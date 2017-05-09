Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: More Talladega recap, Aric Almirola interview

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues breaking down the stories from Talladega Superspeedway.

The show includes an interview with Aric Almirola by Marty Snider addressing the No. 43 Ford failing post-race laser inspection on Sunday.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you plug-in that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bump & Run: Who is next driver to snap long winless drought?

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 9, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman, who appear on NASCAR America from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET today, join Nate Ryan and Dustin Long, to answer this week’s questions.

This season has seen two drivers snap winless droughts of more than 90 races: Phoenix winner Ryan Newman (127-race winless drought) and Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (158-race drought). Who is next to win among drivers who have gone more than 90 starts without a Cup win? (* list below)

Parker Kligerman: Well the easiest answer here is Clint Bowyer. From the doldrums of outside top-30 equipment to now being a part of one of the top organizations in the sport, I can’t imagine a world in which Clint does not win. With that out of the way, I feel Austin Dillon could be a moderate shot of breaking a winless streak, but that may be better said as getting his first win. Lastly, Kasey Kahne is approaching 100 races winless at one of the largest, most successful race teams in the entire world. As Kyle Petty has said “Where is Kasey Kahne” I think Kasey has to be asking “Where is Victory Lane?” 

Dale Jarrett: The two that I look at are Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray. I think they are both performing well enough that it can happen, pretty much any place and any time. I really give the edge to Jamie McMurray. I think that team and that organization right now, with the way Kyle Larson has performed and Jamie has too, he’s performed and continued to get better. If I look at the two restrictor-plate races to this point, I think he maybe had the fastest car. I think there’s a good chance that he might win Daytona or Talladega, but I think he might win even before then. Bowyer, I believe, is going to win before the year is out.

Nate Ryan: Jamie McMurray. If they were rerunning the final 10 laps of Talladega today, he might be ending this streak now. Kansas Speedway would mark a nice homecoming of sorts, too, for the Joplin, Missouri, native who is providing confirmation that points leader Kyle Larson’s success is indicative of across-the-board improvement at Chip Ganassi Racing.

A close second for the next first-place finisher is Clint Bowyer, then Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne and Aric Almirola.

Dustin Long: Jamie McMurray has shown more speed and more consistency and is a good bet to be the next among this group to end a winless drought. He has six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races. Now it’s just a matter of turning those into more top fives as teammate Kyle Larson has done.

* DRIVERS WINLESS IN AT LEAST THE LAST 90 CUP RACES

Reed Sorenson (271)

Landon Cassill (233)

Michael McDowell (223)

Paul Menard (206)

Danica Patrick (164)

Clint Bowyer (159)

David Ragan (144)

Trevor Bayne (138)

Austin Dillon (131)

Jamie McMurray (122)

Cole Whitt (122)

Aric Almirola (100 races)

AJ Allmendinger (96 races)

Kasey Kahne (93 races)

NASCAR competes on 1.5-mile tracks the rest of the month with Saturday’s race at Kansas Speedway and the following two weeks at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600. What driver(s) and/or team(s) will you be watching close the rest of the month?

Parker Kligerman: This is a tough one as there are so many I will be keeping a close eye on. 

  • First would have to be Joe Gibbs Racing and seeing if they can finally get into victory lane. 
  • Second would be Ganassi. I want to see if this race team can continue to display the raw speed that they have early in this season, as the races get hotter and the tracks shift toward 1.5 miles in length. This will be the litmus test if they are truly championship material. 
  • Lastly, our newest winners in Roush Fenway Racing. Can this race team continue to show performances that warrant them being a part of the playoffs in what feels like a generation ago when they were a lock for such a berth. 

Dale Jarrett: I’m watching the drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing. What are they going to do? This has been their strong suit, especially over the six months at the end of 2015 and then all of last year, they performed at a high level at these types of tracks.

This is just in my mind thinking that it seems that they have been more to the conservative side with the skew and the rear end where others have been willing to take that chance, get their win and then maybe they back off a little from that. It just seems like they haven’t given that much to their drivers, and are they going to bite the bullet and say, ‘OK, this is what it is going to take, we’ve got to figure out a way to do this.’ I know they don’t like getting caught pushing the issue too much, but I really believe it’s going to take something like that. I’m going to keep my eye on them because Kansas and Charlotte are places that they perform well whenever their team is at their peak.

Nate Ryan: Joe Gibbs Racing. After Denny Hamlin predicted last week that Talladega would be his best chance at a win for “a few months” and identified 1.5-mile tracks as the team’s major Achilles’ heel, it naturally put some focus on how JGR does at the next three events and tracks that comprise two of the five 1.5-mile ovals in the playoffs (and two-thirds of the second round).

Kansas and Charlotte will serve as a barometer of how much teams need to improve their aerodynamics/horsepower combinations to be championship contenders four months from now.

Dustin Long: Naturally, Joe Gibbs Racing. I want to see how they perform, what kind of improvement they’ve shown on the 1.5-mile tracks. Another team I’ll keep an eye on is Hendrick Motorsports. Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. start to come back from his slow start? What about Kasey Kahne? Can Chase Elliott continue his strong runs on 1.5-mile tracks. Can Jimmie Johnson show more strength?

Watch Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NASCAR America on NBCSN.

JR Motorsports spotters debate failed ‘selfish’ plans to win at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

Things didn’t go as planned for JR Motorsports in last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

For the second time this season, the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. had five entries in a race. But that large arsenal wasn’t enough to put one of its cars in Victory Lane.

However, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Brett Griffin, a JRM spotter for Elliott Sadler, claimed on the latest episode of the “Door. Bumper. Clear.” podcast that T.J. Majors being “selfish” kept a potentially winning strategy from being executed.

Majors, who spots for Earnhardt in the Cup Series, spotted for Justin Allgaier on Saturday.

TJ Majors: I was OK. I’ve had worse (races).
Brett Griffin: He had some run-ins on the spotter stand.
Majors: I didn’t have any run-ins. I had people mad.
Griffin: You had run-ins.
Majors: Had people mad for no reason.
Grifffin: … He made every spotter that was his teammate, he made them mad.
Majors: That’s not true.
Griffin then laid out what happened in the race that squandered the team’s shot at a win.
With Team Penske’s Joey Logano leading, Sadler was second followed by Michael Annett in JRM’s No. 5 Chevrolet and Allgaier. The No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Ty Dillon was fifth.

“This is why T.J. gets in arguments,” Griffin said. “Because T.J. is so selfish and one wayed in all of his things that he does that it’s never about anybody but T.J.

“So he screws me. He screws (Kevin) Hamlin. Hamlin is spotting for Kasey Kahne. Let me tell you how he screws me. … We catch (Logano). There’s three reasons why you wouldn’t push (Logano). No. 1, he’s not your teammate like the other guys. No. 2, he’s not in the same manufacturer that you’re in, he’s in a Ford. No. 3, he’s the best car and arguably the best driver in the field. You’ve got the chance to shuffle him.

“What does T.J. do? He tells Justin to go low. So Justin goes low, bails on me and (Annett). Now we’re screwed. We go the back, which is fine. But we had the chance to be 1-2-3 JRM and instead we’re not. Thanks to T.J.

“I talked to Justin, Justin said  ‘T.J. told me to go low.'”

Majors then defended himself by saying Griffin had had plenty of restrictor-plate success with Sadler’s driving style.

“There’s no one more selfish on Saturdays at Daytona and Talladega than Elliott Sadler and you,” Majors said. “Nobody. And it works for you. You win a lot of races because of it.”

Elliott Sadler didn’t take kindly to Majors’ statement.

Majors went on to explain why he had directed Allgaier to jump out of line.

“Ty Dillon behind us, the No. 3, he’s not going to go with us,” Majors said. “He’s a Chevy, but he’s going by us because we were no help at that point. He was going to get to our quarter panel (to side draft) and he was actually going low, we pulled out at the last second and got in front of him. He was going to get to our quarter panel, which makes us useless to (Annett).

“Because we’re not even close to the 5 car. We’re a car length off of him. If (Dillon) gets to our quarter panel, we’re done. We can’t push (Annett), the 5 can’t push you if we can’t get to him. Ty’s going to run up there and push Logano.”

In the end, it was Aric Almirola who walked away with the win. Selfish or not, Elliott Sadler finished second. Annett placed seventh, followed by Allgaier.

Aric Almirola says car failed Laser Inspection Station by less than thickness of a credit card

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 9, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

A miniscule measurement likely will mean a hefty penalty for the Richard Petty Motorsports team of Aric Almirola.

After finishing fourth Sunday at Talladega Superpeedway, Almirola’s No. 43 Ford failed the Laser Inspection Station.

Almirola told NBCSN’s Marty Snider that the infraction was 0.01 of an inch beyond the tolerance.

“It’s less than the thickness of a credit card, but it’s the rules,” Almirola said. “We’ve seen other teams penalized for the same thing, so we’re not being singled out. NASCAR is making clear they have rules, and we have to play within the rules.

“As a driver and race team, we have to push the boundaries and have to push it right to the ragged edge because all our competition is. If we just built a car well within the measurements and tolerances, we’d run 30th every week. That’s the reality of it. All the teams push every thousandth of an inch that they can get. You have to to keep up.”

The standard penalty for an LIS failure has been a $65,000 fine, 35-point deduction and three-race suspension for a crew chief. Team Penske lost its final appeal of an LIS penalty Tuesday.

Almirola, who earned his second top five of the season Sunday, said his team hadn’t received confirmation of a penalty yet from NASCAR and didn’t know if it would appeal if so.

“I don’t have a lot of details on where we’ll go from here,” he said. “We have an idea (of a potential penalty) based on other teams, but we’ll wait and take it as it comes.”

Watch the full interview with Almirola on NASCAR America on NBCSN from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today.

Ty Dillon, wife Haley, expecting first child

By Daniel McFadinMay 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon and his wife, Haley, took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce they are expecting their first child.

The couple used a hot air balloon and their dog in the announcement photos, which declared the baby is scheduled to arrive in November.

The couple has been married since 2014.

Ty Dillon, 25, is a grandson of Richard Childress and is in his rookie season in the Cup Series driving the No. 13 Chevrolet. He is 22nd in the point standings.

Haley Dillon is a dancer for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

