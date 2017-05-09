Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: It ‘means everything’ to Stenhouse to finally win his first Cup race (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 9, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Wining his first career NASCAR Cup race on Sunday at Talladega “means everything” to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

It was a huge comeback for Stenhouse, who two years earlier failed to qualify for a race at Talladega.

Stenhouse spoke about the win and what it means to Roush Fenwway Racing in Monday’s NASCAR America.

Souvenir haulers may return to some NASCAR races as merchandise program evolves

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raised a few eyebrows when he said on Periscope after Sunday’s race at Talladega that team souvenir trailers could be returning to NASCAR.

“I heard a little rumor that the big souvenir tent’s going away and the trailers are coming back,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know if anyone heard that. That’ll be cool.”

Adam Stern of SportsBusinessDaily.com reported that driver souvenir trailers are coming back – but not in the way they had previously spread out at tracks.

Stern wrote Monday that Fanatics, which signed a 10-year agreement with NASCAR in August 2015 to host a trackside superstore tent that carries driver merchandise, will make modifications to its business model in the coming weeks and months.

A NASCAR official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, exclusively told NBC Sports: “We’re not going to see the tent replaced by haulers. That’s not going to happen. It’s going to be different based on every track. You may see more haulers at the track, at some tracks it may be a different configuration, but it’s always been from Day One that (how merchandise is sold at tracks is) going to evolve and change over time based on the shopping habits of our fans.

“They’re basically adjusting to the marketplace. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach with the tent, they’re going to say that on a road course, it may make sense not to have the tent at all, that it may make more sense to have just in-venue or we’ll just bring haulers to this one or we’re just testing it out. They’re working with the tracks to find the what that right mix is, just like any store is.”

Ergo, the 60,000-square-foot tent, which hasn’t been popular with fans who liked the old driver souvenir hauler stands better, will be replaced with smaller satellite sites both within and outside of various racetracks.

Said the NASCAR official to NBC Sports, “I don’t think you’re going to see the big tent anymore, but you’re going to see a mix of maybe smaller tents, in-venue stores, haulers, other things and other ways – who knows what Fanatics is going to come up with.”

Changes are already on the near horizon for both this weekend’s races at Kansas Speedway, and the following two weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

It’s possible that fans will see additional trailers dedicated to specific drivers at Charlotte, but the NASCAR official cautioned to NBC Sports, “I wouldn’t read into what you’re going to see at Charlotte or Kansas or wherever as the new thing.”

According to the NASCAR official, Fanatics is working on revised business plans with individual racetracks, but the sense is that instead of a one-size-fits-all tent at all tracks, the kind of merchandise tents, trailers and satellite booths will vary from track to track.

There also may be more driver-specific merchandise offerings at certain tracks that correspond to the drivers being from the surrounding area. For example, there may be more (Illinois native) Danica Patrick or (Wisconsin native) Matt Kenseth merchandise at Chicagoland Speedway when this year’s playoffs begin.

Or another possibility – and pretty much a no-brainer – will be to flood Homestead-Miami Speedway with Dale Earnhardt Jr. merchandise to mark the final NASCAR Cup race of his career.

Stern noted that “despite lower overall sales, sources said that NASCAR has seen upticks in merchandise sales for some key up-and-coming drivers this year, including Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America — My Home Track: Montana’s Gallatin Speedway (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

While Montana is home to some of the country’s greatest national parks, it’s Gallatin Speedway hosts one of the best events of the year, the Grizzley Nationals Sprint Car race.

We continued with our series My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows on Monday’s NASCAR America.

NASCAR America: Jarrett, Kligerman see bigger things from Stenhouse, Roush Fenway (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts Parker Kligerman and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talked about the impressive win by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Sunday at Talladega.

Sure, it was Stenhouse’s first career Cup win, but it was also so much more, both analysts said.

First, here’s what Kligerman had to say:

“There was a set of basically career-worthy moves throughout that last lap,” Kligerman said. “He had to block from the top to the bottom and then back to the top again. That is so tough to do.

“It was an absolutely incredible drive by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and he fully deserved that win come the end.”

Jarrett was equally as complimentary about how Stenhouse’s win. But at the same time, this was not a fluke win by any means.

Rather, Jarrett said he’s not totally surprised by Stenhouse’s win because he and his team have been steadily building and improving, particularly this season.

“Confidence is the biggest thing a race car driver can have on his side,” Jarrett said. “When you get that, you can do a lot of good things.

“And that confidence came before that win yesterday. You could see he was starting to gain a lot of confidence in the organization – Roush Fenway was getting much better – and I think that gave him the opportunity that when he got there with a fast race car this weekend, this might be the opportunity that he needs to get to victory lane and get ourselves involved in the playoffs. He did a really good job.”

Where does Stenhouse and Roush Fenway Racing go from here?

“I think this is just another building block for this organization,” Jarrett said. “They’re not all the way back yet, but they’ve certainly made a lot of gains.

“This is a two-time Xfinity champion in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. that we’re talking about. We know he’s very, very talented, but he came to Roush Fenway in the Cup Series when they were in a little bit of a downturn.

“Now they’ve made that swing back and I expect a lot of good things to continue to happen for them.”

 

NASCAR America live 6-6:30 pm ET on NBCSN: Stenhouse’s win, racing in Montana

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 8, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-6:30 ET ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host in our Stamford, Connecticut studio. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett also joins us from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

* You never forget your first! Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sure won’t after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series win in overtime at Talladega Superspeedway. We’ll recap all of the action from Sunday’s race, and hear from the man himself in an interview with our Kelli Stavast. Plus: How did Ricky’s proud father try to get to the celebration in Victory Lane?

* “Tell me how you really feel!” Drivers chime in on social media about another crazy race at Talladega and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s breakthrough victory.

* My Home Track: 50 States in 50 shows takes a trip out west to the Treasure State.  Known for its unspoiled natural beauty, Montana is also home to our featured track, the 3/8th-mile Gallatin Speedway. Keep an eye out for bears!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.