NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Almriola penalties, Roush Fenway Racing interviews

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour beginning 5:30 p.m ET on NBCSN and brings you analysis of the latest big penalty handed out by NASCAR.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· NASCAR has delivered major penalties to Aric Almirola and the No. 43 team from Richard Petty Motorsports for failing post-race laser inspection at Talladega Superspeedway. We’ll explain the infractions and discuss what they mean for Almirola’s playoff hopes.

· We’ll begin to look toward Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway, including outlooks for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing as they enter the Heartland. Plus: Who has the edge with new tires in play?

· After almost three years, Roush Fenway Racing is back on top thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s win at Talladega. We’ll hear from him, crew chief Brian Pattie and team owner Jack Roush about one of the biggest victories in team history. We’ll also look further into how Pattie has contributed to the Roush resurgence in 2017.

· My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads back out west to Nevada! The Silver State has produced one of only two pairs of brothers to win Cup Series titles, and it’s also home to the quarter-mile Lovelock Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing celebrates latest Cup win with trophy, car from its first

Roush Fenway Racing
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

What do you do when you win a Cup Series race for the first time in 101 events?

If you’re Roush Fenway Racing, you have a really big lunch.

On Tuesday, the team held a luncheon at its headquarters to celebrate Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was Roush’s first Cup win since Carl Edwards won at Sonoma Raceway in 2014.

The celebration had a special attendee in the form of the first NASCAR trophy Roush Fenway Racing ever won in 1989.

The trophy, won by Mark Martin at Rockingham Motor Speedway, had actually been missing. But it was found just days before the Talladega race by the curator of the Roush Museum.

“It’s ironic really, but the first win trophy from Rockingham had been missing for a number of years and we found it in an unmarked box up in Michigan,” Roush said at the luncheon according to a press release. “I brought it with me, and it’s nice to be able to tie in our first win and our most recent win in one setting. It’s been a long road and it has never been easy, but it’s as rewarding today as it was back then.”

The No. 6 Ford Thunderbird Martin drove to that win was also on hand. Roush and team members were able to pose with the car and the first and 324th NASCAR trophies won by the team.

“I can remember when we started this thing 30 years ago, there was a period when I wasn’t sure that we were going to win,” Roush said. “We had speed from the start, but we finished second on a number of occasions that first and second season, and finally broke through late in the season at Rockingham.”

“It felt like a validation,” added Roush, who is now a 2018 NASCAR Fall of Fame nominee. “I figured they would let me stay around for a while. All these years later, we’ve been fortunate to get a lot of wins and Ricky is the ninth driver that we have had win for us in a Cup car; with eight of those guys getting their first win for us. I think that says a lot about the organization and the opportunity that we have given young drivers over the years.”

Report: 2018 NASCAR schedule delayed, Brickyard 400 may run on road course

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

The 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule was expected to be released some time this month.

But a report via Twitter from Adam Stern of SportsBusinessDaily.com and Sports Business Journal — citing unidentified sources — indicates the schedule release has been delayed.

Stern tweeted that those sources told him the holdup is partly related to the possibility of moving up the Brickyard 400 a couple of weeks on the 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule.

Also according to Stern, IMS is reportedly considering changing the format of the Brickyard 400 from its usual race on the famous 2.5-mile oval — which has hosted the 400 since its inception in 1994 — to a road course race in 2018.

Interestingly, if such a move is made, it would come on the 25th anniversary of the Brickyard 400 being contested at IMS. This year’s 24th annual running of the Brickyard 400 will be on July 23.

Such a race could potentially use the track’s infield road course and part of the fabled racetrack, similar to the Indianapolis Grand Prix format that will take place this weekend. 

A statement from NASCAR to NBC Sports addressed the schedule situation:

“NASCAR and our industry partners are working very closely to finalize a 2018 schedule that will deliver great racing to our fans. We look forward to sharing it soon.”

Got Monster? Empty can of energy drink allows free Friday access at Pocono Raceway in June

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Monster Energy has a new promotion to gets fans in the stands for one upcoming NASCAR weekend.

The title sponsor for the Cup Series has teamed with Pocono Raceway in an effort to give fans free access to the track on Friday of its June 11 race weekend. The day sees Cup Series qualifying, Xfinity Series practice and the ARCA Racing Series’ General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200.

If a fan presents an empty can of Monster Energy at the track on June 9, the can will be recycled and the fan will receive a free ticket for admittance to the track. Fans must bring their Monster Energy can to the redemption center outside of the Fan Fair behind the grandstands.

“This first of its kind initiative in NASCAR continues to showcase our dedication to our fans, partners and the environment,” Pocono Raceway President & CEO Brandon Igdalsky said in a press release. “We are thrilled to know that anyone who chooses to recycle a Monster Energy can will enjoy a great day of NASCAR and ARCA racing free of charge.”

The June weekend is one of two for NASCAR at the 2.5-mile track. The second is scheduled for the weekend of July 30. That weekend will be the first where Cup qualifying is scheduled for Sunday afternoon before the race.

Aric Almirola crew chief suspended three points races for failed laser inspection

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

NASCAR on Wednesday announced the three-race suspension of Richard Petty Motorsports crew chief Drew Blickensderfer after the No. 43 “failed the post-race rear wheel steer” portion of the laser inspection Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scott McDougall, the team’s director of engineering, will serve as interim crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway, in the Coke 600 and at Dover International Speedway.

Blickensderfer will be able to serve as crew chief during the All-Star weekend.

Blickensderfer has also been fined $65,000 and the team has been docked 35 driver and owner points. Before the penalty, Almirola had been 17th in the standings, one point out of 16th, which is the final playoff spot. Almirola is now tied with Daniel Suarez for 21st with 187 points.

Almirola’s fourth-place result in Talladega, his second top five of the year, is encumbered.

Richard Petty Motorsports released the following statement:

“We accept NASCAR’s decision and will continue to work to get the most out of our race cars every week while maintaining the NASCAR rulebook. We look forward to Kansas this weekend.”

On Tuesday, Alrmirola told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider his car failed inspection by being 0.01 of an inch beyond the tolerance.

“It’s less than the thickness of a credit card, but it’s the rules,” Almirola said. “We’ve seen other teams penalized for the same thing, so we’re not being singled out. NASCAR is making clear they have rules, and we have to play within the rules.”

NASCAR also announced Tommy Baldwin Racing crew chief Ken Davis was fined $10,000 for having only 19 lug nuts secured on the No. 7 Chevrolet of Elliott Sadler.

NASCAR also indefinitely suspended Front Row Motorsports engineer Reid T. Ferguson for violating its substance abuse policy.

 