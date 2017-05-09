NASCAR TALKNASCAR Select Driver
NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 77: Kelli Stavast on covering racing (and many other sports)

By Nate RyanMay 9, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

NBCSN reporter Kelli Stavast joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss her diverse coverage schedule and her journey to becoming a pit reporter.

After growing up in Denver and attending college in Southern California, Stavast was working as a freelance sports reporter when the call came to cover off-road racing.

“If you think you know nothing about racing, the idea of off-road racing, I had no idea,” Stavast said with a laugh on the podcast.

She worked as part of an on-air team with NBC NASCAR veterans Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Bill Weber and Wally Dallenbach Jr., leading to more work with the network. After a season of covering motocross, she was asked to cover IndyCar and NASCAR and make a move to Charlotte.

After two years of living in North Carolina, Stavast since has returned to Las Vegas to be with her fiancée, Gavin (whom she met in a chance meeting through his good friend, Kurt Busch). But she remains ingrained as a pit reporter in the NASCAR community, where she immediately felt at ease.

“I felt more comfortable in the garage and walking into team haulers,” she said. “In NASCAR, we talk to drivers as much as we can, but we rely heavily on talking to the crew chiefs and other team members because they’re spending that time in the haulers, in the garage.

“I’ve loved NASCAR, and for whatever reason I’ve felt comfortable from the get-go.”

During the podcast, Stavast also discussed:

–The main objective of being a pit reporter and the chaotic process behind the scenes of broadcasting a race;

–Her experience as an Olympics reporter on the Summer and Winter Games (including

–The fun times she had at the Westminster Dog Show (and why she loved covering the winner).

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

NASCAR America: My Home Track — Nebraska’s Junction Motor Speedway (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

The Great State of Nebraska is home to mega-investor Warren Buffett, the College World Series, great college football and basketball and Kool-Aid.

But Junction Motor Speedway is best known for hosting 4,000 race fans virtually every weekend from March to October.

On our latest edition of My Home Tracks: 50 states in 50 shows, check out what the Cornhusker State has to offer in the video above.

 

NASCAR America: Almirola relishes Xfinity win, strong Cup showing at ‘Dega (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

On Tuesday’s NASCAR America, Marty Snider had a chance to interview Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola.

It was both a great and potentially bittersweet weekend for Almirola at Talladega. He won the Xfinity race on Saturday, tied his best season finish of fourth (also finished fourth in the season-opening Daytona 500).

However, there’s likely to be a sour taste left in the mouth of Almirola and the rest of the RPM folks. His Ford Fusion failed the post-race Laser Inspection Station after Sunday’s race, and he and the team will likely receive some type of penalty from NASCAR on Wednesday.

Almirola said he was told by NASCAR officials that his car tolerance was essentially less than one-third the width of a credit card, which NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman aptly illustrated.

Almirola smiled at the good things that happened this weekend, but grew serious when he told Snyder that he has to push all boundaries in order to win. And if he is penalized, he’ll accept it and not feel like he or RPM were singled out.

Check out Almirola’s interview with Marty in the video above.

 

 

 

NASCAR America: No feeling compares to Talladega win for Stenhouse (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

 

Sure, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had previously won several races plus two championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as other racing series.

But nothing for Stenhouse compared to winning his first NASCAR Cup race this past Sunday At Talladega.

What’s more, the breakthrough win came at what is essentially Stenhouse’s home track, the one closest to his Mississippi home.

It was indeed, one of the most special wins of Stenhouse’s career.

In Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed Stenhouse’s win at Talladega and the resulting special feeling that comes with winning a first career Cup race.

Check the video above.

Kyle Larson continues to lead both driver standings and stage points

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Kyle Larson not only continues to lead the NASCAR Cup points standings after the first 10 races of the 2017 season, he also leads in total stage points.

Although Larson has earned only two stage wins, his consistency and ability to finish in the top-10 in most stages has helped propel him to the top of the stage points list with 121 points.

Martin Truex Jr. leads all Cup drivers with five stage wins, but he’s ranked second in the total stage points with 114, seven behind Larson. Both Larson and Truex also have single race wins this season, as well.

One of the most telling statistics is the difference between Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson. Both drivers have two wins this season, but Keselowski is third in stage points with 107, which includes two stage wins.

Johnson, on the other hand, is 10th on the total stage points list with only 57. But there’s a key reason for that: Johnson has zero stage wins.

Another interesting note: Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Sunday at Talladega. But neither has any stage wins and are tied for 17th place on the stage points list with 17 points apiece.

Here’s how the stage points list looks like after the first 10 races of the 2017 season:

 

2017 TOTAL STAGE POINTS
RANK DRIVER TEAM TOTAL STAGE POINTS TOTAL STAGE WINS
1. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 121 2
2. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 114 5
3. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 107 2
4. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 90 2
5. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 82 3
6. Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing 71 2
7. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing 69 0
t-8. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 63 1
t-8. Joey Logano Team Penske 63 1
10. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 57 0
11. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 49 1
12. Erik Jones Furniture Row Racing 35 0
13. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing 28 0
14. Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing 25 1
15. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 24 0
16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports 19 0
t-17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 17 0
t-17. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 17 0
19. Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing 11 0
20. Danica Patrick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 0
t-21. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 7 0
t-21. AJ Allmendinger JTG Daugherty Racing 7 0
t-23. Kasey Kahne Hendrick Motorsports 4 0
t-23. Paul Menard Richard Childress Racing 4 0
25. Ty Dillon Germain Racing 2 0
