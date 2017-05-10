Scan All on NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cruises to victory at Talladega

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, the crew at NASCAR America took one last look — and listen — back at this past Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. conquered NASCAR’s longest track for his first career NASCAR Cup win, and did it at the track closest to his Mississippi home.

Stenhouse may have had a premonition that he would win: As he was taking parade laps in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, he said over his team radio, “Alright boys, let’s have some fun. Let’s put this Ford in victory lane.”

Brad Keselowski‘s spotter told him that Kasey Kahne was pulling up close. “Nobody behind you, the 5 may come to join the party. There’s the 5, welcome. He RSVP’d.”

Chase Elliott asked his spotter if he started the big wreck. “Was that my bad?” Elliott said, to which his spotter replied, “No that wasn’t your bad, he just shoved you so hard that he got you twisted up.”

Mike Bugarewicz said to his driver, Clint Bowyer, “Who’d you say hooked the 24 (Elliott)?” Bowyer replied “Ding-a-ling”, as in A.J. Allmendinger. Bugarewicz replied, “Ah, gotcha.”

During the resulting red-flag race stoppage, Bugarewicz said to Bowyer, “Still awake there, cupcake?” To which an obviously impatient Bowyer responded, “Good God, are they rebuilding the track back there?”

Check out the great one-liners and some of the “colorful” language in the video above.