Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Trucks at Kansas

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 11, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will both race under the lights at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

The Trucks will race Friday and the Cup race is Saturday night, allowing teams to be home Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Kyle Busch won last spring’s Cup race at Kansas, while William Byron earned the first of what would become seven wins in the Truck Series race there.

Here’s how this weekend’s schedule looks:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 11

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Truck garage open

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Truck first practice

5 – 5:55 p.m. – Truck final practice

Friday, May 12

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Truck series qualifying (FS1, MRN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying/multi-vehicle, three rounds

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Toyota Tundra 250 truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 13

1 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Go Bowling 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Nevada and the Busch brothers

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to Nevada, home of Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Cup Series champions Kurt and Kyle Busch.

This segment shows off Lovelock Speedway, a 10-year-old track located north of Carson, Nevada.

In November, the dirt track hosts a race where the entry fee is a frozen turkey. All the turkeys are donated to a local food bank.

Kurt Busch then shares how his racing career got started in Las Vegas.

“I won a late model race while I was struggling in college,” the Stewart-Haas Racing driver told NASCAR America. “I felt that energy and that feeling of accomplishments, success and that value of getting a late model trophy. That’s the day I knew I wanted to pursue racing as a career.”

Watch the video for the full look at racing in Nevada.

NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson could benefit from new tire at Kansas

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

When Cup teams arrive at Kansas Speedway Friday, they’ll be doing so with a new left-side tire compound.

NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett believes Jimmie Johnson could capitalize on the added wrinkle to the Go Bowling 400.

Johnson was one of the four drivers who participated in the tire test last year that helped confirm which tires Goodyear used for the race.

“When you look at Jimmie, he does so well at this track,” Jarrett said. “But when something new is brought in, he just has an advantage in the fact that they are so good and he is so good, as everyone one else struggles, he finds a way to get things done.”

Johnson is tied with Jeff Gordon for three wins at the 1.5-mile track.

Watch the video to see Parker Kligerman‘s thoughts on how the aging track and lower downforce influences the choice of tire.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to struggle after Talladega

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

Ten years ago today, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he would be leaving Dale Earnhardt Inc., at the end of the season for Hendrick Motorsports.

That’s the jumping off point for NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett as they discuss Earnhardt’s struggles in what is now his final year of Cup competition.

Through 10 races, Earnhardt has only one top-10 finish, a fifth-place finish at Texas.

His woes continued at Talladega when a loose wheel forced him to pit late in the race. He’s now 25th in the points standings.

“Junior obviously missed a lot of last year,” Jarrett said. “(He came) back to a race car that was really different with a lot less downforce. Junior is one of those drivers that has a certain feel for the race car that he is looking for, maybe a little on the tighter side. Now you got this downforce taken away. The crew chief, Greg Ives and this group, they’re going to have to listen to him as to what he needs in his race car because they have a lot of ground to make up.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

 

NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. relives Talladega win with owner, crew chief

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

It had been a long time since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had won a NASCAR race.

He hadn’t been to victory lance since 2012 in the Xfinity Series. After 158 starts in the Cup Series, Stenhouse finally drove his No 17 Ford to a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I remember how it feels now. it feels really good, ” Stenhouse told NASCAR America.

Stenhouse, owner Jack Roush and crew chief Brian Pattie sat down with NASCAR America to recount their win on Sunday.

Stenhouse said his winning drive Sunday was the “hardest I’ve probably driven a race car, ever.”

Said Roush,”The closing laps of a restrictor-plate race is all about energy and momentum. It’s about having a spotter and/or a driver that on its own knows what decision to make and which lane to go with.”

With his spotter Mike Hermon, telling him when and where to defend on the last lap, Stenhouse became the widest car on the track as Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray threw everything they had at him.

“It seemed like it took forever to get to the start-finish line off of (Turn 4),” Stenhouse said. “Which, Talladega it is different than other tracks in that it’s not dead center in the straightaway, it’s further down and man, I couldn’t believe we crossed it first.”

Watch the video for more of their thoughts on their big win.