Friday’s schedule for Trucks, Cup at Kansas Speedway

Friday will be the busiest day of the race weekend at Kansas Speedway, as both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series are in action.

The Trucks get the spotlight with qualifying and then the Toyota Tundra 250 under the lights. It’s the Truck Series’ first race since Chase Elliott won April 1 at Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron won this race last year, the first of seven Truck races he won that season.

The Cup drivers, meanwhile, have two practice sessions and qualifying.

Here’s Friday’s schedule, as well as TV/radio coverage:

(All times Eastern)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Truck series qualifying (FS1, MRN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying/multi-vehicle, three rounds (Fs1, MRN)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Toyota Tundra 250 truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)