 and features late models and sportsman stock series. But it also hosts vintage snowmobile races in the winter.

Another attraction is the Winter Blast 100, which allows its entrants to compete with any kind of vehicle they want.

 

 