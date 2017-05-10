Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Got Monster? Empty can of energy drink allows free Friday access at Pocono Raceway in June

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Monster Energy has a new promotion to gets fans in the stands for one upcoming NASCAR weekend.

The title sponsor for the Cup Series has teamed with Pocono Raceway in an effort to give fans free access to the track on Friday of its June 11 race weekend. The day sees Cup Series qualifying, Xfinity Series practice and the ARCA Racing Series’ General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200.

If a fan presents an empty can of Monster Energy at the track on June 9, the can will be recycled and the fan will receive a free ticket for admittance to the track. Fans must bring their Monster Energy can to the redemption center outside of the Fan Fair behind the grandstands.

“This first of its kind initiative in NASCAR continues to showcase our dedication to our fans, partners and the environment,” Pocono Raceway President & CEO Brandon Igdalsky said in a press release. “We are thrilled to know that anyone who chooses to recycle a Monster Energy can will enjoy a great day of NASCAR and ARCA racing free of charge.”

The June weekend is one of two for NASCAR at the 2.5-mile track. The second is scheduled for the weekend of July 30. That weekend will be the first where Cup qualifying is scheduled for Sunday afternoon before the race.

 and on Facebook

Report: 2018 NASCAR schedule delayed, Brickyard 400 may run on road course

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

The 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule was expected to be released some time this month.

But a report via Twitter from Adam Stern of SportsBusinessDaily.com and Sports Business Journal — citing unidentified sources — indicates the schedule release has been delayed.

Stern tweeted that those sources told him the holdup is partly related to the possibility of moving up the Brickyard 400 a couple of weeks on the 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule.

Also according to Stern, IMS is reportedly considering changing the format of the Brickyard 400 from its usual race on the famous 2.5-mile oval — which has hosted the 400 since its inception in 1994 — to a road course race in 2018.

Interestingly, if such a move is made, it would come on the 25th anniversary of the Brickyard 400 being contested at IMS. This year’s 24th annual running of the Brickyard 400 will be on July 23.

Such a race could potentially use the track’s infield road course and part of the fabled racetrack, similar to the Indianapolis Grand Prix format that will take place this weekend. 

A statement from NASCAR to NBC Sports addressed the schedule situation:

“NASCAR and our industry partners are working very closely to finalize a 2018 schedule that will deliver great racing to our fans. We look forward to sharing it soon.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Aric Almirola crew chief suspended three points races for failed laser inspection

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

NASCAR on Wednesday announced the three-race suspension of Richard Petty Motorsports crew chief Drew Blickensderfer after the No. 43 “failed the post-race rear wheel steer” portion of the laser inspection Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scott McDougall, the team’s director of engineering, will serve as interim crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway, in the Coke 600 and at Dover International Speedway.

Blickensderfer will be able to serve as crew chief during the All-Star weekend.

Blickensderfer has also been fined $65,000 and the team has been docked 35 driver and owner points. Before the penalty, Almirola had been 17th in the standings, one point out of 16th, which is the final playoff spot. Almirola is now tied with Daniel Suarez for 21st with 187 points.

Almirola’s fourth-place result in Talladega, his second top five of the year, is encumbered.

Richard Petty Motorsports released the following statement:

“We accept NASCAR’s decision and will continue to work to get the most out of our race cars every week while maintaining the NASCAR rulebook. We look forward to Kansas this weekend.”

On Tuesday, Alrmirola told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider his car failed inspection by being 0.01 of an inch beyond the tolerance.

“It’s less than the thickness of a credit card, but it’s the rules,” Almirola said. “We’ve seen other teams penalized for the same thing, so we’re not being singled out. NASCAR is making clear they have rules, and we have to play within the rules.”

NASCAR also announced Tommy Baldwin Racing crew chief Ken Davis was fined $10,000 for having only 19 lug nuts secured on the No. 7 Chevrolet of Elliott Sadler.

NASCAR also indefinitely suspended Front Row Motorsports engineer Reid T. Ferguson for violating its substance abuse policy.

 

Who will win the fan vote to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race? You decide

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The polls are open and waiting for your vote.

It’s time choose your favorite driver to run in next weekend’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR All Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race takes place May 20th and the single driver that earns the most fan votes will receive an automatic berth in the main event.

Voting is currently taking place.

Fans can vote once per day at NASCAR.com/fanvote, and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter count double. Also, don’t forget to use the hashtags #AllStarRace and #FanVote on social media.

Voting closes May 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Here’s the list of eligible drivers that are on the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote ballot:

AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, David Ragan, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suárez and Cole Whitt.

Scan All on NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cruises to victory at Talladega

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, the crew at NASCAR America took one last look — and listen — back at this past Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. conquered NASCAR’s longest track for his first career NASCAR Cup win, and did it at the track closest to his Mississippi home.

Stenhouse may have had a premonition that he would win: As he was taking parade laps in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, he said over his team radio, “Alright boys, let’s have some fun. Let’s put this Ford in victory lane.”

Brad Keselowski‘s spotter told him that Kasey Kahne was pulling up close. “Nobody behind you, the 5 may come to join the party. There’s the 5, welcome. He RSVP’d.”

Chase Elliott asked his spotter if he started the big wreck. “Was that my bad?” Elliott said, to which his spotter replied, “No that wasn’t your bad, he just shoved you so hard that he got you twisted up.”

Mike Bugarewicz said to his driver, Clint Bowyer, “Who’d you say hooked the 24 (Elliott)?” Bowyer replied “Ding-a-ling”, as in A.J. Allmendinger. Bugarewicz replied, “Ah, gotcha.”

During the resulting red-flag race stoppage, Bugarewicz said to Bowyer, “Still awake there, cupcake?” To which an obviously impatient Bowyer responded, “Good God, are they rebuilding the track back there?”

Check out the great one-liners and some of the “colorful” language in the video above.