Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Trucks at Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will both race under the lights at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

The Trucks will race Friday and the Cup race is Saturday night, allowing teams to be home Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Kyle Busch won last spring’s Cup race at Kansas, while William Byron earned the first of what would become seven wins in the Truck Series race there.

Here’s how this weekend’s schedule looks:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 11

1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Truck garage open

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Truck first practice

5 – 5:55 p.m. – Truck final practice

Friday, May 12

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

4:35 p.m. – Truck series qualifying (FS1, MRN)

6:15 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying/multi-vehicle, three rounds

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Toyota Tundra 250 truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 13

1 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Go Bowling 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

