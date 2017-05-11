Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: How effective are penalties in deterring teams from crossing the line?

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT

This week Aric Almirola‘s No. 43 team became the latest to lose its crew chief to a multi-race suspension and lose driver and owner points for an infraction in post-race inspection.

Almirola’s penalty and those levied against Brad Keselowski‘s team, were over very small variances found in laser inspection.

On NASCAR America, analysts Steve Letarte and Greg Biffle discussed whether the tough penalties handed out by NASCAR actually keep teams from crossing the line when it comes to the rule book.

“You start the race with a certain amount of tolerances,” Letarte said. “The fans need to understand, the post-race inspection already has tolerances built-in. They understand you have raced the car. They have given a bigger variable.”

After a large amount of infractions last year NASCAR said  “enough” and made larger tolerances and stiffer penalties, said Letarte, who believes they are proper deterrents.

“It’s the perfect balance of a small news cycle, we’re going to talk about the 43 this week, by next week there’ll be something new,” Letarte said. “It’s not a huge shock wave through NASCAR, which penalties used to be. Yet that 43 car is going to feel that penalty all year-long.”

Watch the video for the full discussion about penalties.

NASCAR America: Greg Biffle: After years of ‘hanging on,’ Roush back in Victory Lane

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

One person who is missing out on the improvements made by Roush Fenway Racing this season is Greg Biffle.

Biffle, a NASCAR America analyst, parted ways with the team after the 2016 season following a tenure that began in 1998 in the Camping World Truck Series.

Biffle went winless in his final three seasons with Roush.

“It was really tough to be there the last three or four years,” Biffle said. “Everybody knows in this sport it’s up and down … Times change, things change. We’ve been through that cycle three times at Roush. I was hanging in there, hanging in there, hanging in there for the next cycle. I just felt it was right around the corner. ‘This could be our year, this could be our year.’ And we could just not put together the people, the right format, the right structure. We just kept hanging on.”

Watch the video to hear Biffle share what his final meeting with Jack Roush was like when he left the team.

 

NASCAR America: Jack Roush sits down with Jeff Burton to talk his team’s big win

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

Very few people know Jack Roush better than his former driver and now NBC Sports analysts Jeff Burton.

Burton sat down with Roush a few days after Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s big win at Talladega Superspeedway to discuss his team’s revival this season, two years after their last win.

“It’s hard to keep your chin up sometimes through a drought, but you have to have the spirit and people’s excitement to drive you to heights they might not otherwise reach,” Roush said.

Roush and Stenhouse’s breakthrough win came after the team contracted two Cup cars prior to this season. With Greg Biffle‘s departure, Roush’s hopes are behind Stenhouse and Trevor Bayne.

“We thought as we recommitted ourselves and got ourselves organized on 2017, that we need to focus on the two young drivers and not focus on Greg’s program,” Roush said. “I was limited in the number of talented people I had for pit crew, I was limited in the number of talented people I had for engineers and technical positions. I thought it was better to concentrate the efforts on two programs, rather thin them on three.”

Watch the video for the full exclusive interview.

Furniture Row Racing aims to rebound from Talladega DNFs at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Things didn’t go well for Furniture Row Racing last week in Talladega.

Both Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones began the day next to each other on the starting grid in 13th and 14th.

But their day ended together as well. The No. 78 and No. 77 Toyotas were both collected in an 18-car crash on Lap 168. Truex finished a season-worst 35th with his first DNF, while Jones left Alabama in 33rd with his third DNF and second in a row.

Now their attention turns to Kansas Speedway, a track Jones has some experience at and one Truex has done everything but win at.

In 17 starts at the track, Truex has five top 10s and four top fives. Since 2012, he has led in four races for a total of 486 laps.

Despite finishing runner-up in both races therein 2012 and leading over 90 laps three times, the eight-time Cup winner has never visited Victory Lane in Kansas.

“No matter how many heartbreaks we had at Kansas, I have all the confidence that our team will provide me with another fast race car and we will once again be competing for the win,” Truex said in a press release.

The latest heartbreak came in last years’ Go Bowling 400 when Truex led 172 laps from the pole and saw his hopes fade in the pits.

Following a stop on Lap 210, Truex reported a loose wheel was causing the car to shake. It turned out a broken head bolt off a brake caliper that landed on the stud. It eventually shredded the tire. After pitting again, Truex finished 14th.

“Why that tiny bolt didn’t fall off the stud was beyond me,” Truex said.

Truex went on to win his first race of the year two weeks later in the Coke 600. He wound up winning four times in 2016.

Through 10 races this season, Truex has one race win (Las Vegas) and leads the series in stage wins (five).

As for Jones, the 20-year-old driver is still looking to catch a break in his rookie season. Through 10 races, he’s finished in the top 10 once (eighth, Phoenix) and had an average running spot of 17.1.

Jones hopes to finally leave his mark on the season at a track he made his official first Cup start at in 2015. He drove Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota as the last substitute driver for Busch as he recovered from leg injuries.

In that race, Jones started 12th and led a lap before he crashed with 75 laps to go.

Now, making a start in a car built specifically for him, Jones hopes to take advantage of a mid-week tire test at Kentucky Speedway.

“This week’s test at Kentucky Speedway was really good for the 5-hour ENERGY team,” Jones said in a press release. “We learned some things that we think will benefit us this weekend as well as the upcoming one-and-a-half-mile tracks like Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was nice to get some data on a repaved track like what Kansas Speedway is as well. The goal is to use that information to get our season going back in the right direction.”

Christopher Bell tops final Truck practice in Kansas

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

The final Camping World Truck Series practice at Kansas Speedway Thursday afternoon was led by Christopher Bell.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver posted a top speed of 178.383 mph.

Filling out the top five was Matt Crafton (177.526), Kaz Grala (177.416), Johnny Sauter (177.416) and Ben Rhodes (177.247).

Bell also had the best 10-lap average at 175.819 mph.

Chase Briscoe, who was ninth quickest, recorded the most laps at 49.

Justin Haley was fastest in the first practice session.

Click here for the full practice report.