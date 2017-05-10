NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Almriola penalties, Roush Fenway Racing interviews

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour beginning 5:30 p.m ET on NBCSN and brings you analysis of the latest big penalty handed out by NASCAR.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· NASCAR has delivered major penalties to Aric Almirola and the No. 43 team from Richard Petty Motorsports for failing post-race laser inspection at Talladega Superspeedway. We’ll explain the infractions and discuss what they mean for Almirola’s playoff hopes.

· We’ll begin to look toward Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway, including outlooks for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing as they enter the Heartland. Plus: Who has the edge with new tires in play?

· After almost three years, Roush Fenway Racing is back on top thanks to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s win at Talladega. We’ll hear from him, crew chief Brian Pattie and team owner Jack Roush about one of the biggest victories in team history. We’ll also look further into how Pattie has contributed to the Roush resurgence in 2017.

· My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads back out west to Nevada! The Silver State has produced one of only two pairs of brothers to win Cup Series titles, and it’s also home to the quarter-mile Lovelock Speedway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.