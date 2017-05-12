Kyle Larson to backup car after one-car accident in practice

Kyle Larson will be in a backup car for the Go Bowling 400 after his No. 42 Chevrolet got into the wall early in final practice at Kansas Speedway.

The Cup Series points leader was running up high when he made contact with the Turn 1 wall and the spun exiting the turn.

“It felt like I was going to crash every lap since we’ve unloaded today,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “Only made (eight) laps the first practice because I was spinning out every time. They made some big adjustments there between practices. I actually thought my (Turns) 1 and 2 were better. (Turns) 3 and 4 has been my worst corner. I just tried open my entry up into 1 and it stepped out on me I feel like before I ever got to the corner. I didn’t really have a chance to chase it.”

It wasn’t the first accident of the day. In the first practice session, Erik Jones spun exiting Turn 4 and slid sideways through the grass. The rookie did not go to a backup car.

Shortly after Larson’s accident, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray got loose in Turn 4 and made slight contact with the wall, but continued on.

“Yeah, we will try not to crash anymore today,” Larson said. “I don’t have much practice time left. By the time, we get this thing ready I will probably only be able to make one or two runs. I’m disappointed that I got into the wall, but I was definitely on edge all day so far.”

Right side damage for @KyleLarsonRacin forces the team to the backup car pic.twitter.com/oECNx2aOCy — CGR NASCAR Teams (@CGRnascar) May 12, 2017

