NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Nevada and the Busch brothers

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to Nevada, home of Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Cup Series champions Kurt and Kyle Busch.
This segment shows off Lovelock Speedway, a 10-year-old track located north of Carson, Nevada.
In November, the dirt track hosts a race where the entry fee is a frozen turkey. All the turkeys are donated to a local food bank.
Kurt Busch then shares how his racing career got started in Las Vegas.
“I won a late model race while I was struggling in college,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver told NASCAR America. “I felt that energy and that feeling of accomplishments, success and that value of getting a late model trophy. That’s the day I knew I wanted to pursue racing as a career.”
NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson could benefit from new tire at Kansas
NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett believes Jimmie Johnson could capitalize on the added wrinkle to the Go Bowling 400.
Johnson was one of the four drivers who participated in the tire test last year that helped confirm which tires Goodyear used for the race.
“When you look at Jimmie, he does so well at this track,” Jarrett said. “But when something new is brought in, he just has an advantage in the fact that they are so good and he is so good, as everyone one else struggles, he finds a way to get things done.”
Johnson is tied with Jeff Gordon for three wins at the 1.5-mile track.
NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to struggle after Talladega
“Junior obviously missed a lot of last year,” Jarrett said. “(He came) back to a race car that was really different with a lot less downforce. Junior is one of those drivers that has a certain feel for the race car that he is looking for, maybe a little on the tighter side. Now you got this downforce taken away. The crew chief, Greg Ives and this group, they’re going to have to listen to him as to what he needs in his race car because they have a lot of ground to make up.”
NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. relives Talladega win with owner, crew chief
He hadn’t been to victory lance since 2012 in the Xfinity Series. After 158 starts in the Cup Series, Stenhouse finally drove his No 17 Ford to a win at Talladega Superspeedway.
“I remember how it feels now. it feels really good, ” Stenhouse told NASCAR America.
Stenhouse, owner Jack Roush and crew chief Brian Pattie sat down with NASCAR America to recount their win on Sunday.
Stenhouse said his winning drive Sunday was the “hardest I’ve probably driven a race car, ever.”
Said Roush,”The closing laps of a restrictor-plate race is all about energy and momentum. It’s about having a spotter and/or a driver that on its own knows what decision to make and which lane to go with.”
With his spotter Mike Hermon, telling him when and where to defend on the last lap, Stenhouse became the widest car on the track as Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray threw everything they had at him.
“It seemed like it took forever to get to the start-finish line off of (Turn 4),” Stenhouse said. “Which, Talladega it is different than other tracks in that it’s not dead center in the straightaway, it’s further down and man, I couldn’t believe we crossed it first.”
Roush Fenway Racing celebrates latest Cup win with trophy, car from its first
What do you do when you win a Cup Series race for the first time in 101 events?
If you’re Roush Fenway Racing, you have a really big lunch.
On Tuesday, the team held a luncheon at its headquarters to celebrate Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was Roush’s first Cup win since Carl Edwards won at Sonoma Raceway in 2014.
The celebration had a special attendee in the form of the first NASCAR trophy Roush Fenway Racing ever won in 1989.
The trophy, won by Mark Martin at Rockingham Motor Speedway, had actually been missing. But it was found just days before the Talladega race by the curator of the Roush Museum.
“It’s ironic really, but the first win trophy from Rockingham had been missing for a number of years and we found it in an unmarked box up in Michigan,” Roush said at the luncheon according to a press release. “I brought it with me, and it’s nice to be able to tie in our first win and our most recent win in one setting. It’s been a long road and it has never been easy, but it’s as rewarding today as it was back then.”
The No. 6 Ford Thunderbird Martin drove to that win was also on hand. Roush and team members were able to pose with the car and the first and 324th NASCAR trophies won by the team.
“I can remember when we started this thing 30 years ago, there was a period when I wasn’t sure that we were going to win,” Roush said. “We had speed from the start, but we finished second on a number of occasions that first and second season, and finally broke through late in the season at Rockingham.”
“It felt like a validation,” added Roush, who is now a 2018 NASCAR Fall of Fame nominee. “I figured they would let me stay around for a while. All these years later, we’ve been fortunate to get a lot of wins and Ricky is the ninth driver that we have had win for us in a Cup car; with eight of those guys getting their first win for us. I think that says a lot about the organization and the opportunity that we have given young drivers over the years.”
