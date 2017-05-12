Company seeks to build medical marijuana farm near Pocono Raceway

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A developer has proposed a medical marijuana facility next to Pocono Raceway on land leased from the track.

The Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors heard a request Wednesday night by Natural Care for a zoning permit to grow medical marijuana.

The Pocono Record reports that plans include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses in phase one. Future expansion projects would include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill making medical marijuana legal in the state on April 17, 2016.

However, the state has not granted permits to companies for dispensaries and growers/processers. That is expected to begin in June. Natural Care must receive a state permit or it won’t be able to go ahead with plans even if approved by the Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors. The Board has 45 days to approve Natural Care’s conditional use application, the Record reported.

The Record also reported that the facility will be part of a complex that includes an organic farm. The newspaper reports that the company would donate eight percent of its profits to local charities.

A spokesperson for Pocono Raceway declined comment.

