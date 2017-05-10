NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. relives Talladega win with owner, crew chief

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It had been a long time since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had won a NASCAR race.

He hadn’t been to victory lance since 2012 in the Xfinity Series. After 158 starts in the Cup Series, Stenhouse finally drove his No 17 Ford to a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I remember how it feels now. it feels really good, ” Stenhouse told NASCAR America.

Stenhouse, owner Jack Roush and crew chief Brian Pattie sat down with NASCAR America to recount their win on Sunday.

Stenhouse said his winning drive Sunday was the “hardest I’ve probably driven a race car, ever.”

Said Roush,”The closing laps of a restrictor-plate race is all about energy and momentum. It’s about having a spotter and/or a driver that on its own knows what decision to make and which lane to go with.”

With his spotter Mike Hermon, telling him when and where to defend on the last lap, Stenhouse became the widest car on the track as Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray threw everything they had at him.

“It seemed like it took forever to get to the start-finish line off of (Turn 4),” Stenhouse said. “Which, Talladega it is different than other tracks in that it’s not dead center in the straightaway, it’s further down and man, I couldn’t believe we crossed it first.”

Watch the video for more of their thoughts on their big win.