NASCAR America: Almirola relishes Xfinity win, strong Cup showing at ‘Dega (video)

On Tuesday’s NASCAR America, Marty Snider had a chance to interview Richard Petty Motorsports driver Aric Almirola.

It was both a great and potentially bittersweet weekend for Almirola at Talladega. He won the Xfinity race on Saturday, tied his best season finish of fourth (also finished fourth in the season-opening Daytona 500).

However, there’s likely to be a sour taste left in the mouth of Almirola and the rest of the RPM folks. His Ford Fusion failed the post-race Laser Inspection Station after Sunday’s race, and he and the team will likely receive some type of penalty from NASCAR on Wednesday.

Almirola said he was told by NASCAR officials that his car tolerance was essentially less than one-third the width of a credit card, which NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman aptly illustrated.

Almirola smiled at the good things that happened this weekend, but grew serious when he told Snyder that he has to push all boundaries in order to win. And if he is penalized, he’ll accept it and not feel like he or RPM were singled out.

Check out Almirola’s interview with Marty in the video above.