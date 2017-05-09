Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ty Dillon, wife Haley, expecting first child

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon and his wife, Haley, took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce they are expecting their first child.

The couple used a hot air balloon and their dog in the announcement photos, which declared the baby is scheduled to arrive in November.

The couple has been married since 2014.

Ty Dillon, 25, is a grandson of Richard Childress and is in his rookie season in the Cup Series driving the No. 13 Chevrolet. He is 22nd in the point standings.

Haley Dillon is a dancer for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

 and on Facebook

Team Penske loses final appeal for penalty to Brad Keselowski’s team

AP Photo/Garry Jones
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 9, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Team Penske lost its final appeal hearing Tuesday morning over the March 19 penalty to Brad Keselowski’s team, and crew chief Paul Wolfe will have to miss this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway as part of his three-race suspension.

This will be the last race Wolfe will miss. He previously sat out races at Auto Club Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR penalized Team Penske, Wolfe and Keselowski after the No. 2 Ford failed weights and measurements on the Laser Inspection Station following the March 19 race at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR docked Keselowski and the team 35 points, suspended Wolfe for three races and fined him $65,000.

Car owner Roger Penske was present at Tuesday’s hearing at the NASCAR R&D Center. Among those with him included Travis Geisler, competition director at Team Penske. NASCAR was represented by Chad Little, managing director of technical inspection and officiating.

Penske had said said after Keselowski’s win at Martinsville that the team was challenging the consistency of NASCAR procedures. The team is claiming that it received only one attempt to pass the post-race inspection at the LIS platform while others have gotten multiple attempts.

“We are disappointed in the outcome of today’s final appeal hearing,” a Team Penske statement read. “While we appreciate the process that NASCAR and the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has put in place to resolve issues like this, we felt like the penalties received following the March event at Phoenix were unjust. Brian Wilson will once again serve as Brad Keselowski’s crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway. We’re happy to finally have this behind us as the No. 2 team focuses its efforts on another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

Tuesday’s decision was made by Roger Werner, chairman for the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States (ACCUS), the national authority of the FIA for the United States. The Automobile Competition Committee of the U.S. includes the six major motorsports sanctioning organizations in the U.S.: IMSA, IndyCar, NASCAR, NHRA, SCCA and USAC.

Werner served in place of Bryan Moss, the Final Appeals Officer, who was unavailable.

This hearing was to have been held April 25, but was pushed back to April 26 when the Bristol race was delayed a day by rain to April 24. The April 26 hearing was rescheduled again because Moss was sick.

Kansas marks the second consecutive weekend that both Penske Cup teams will be without both crew chiefs. Todd Gordon, crew chief for Joey Logano, will sit out this weekend as the final race of his two-race suspension for a rear suspension not properly in place. The infraction was discovered after Logano won the April 30 race at Richmond International Raceway.

National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer Statement

 May 9, 2017

Today the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, Mr. Roger Werner, heard and considered the appeal of an L1-level penalty issued on March 22 to Paul Wolfe (crew chief), Team Penske (owner) and Brad Keselowski (driver), relative to the No. 2 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team at Phoenix International Raceway.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2017 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 20.17.3.1.2 Post-Race General Inspection Measurements.

The original penalty assessed: Wolfe was fined $65,000 and suspended for three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events; Team Penske was assessed with the loss of 35 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series owner points; Keselowski was assessed with the loss of 35 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver points; and the race finish was encumbered.

Upon hearing the appeal, the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer made the following decisions:

1. The Appellants violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice;

2. That the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholding the original Penalty that was issued by NASCAR is affirmed and upheld.

The decision of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer is final.

PENSKE PENALTY TIMELINE

  • March 19: NASCAR announces Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford failed “weights and measurements” on the Laser Inspection Station after the race at Phoenix Raceway.
  • March 22: NASCAR docks team/driver 35 points, suspends Paul Wolfe 3 races, fines $65,000. Penske says it is weighing whether to appeal while evaluating the area of the car (which had arrived back from Phoenix that day).
  • March 25: Fontana weekend begins with Wolfe sitting out in favor of Brian Wilson.
  • March 29: Penske announces it will appeal penalty, and NASCAR grants a deferment to allow Wolfe on the pit box for Martinsville Speedway.
  • April 2: Keselowski wins at Martinsville with Wolfe as crew chief. In the team’s first expansive comments, Roger Penske tells Marty Snider his Phoenix appeal is on the grounds of consistency and fairness by NASCAR.
  • April 6: A week after the Penske appeal filing, NASCAR sets a hearing date of April 12, which means Wolfe remains atop the pit box that weekend at Texas, where Keselowski is sixth.
  • April 12: Penske loses its appeal before the National Motorsports Appeals Panel of Rick Crawford, Hunter Nickell and Dale Pinilis. The team announces that it will take the case to Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss.
  • April 17: After a weekend off for Easter, NASCAR schedules the final appeal for Tuesday, April 25. Penske is granted further deferment of Wolfe’s suspense at Bristol, where Keselowski finishes 34th.
  • April 24: After the race at Bristol is postponed a day by rain, the final appeal is rescheduled from the morning of Tuesday, April 25 to the evening of Wednesday, April 26.
  • April 26: Because of an illness to Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss, the final appeal hearing is rescheduled to 7:45 a.m. on May 9 – after the races at Richmond and Talladega. Penske elects to bring Wolfe to Richmond, where Keselowski leads 110 laps and finishes second.
  • May 2: Penske asks to end Wolfe’s deferment and bring Brian Wilson as interim crew chief to Talladega ahead of the May 9 hearing. NASCAR grants the request.
  • May 9: Final Appeals Officer Roger Werner rules that Team Penske violated the rules and upholds the original penalty.

 and on Facebook

 

NASCAR’s entry lists for Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

NASCAR heads to America’s heartland this weekend as the Cup and Camping World Truck Series make the haul to Kansas Speedway.

Cup teams will compete in the Go Bowling 400 while the Truck Series ends its second long hiatus of the year with the Toyota Tundra 250.

Here are the entry lists for both races.

Cup – Go Bowling 400

A full field of 40 cars are entered into the race for just the fourth time this year — and the first time in consecutive races.

There is no driver attached to the No. 66 Chevrolet owned by Motorsports Business Management.

Last year, Kyle Busch won this race for his third victory of the season. His opportunity to win was created by a parts failure during a pit stop for Martin Truex Jr., who led 172 laps from the pole.

Kevin Harvick won the fall race after leading 76 laps, including the final 30.

Click here for the full entry list.

Trucks – Toyota Tundra 250

There are 31 entries so far for the fourth Truck race of the season. A full field is 32 trucks.

Kyle Busch is the only Cup driver entered into the race. It is his second Truck start of the year.

Four trucks do not have drivers listed – the No. 02 Chevrolet, the No. 44 Chevrolet, No. 50 Chevrolet and the No. 63 Chevrolet.

Last year, William Byron won his first of a rookie record seven races thanks to a last-lap crash involving Johnny Sauter and Ben Rhodes.

Click here for the full entry list.

NASCAR America: It ‘means everything’ to Stenhouse to finally win his first Cup race (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Wining his first career NASCAR Cup race on Sunday at Talladega “means everything” to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

It was a huge comeback for Stenhouse, who two years earlier failed to qualify for a race at Talladega.

Stenhouse spoke about the win and what it means to Roush Fenwway Racing in Monday’s NASCAR America.

Souvenir haulers may return to some NASCAR races as merchandise program evolves

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raised a few eyebrows when he said on Periscope after Sunday’s race at Talladega that team souvenir trailers could be returning to NASCAR.

“I heard a little rumor that the big souvenir tent’s going away and the trailers are coming back,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know if anyone heard that. That’ll be cool.”

Adam Stern of SportsBusinessDaily.com reported that driver souvenir trailers are coming back – but not in the way they had previously spread out at tracks.

Stern wrote Monday that Fanatics, which signed a 10-year agreement with NASCAR in August 2015 to host a trackside superstore tent that carries driver merchandise, will make modifications to its business model in the coming weeks and months.

A NASCAR official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, exclusively told NBC Sports: “We’re not going to see the tent replaced by haulers. That’s not going to happen. It’s going to be different based on every track. You may see more haulers at the track, at some tracks it may be a different configuration, but it’s always been from Day One that (how merchandise is sold at tracks is) going to evolve and change over time based on the shopping habits of our fans.

“They’re basically adjusting to the marketplace. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach with the tent, they’re going to say that on a road course, it may make sense not to have the tent at all, that it may make more sense to have just in-venue or we’ll just bring haulers to this one or we’re just testing it out. They’re working with the tracks to find the what that right mix is, just like any store is.”

Ergo, the 60,000-square-foot tent, which hasn’t been popular with fans who liked the old driver souvenir hauler stands better, will be replaced with smaller satellite sites both within and outside of various racetracks.

Said the NASCAR official to NBC Sports, “I don’t think you’re going to see the big tent anymore, but you’re going to see a mix of maybe smaller tents, in-venue stores, haulers, other things and other ways – who knows what Fanatics is going to come up with.”

Changes are already on the near horizon for both this weekend’s races at Kansas Speedway, and the following two weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

It’s possible that fans will see additional trailers dedicated to specific drivers at Charlotte, but the NASCAR official cautioned to NBC Sports, “I wouldn’t read into what you’re going to see at Charlotte or Kansas or wherever as the new thing.”

According to the NASCAR official, Fanatics is working on revised business plans with individual racetracks, but the sense is that instead of a one-size-fits-all tent at all tracks, the kind of merchandise tents, trailers and satellite booths will vary from track to track.

There also may be more driver-specific merchandise offerings at certain tracks that correspond to the drivers being from the surrounding area. For example, there may be more (Illinois native) Danica Patrick or (Wisconsin native) Matt Kenseth merchandise at Chicagoland Speedway when this year’s playoffs begin.

Or another possibility – and pretty much a no-brainer – will be to flood Homestead-Miami Speedway with Dale Earnhardt Jr. merchandise to mark the final NASCAR Cup race of his career.

Stern noted that “despite lower overall sales, sources said that NASCAR has seen upticks in merchandise sales for some key up-and-coming drivers this year, including Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski