Company seeks to build medical marijuana farm near Pocono Raceway

A developer has proposed a medical marijuana facility next to Pocono Raceway on land leased from the track.
The Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors heard a request Wednesday night by Natural Care for a zoning permit to grow medical marijuana.
The Pocono Record reports that plans include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses in phase one. Future expansion projects would include three 10,000-square foot greenhouses.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill making medical marijuana legal in the state on April 17, 2016.
However, the state has not granted permits to companies for dispensaries and growers/processers. That is expected to begin in June. Natural Care must receive a state permit or it won’t be able to go ahead with plans even if approved by the Tunkhannock Township Board of Supervisors. The Board has 45 days to approve Natural Care’s conditional use application, the Record reported.
The Record also reported that the facility will be part of a complex that includes an organic farm. The newspaper reports that the company would donate eight percent of its profits to local charities.
A spokesperson for Pocono Raceway declined comment.
Kyle Busch finished the final practice for the Go Bowling 400 with the fastest speed at 187.963 mph.
Busch posted the speed after recording 27 laps around Kansas Speedway.
Kyle Larson, after going to a backup car due to an accident at the beginning of the session, was second fastest with a speed of 187.833 mph.
Filling out the top five was Martin Truex Jr. (187.305), Ryan Blaney (187.182) and Brad Keselowski (187.130).
Joey Logano had the most laps in the session with 50.
Jimmie Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 181.513 mph.
Carl Long, who is attempting to make his first Cup start since 2009, was the slowest out of 39 cars at 169.332 mph. Jeffrey Earnhardt was 38th fastest at 172.024 mph.
Long was 18 mph off Busch’s speed.
Click here to view the full practice report.
Kyle Larson will be in a backup car for the Go Bowling 400 after his No. 42 Chevrolet got into the wall early in final practice at Kansas Speedway.
The Cup Series points leader was running up high when he made contact with the Turn 1 wall and the spun exiting the turn.
“It felt like I was going to crash every lap since we’ve unloaded today,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “Only made (eight) laps the first practice because I was spinning out every time. They made some big adjustments there between practices. I actually thought my (Turns) 1 and 2 were better. (Turns) 3 and 4 has been my worst corner. I just tried open my entry up into 1 and it stepped out on me I feel like before I ever got to the corner. I didn’t really have a chance to chase it.”
It wasn’t the first accident of the day. In the first practice session, Erik Jones spun exiting Turn 4 and slid sideways through the grass. The rookie did not go to a backup car.
Shortly after Larson’s accident, his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jamie McMurray got loose in Turn 4 and made slight contact with the wall, but continued on.
“Yeah, we will try not to crash anymore today,” Larson said. “I don’t have much practice time left. By the time, we get this thing ready I will probably only be able to make one or two runs. I’m disappointed that I got into the wall, but I was definitely on edge all day so far.”
Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The No. 78 Toyota posted the top speed of 185.065 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
Filling out the top five was Ryan Blaney (184.932 mph), Erik Jones (184.593), Matt Kenseth (184.533) and Kevin Harvick (184.458).
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth fastest and he had the best 10-lap average at 182.216 mph. Only three drivers made 10 consecutive laps in the session.
The session was slowed twice. Jones brought out the red flag when he spun with about 15 minutes left in the session. His No. 77 Toyota spun exiting Turn 4 and slid through the infield grass. Jones will not go to a backup car.
“Well I was just a little bit free and I moved up a little bit in (Turns) 3 and 4 to try to keep the lap time in it and it started getting away from me some and eventually just had to kind of give up on it,” Jones said. “It’s already getting too free and there was kind of no coming back. So just gave up, spun out. Luckily, we didn’t really catch the grass too bad and didn’t get too much damage.”
The final three minutes of the session were under a red flag after Michael McDowell blew an engine in Turns 1 and 2.
Click here for the full practice report.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among six drivers being docked practice time Friday at Kansas Speedway, while the No. 88 team is also losing pit selection for the Go Bowling 400.
Earnhardt’s loss of 15 minutes of practice and pit choice are a result of failing pre-race inspection at Talladega three times.
Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie ‘s loss of 15 minutes of practice was deferred from Talladega after rain washed out practice.
Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray and Chris Buescher lose 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection at Talladega.
Erik Jones will lose 15 minutes of practice for missing the rookie meeting.
