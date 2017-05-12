Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr. loses pit selection, six others docked practice time at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among six drivers being docked practice time Friday at Kansas Speedway, while the No. 88 team is also losing pit selection for the Go Bowling 400.

Earnhardt’s loss of 15 minutes of practice and pit choice are a result of failing pre-race inspection at Talladega three times.

Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie ‘s loss of 15 minutes of practice was deferred from Talladega after rain washed out practice.

Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray and Chris Buescher lose 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection at Talladega.

Erik Jones will lose 15 minutes of practice for missing the rookie meeting.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s search for speed turns to Kansas

By Dustin LongMay 12, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Today begins a critical three-week stretch for Joe Gibbs Racing in its search for speed, particularly at 1.5-mile tracks.

Starting today at Kansas Speedway, the Cup Series competes the next three weekends at 1.5-mile tracks (Charlotte hosts the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 after Kansas).

After this stretch, Cup teams will race at only once more at a 1.5-mile track before the playoffs begin in September. Five of the 10 playoff races will be on 1.5-mile tracks, including Kansas and Charlotte in the second round.

“I don’t think we’ve been as strong anywhere as we want to be,’’ Matt Kenseth said. “Certainly everybody likes to talk about the mile-and-a-halves because there are a lot of intermediate tracks. I think this will be a good test for us because it’s historically been a really good track for us as an organization the last few years.’’

In the season’s first three races on 1.5-mile tracks — Atlanta, Las Vegas and Texas — Joe Gibbs Racing has yet to lead a lap. Also, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Kenseth have a combined average finish of 17.5 in those events.

Kenseth has two of the team’s three top 10s on such tracks with a third at Atlanta and a ninth at Las Vegas. Hamlin’s sixth-place finish at Las Vegas is the team’s only other top 10 at a 1.5-mile track this year. Busch was headed for a top-five finish at Las Vegas until his last-lap incident with Joey Logano.

“I think we need speed,’’ Hamlin said. “There’s been some racetracks where I felt like we missed it on the handling side of things, but overall I think our window is a dramatically tighter this year, having to hit our balances just right to be competitive to win races. I think that’s been kind of the difference over the last couple of years. That comes just from a lack of overall speed. Speed comes from a lot of different things. We have to go to work on each one of those things to make speed better.’’

Kansas could help cure some of those ills. Kenseth has three top 10s in the last four races there. Busch has top-five finishes in each of his last four starts there, including a win.

While Gibbs struggles to find speed, it remains winless in a season that has seen eight different winners in the first 10 races. Those drivers represent seven different organizations.

“That’s the most frustrating part for us is we just haven’t been able to get to victory lane yet, but we know we’re on the brink of it,’’ Busch said.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: New Hampshire

By Daniel McFadinMay 12, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The latest stop in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series is New Hampshire.

After Rutledge Wood shows you where New Hampshire Motor Speedway gets the lobsters it awards to Cup race winners, it’s time to head north to Groveton, New Hampshire.

That’s where Speedway 51 is located.

The 1/4-mile paved oval has been open since 1964 and features late models and sportsman stock series. But it also hosts vintage snowmobile races in the winter.

Another attraction is the Winter Blast 100, which allows its entrants to compete with any kind of vehicle they want.

 

 

Friday’s schedule for Trucks, Cup at Kansas Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 12, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday will be the busiest day of the race weekend at Kansas Speedway, as both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series are in action.

The Trucks get the spotlight with qualifying and then the Toyota Tundra 250 under the lights. It’s the Truck Series’ first race since Chase Elliott won April 1 at Martinsville Speedway.

William Byron won this race last year, the first of seven Truck races he won that season.

The Cup drivers, meanwhile, have two practice sessions and qualifying.

Here’s Friday’s schedule, as well as TV/radio coverage:

(All times Eastern)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Truck series qualifying (FS1, MRN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying/multi-vehicle, three rounds (Fs1, MRN)

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Toyota Tundra 250 truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: How the wind impacts racing at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

This weekend’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway will be the first points race of the year under the lights.

But the night-time atmosphere won’t be the only thing that influences teams as they prepare for Saturday night’s race. The wind that circulates around the 1.5-mile track also will be a factor.

“The best thing to do about the wind is understand it,” NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte said. “Be very clear in your notes, be very clear as a driver which direction the wind is coming. There’s not a lot of personality to Kansas versus a Texas or Atlanta. … The corners are reasonably close for loading and grip purposes. Normally, your balance issue really is the wind.”

Greg Biffle addressed how the wind influences strategy in qualifying.

“You’re sitting there looking at a flag, I’m asking the spotter what direction is the wind,” Biffle said. “It is so critical now. I remember we had a practice where the wind’s blowing across one direction. We go to qualify later in the evening and it’s blowing in almost the opposite direction. It can catch you off-guard because you have to enter the corner slower, turn down earlier.”

Watch the video for the full discussion about how racing at Kansas changes at night.