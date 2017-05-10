Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Aric Almirola crew chief suspended three points races for failed laser inspection

By Daniel McFadinMay 10, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

NASCAR announced the three-race suspension of Richard Petty Motorsports crew chief Drew Blickensderfer after the No. 43 “failed the post-race rear wheel steer” portion of the laser inspection Sunday a Talladega Superspeedway.

Scott McDougall, the team’s director of engineering, will serve as interim crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway, in the Coke 600 and at Dover International Speedway.

Blickensderfer will be able to serve as crew chief during the All-Star weekend.

Blickensderfer has also been fined $65,000 and the team has been docked 35 driver and owner points. Before the penalty, Almirola had been 17th in the standings, one point out of 16th, which is the final playoff spot. Almirola is now tied with Daniel Suarez for 21st with 187 points.

Almirola’s fourth-place result in Talladega, his second top five of the year, is encumbered.

Richard Petty Motorsports released the following statement:

“We accept NASCAR’s decision and will continue to work to get the most out of our race cars every week while maintaining the NASCAR rulebook. We look forward to Kansas this weekend.”

On Tuesday, Alrmirola told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider his car failed inspection by being 0.01 of an inch beyond the tolerance.

“It’s less than the thickness of a credit card, but it’s the rules,” Almirola said. “We’ve seen other teams penalized for the same thing, so we’re not being singled out. NASCAR is making clear they have rules, and we have to play within the rules.”

NASCAR also announced Tommy Baldwin Racing crew chief Ken Davis was fined $10,000 for having only 19 lug nuts secured on the No. 7 Chevrolet of Elliott Sadler.

NASCAR also indefinitely suspended Front Row Motorsports engineer Reid T. Ferguson for violating its substance abuse policy.

 

Who will win the fan vote to race in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race? You decide

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The polls are open and waiting for your vote.

It’s time choose your favorite driver to run in next weekend’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR All Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race takes place May 20th and the single driver that earns the most fan votes will receive an automatic berth in the main event.

Voting is currently taking place.

Fans can vote once per day at NASCAR.com/fanvote, and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter count double. Also, don’t forget to use the hashtags #AllStarRace and #FanVote on social media.

Voting closes May 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Here’s the list of eligible drivers that are on the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote ballot:

AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, David Ragan, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suárez and Cole Whitt.

Scan All on NASCAR America: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cruises to victory at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 10, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, the crew at NASCAR America took one last look — and listen — back at this past Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. conquered NASCAR’s longest track for his first career NASCAR Cup win, and did it at the track closest to his Mississippi home.

Stenhouse may have had a premonition that he would win: As he was taking parade laps in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, he said over his team radio, “Alright boys, let’s have some fun. Let’s put this Ford in victory lane.”

Brad Keselowski‘s spotter told him that Kasey Kahne was pulling up close. “Nobody behind you, the 5 may come to join the party. There’s the 5, welcome. He RSVP’d.”

Chase Elliott asked his spotter if he started the big wreck. “Was that my bad?” Elliott said, to which his spotter replied, “No that wasn’t your bad, he just shoved you so hard that he got you twisted up.”

Mike Bugarewicz said to his driver, Clint Bowyer, “Who’d you say hooked the 24 (Elliott)?” Bowyer replied “Ding-a-ling”, as in A.J. Allmendinger. Bugarewicz replied, “Ah, gotcha.”

During the resulting red-flag race stoppage, Bugarewicz said to Bowyer, “Still awake there, cupcake?” To which an obviously impatient Bowyer responded, “Good God, are they rebuilding the track back there?”

Check out the great one-liners and some of the “colorful” language in the video above.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 77: Kelli Stavast on covering racing (and many other sports)

By Nate RyanMay 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

NBCSN reporter Kelli Stavast joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss her diverse coverage schedule and her journey to becoming a pit reporter.

After growing up in Denver and attending college in Southern California, Stavast was working as a freelance sports reporter when the call came to cover off-road racing.

“If you think you know nothing about racing, the idea of off-road racing, I had no idea,” Stavast said with a laugh on the podcast.

She worked as part of an on-air team with NBC NASCAR veterans Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Bill Weber and Wally Dallenbach Jr., leading to more work with the network. After a season of covering motocross, she was asked to cover IndyCar and NASCAR and make a move to Charlotte.

After two years of living in North Carolina, Stavast since has returned to Las Vegas to be with her fiancée, Gavin (whom she met in a chance meeting through his good friend, Kurt Busch). But she remains ingrained as a pit reporter in the NASCAR community, where she immediately felt at ease.

“I felt more comfortable in the garage and walking into team haulers,” she said. “In NASCAR, we talk to drivers as much as we can, but we rely heavily on talking to the crew chiefs and other team members because they’re spending that time in the haulers, in the garage.

“I’ve loved NASCAR, and for whatever reason I’ve felt comfortable from the get-go.”

During the podcast, Stavast also discussed:

–The main objective of being a pit reporter and the chaotic process behind the scenes of broadcasting a race;

–Her experience as an Olympics reporter on the Summer and Winter Games (including

–The fun times she had at the Westminster Dog Show (and why she loved covering the winner).

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

NASCAR America: My Home Track — Nebraska’s Junction Motor Speedway (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Great State of Nebraska is home to mega-investor Warren Buffett, the College World Series, great college football and basketball and Kool-Aid.

But Junction Motor Speedway is best known for hosting 4,000 race fans virtually every weekend from March to October.

On our latest edition of My Home Tracks: 50 states in 50 shows, check out what the Cornhusker State has to offer in the video above.

 