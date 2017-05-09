NASCAR America: My Home Track — Nebraska’s Junction Motor Speedway (video)

With NASCAR travelling to Kansas Speedway this weekend, the two series competing there will two different tire arrangements.

Cup Series

Goodyear brings two tire codes that are new to Kansas this week. The following tire set up was verified at a test at Kansas last October that included Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Danica Patrick and Martin Truex Jr.

Teams will be allowed four sets for practice, one set for qualifying and eight for the Go Bowling 400.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4698; Right-side — D-4720

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.44 in. (2,221 mm); Right-side — 88.66 in. (2,252 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

This is the first time Cup teams have run these two tire codes at Kansas, though they did run the left-side code at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season. Compared to what was run at Kansas in 2016, this left-side tire code (D-4698) features a compound change for more grip. Like at Kansas last year, this year’s right-side tire code (D-4720) is one of Goodyear’s multi-zone tread tires, with two different compounds on the same tire — one on the inboard two inches (Endurance

Zone) for more heat and wear resistance, and one on the outboard 10 inches (Traction Zone) for more grip.

This right-side has the same tread compounds as the 2016 Kansas tire, but features a construction change to bring it into line with what is run at Texas Motor Speedway.

Camping World Truck Series

Teams will be allowed six sets of tires for the entire race weekend.

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4670; Right-side — D-4718

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.60 in. (2,225 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 22 psi; Left Rear — 20 psi; Right Front — 54 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

This is the first time Truck teams have run this right-side tire code (D-4718), though they did run this left-side code (D-4670) at Kansas last May. The new right-side tire features the same tread compound as the 2016 Kansas tire, with a construction change to bring it into line with what is run on the Cup cars. The right-side tire will also be run by teams in all three NASCAR national series at Texas later this year.

As on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.