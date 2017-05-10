Got Monster? Empty can of energy drink allows free Friday access at Pocono Raceway in June

Monster Energy has a new promotion to gets fans in the stands for one upcoming NASCAR weekend.

The title sponsor for the Cup Series has teamed with Pocono Raceway in an effort to give fans free access to the track on Friday of its June 11 race weekend. The day sees Cup Series qualifying, Xfinity Series practice and the ARCA Racing Series’ General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200.

If a fan presents an empty can of Monster Energy at the track on June 9, the can will be recycled and the fan will receive a free ticket for admittance to the track. Fans must bring their Monster Energy can to the redemption center outside of the Fan Fair behind the grandstands.

“This first of its kind initiative in NASCAR continues to showcase our dedication to our fans, partners and the environment,” Pocono Raceway President & CEO Brandon Igdalsky said in a press release. “We are thrilled to know that anyone who chooses to recycle a Monster Energy can will enjoy a great day of NASCAR and ARCA racing free of charge.”

The June weekend is one of two for NASCAR at the 2.5-mile track. The second is scheduled for the weekend of July 30. That weekend will be the first where Cup qualifying is scheduled for Sunday afternoon before the race.

