NASCAR America: No feeling compares to Talladega win for Stenhouse (video)

NASCAR America: No feeling compares to Talladega win for Stenhouse

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

 

Sure, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had previously won several races plus two championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as other racing series.

But nothing for Stenhouse compared to winning his first NASCAR Cup race this past Sunday At Talladega.

What’s more, the breakthrough win came at what is essentially Stenhouse’s home track, the one closest to his Mississippi home.

It was indeed, one of the most special wins of Stenhouse’s career.

In Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed Stenhouse’s win at Talladega and the resulting special feeling that comes with winning a first career Cup race.

Kyle Larson continues to lead both driver standings and stage points

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Kyle Larson not only continues to lead the NASCAR Cup points standings after the first 10 races of the 2017 season, he also leads in total stage points.

Although Larson has earned only two stage wins, his consistency and ability to finish in the top-10 in most stages has helped propel him to the top of the stage points list with 121 points.

Martin Truex Jr. leads all Cup drivers with five stage wins, but he’s ranked second in the total stage points with 114, seven behind Larson. Both Larson and Truex also have single race wins this season, as well.

One of the most telling statistics is the difference between Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson. Both drivers have two wins this season, but Keselowski is third in stage points with 107, which includes two stage wins.

Johnson, on the other hand, is 10th on the total stage points list with only 57. But there’s a key reason for that: Johnson has zero stage wins.

Another interesting note: Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Sunday at Talladega. But neither has any stage wins and are tied for 17th place on the stage points list with 17 points apiece.

Here’s how the stage points list looks like after the first 10 races of the 2017 season:

 

2017 TOTAL STAGE POINTS
RANK DRIVER TEAM TOTAL STAGE POINTS TOTAL STAGE WINS
1. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 121 2
2. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 114 5
3. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 107 2
4. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 90 2
5. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 82 3
6. Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing 71 2
7. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing 69 0
t-8. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 63 1
t-8. Joey Logano Team Penske 63 1
10. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 57 0
11. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 49 1
12. Erik Jones Furniture Row Racing 35 0
13. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing 28 0
14. Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing 25 1
15. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 24 0
16. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports 19 0
t-17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 17 0
t-17. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 17 0
19. Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing 11 0
20. Danica Patrick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 0
t-21. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 7 0
t-21. AJ Allmendinger JTG Daugherty Racing 7 0
t-23. Kasey Kahne Hendrick Motorsports 4 0
t-23. Paul Menard Richard Childress Racing 4 0
25. Ty Dillon Germain Racing 2 0

Goodyear tire info for this weekend at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

With NASCAR travelling to Kansas Speedway this weekend, the two series competing there will two different tire arrangements.

Cup Series

Goodyear brings two tire codes that are new to Kansas this week. The following tire set up was verified at a test at Kansas last October that included  Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Danica Patrick and Martin Truex Jr.

Teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight for the Go Bowling 400.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4698; Right-side — D-4720

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.44 in. (2,221 mm); Right-side — 88.66 in. (2,252 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

This is the first time Cup teams have run these two tire codes at Kansas, though they did run the left-side code at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season. Compared to what was run at Kansas in 2016, this left-side tire code (D-4698) features a compound change for more grip. Like at Kansas last year, this year’s right-side tire code (D-4720) is one of Goodyear’s multi-zone tread tires, with two different compounds on the same tire — one on the inboard two inches (Endurance
Zone) for more heat and wear resistance, and one on the outboard 10 inches (Traction Zone) for more grip.

This right-side has the same tread compounds as the 2016 Kansas tire, but features a construction change to bring it into line with what is run at Texas Motor Speedway.

Camping World Truck Series

Teams will be allowed six sets of tires for the entire race weekend.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4670; Right-side — D-4718

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.60 in. (2,225 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 20 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

This is the first time Truck teams have run this right-side tire code (D-4718), though they did run this left-side code (D-4670) at Kansas last May. The new right-side tire features the same tread compound as the 2016 Kansas tire, with a construction change to bring it into line with what is run on the Cup cars. The right-side tire will also be run by teams in all three NASCAR national series at Texas later this year.

As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Bump & Run: Who is next driver to snap long winless drought?

By Dustin LongMay 9, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman, who appear on NASCAR America from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET today, join Nate Ryan and Dustin Long, to answer this week’s questions.

This season has seen two drivers snap winless droughts of more than 90 races: Phoenix winner Ryan Newman (127-race winless drought) and Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (158-race drought). Who is next to win among drivers who have gone more than 90 starts without a Cup win? (* list below)

Parker Kligerman: Well the easiest answer here is Clint Bowyer. From the doldrums of outside top-30 equipment to now being a part of one of the top organizations in the sport, I can’t imagine a world in which Clint does not win. With that out of the way, I feel Austin Dillon could be a moderate shot of breaking a winless streak, but that may be better said as getting his first win. Lastly, Kasey Kahne is approaching 100 races winless at one of the largest, most successful race teams in the entire world. As Kyle Petty has said “Where is Kasey Kahne” I think Kasey has to be asking “Where is Victory Lane?” 

Dale Jarrett: The two that I look at are Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray. I think they are both performing well enough that it can happen, pretty much any place and any time. I really give the edge to Jamie McMurray. I think that team and that organization right now, with the way Kyle Larson has performed and Jamie has too, he’s performed and continued to get better. If I look at the two restrictor-plate races to this point, I think he maybe had the fastest car. I think there’s a good chance that he might win Daytona or Talladega, but I think he might win even before then. Bowyer, I believe, is going to win before the year is out.

Nate Ryan: Jamie McMurray. If they were rerunning the final 10 laps of Talladega today, he might be ending this streak now. Kansas Speedway would mark a nice homecoming of sorts, too, for the Joplin, Missouri, native who is providing confirmation that points leader Kyle Larson’s success is indicative of across-the-board improvement at Chip Ganassi Racing.

A close second for the next first-place finisher is Clint Bowyer, then Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne and Aric Almirola.

Dustin Long: Jamie McMurray has shown more speed and more consistency and is a good bet to be the next among this group to end a winless drought. He has six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races. Now it’s just a matter of turning those into more top fives as teammate Kyle Larson has done.

* DRIVERS WINLESS IN AT LEAST THE LAST 90 CUP RACES

Reed Sorenson (271)

Landon Cassill (233)

Michael McDowell (223)

Paul Menard (206)

Danica Patrick (164)

Clint Bowyer (159)

David Ragan (144)

Trevor Bayne (138)

Austin Dillon (131)

Jamie McMurray (122)

Cole Whitt (122)

Aric Almirola (100 races)

AJ Allmendinger (96 races)

Kasey Kahne (93 races)

NASCAR competes on 1.5-mile tracks the rest of the month with Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway and the following two weeks at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600. What driver(s) and/or team(s) will you be watching close the rest of the month?

Parker Kligerman: This is a tough one as there are so many I will be keeping a close eye on. 

  • First would have to be Joe Gibbs Racing and seeing if they can finally get into victory lane. 
  • Second would be Ganassi. I want to see if this race team can continue to display the raw speed that they have early in this season, as the races get hotter and the tracks shift toward 1.5 miles in length. This will be the litmus test if they are truly championship material. 
  • Lastly, our newest winners in Roush Fenway Racing. Can this race team continue to show performances that warrant them being a part of the playoffs in what feels like a generation ago when they were a lock for such a berth. 

Dale Jarrett: I’m watching the drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing. What are they going to do? This has been their strong suit, especially over the six months at the end of 2015 and then all of last year, they performed at a high level at these types of tracks.

This is just in my mind thinking that it seems that they have been more to the conservative side with the skew and the rear end where others have been willing to take that chance, get their win and then maybe they back off a little from that. It just seems like they haven’t given that much to their drivers, and are they going to bite the bullet and say, ‘OK, this is what it is going to take, we’ve got to figure out a way to do this.’ I know they don’t like getting caught pushing the issue too much, but I really believe it’s going to take something like that. I’m going to keep my eye on them because Kansas and Charlotte are places that they perform well whenever their team is at their peak.

Nate Ryan: Joe Gibbs Racing. After Denny Hamlin predicted last week that Talladega would be his best chance at a win for “a few months” and identified 1.5-mile tracks as the team’s major Achilles’ heel, it naturally put some focus on how JGR does at the next three events and tracks that comprise two of the five 1.5-mile ovals in the playoffs (and two-thirds of the second round).

Kansas and Charlotte will serve as a barometer of how much teams need to improve their aerodynamics/horsepower combinations to be championship contenders four months from now.

Dustin Long: Naturally, Joe Gibbs Racing. I want to see how they perform, what kind of improvement they’ve shown on the 1.5-mile tracks. Another team I’ll keep an eye on is Hendrick Motorsports. Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. start to come back from his slow start? What about Kasey Kahne? Can Chase Elliott continue his strong runs on 1.5-mile tracks. Can Jimmie Johnson show more strength?

