Report: 2018 NASCAR schedule delayed, Brickyard 400 may run on road course

The 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule was expected to be released some time this month.

But a report via Twitter from Adam Stern of SportsBusinessDaily.com and Sports Business Journal — citing unidentified sources — indicates the schedule release has been delayed.

Stern tweeted that those sources told him the holdup is partly related to the possibility of moving up the Brickyard 400 a couple of weeks on the 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule.

Also according to Stern, IMS is reportedly considering changing the format of the Brickyard 400 from its usual race on the famous 2.5-mile oval — which has hosted the 400 since its inception in 1994 — to a road course race in 2018.

Interestingly, if such a move is made, it would come on the 25th anniversary of the Brickyard 400 being contested at IMS. This year’s 24th annual running of the Brickyard 400 will be on July 23.

Such a race could potentially use the track’s infield road course and part of the fabled racetrack, similar to the Indianapolis Grand Prix format that will take place this weekend.

A statement from NASCAR to NBC Sports addressed the schedule situation:

“NASCAR and our industry partners are working very closely to finalize a 2018 schedule that will deliver great racing to our fans. We look forward to sharing it soon.”

