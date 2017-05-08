Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jamie McMurray ‘just wanted to survive’ Talladega, finishes second

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

On the last lap of the Geico 500, Jamie McMurray created a hole where there hadn’t been one when he forced his way betweenKyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson to get into second place.

With Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in his sights, McMurray gunned for his first Cup win since the fall 2013 race at the 2.66-mile speedway.

“I didn’t even know how McMurray got to the middle off of Turn 2,” Busch said. “I was on the outside of (Johnson), and he just muscled us right on through there … must be all those Big Macs.”

McMurray’s run down the backstretch set up his best finish in a Cup race since the fall 2015 race at Martinsville. Then, he finished second to Jeff Gordon as he claimed his final career win.

On Sunday, he finished second as Stenhouse earned his first.

It was McMurray’s first top five of the year and his fourth top 10.

“I thought (Stenhouse) was going to pull out farther than he did,” McMurray told Fox. “This has been a really good track for me. I haven’t been able to finish here the last couple of years. … It’s interesting, because in years past I thought this was a track you could win at and gain great points. And we’ve run so well at so many tracks this year, this is the track I just wanted to survive at so we could go to another track.”

McMurray is now fifth in the points, four spots behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Kyle Larson.

 

Long: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., his father savor Victory Lane after challenges getting there

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 7, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Racers, father and son, both had their dramatic victories Sunday.

After Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off Jamie McMurray and Kyle Busch on the final lap to earn his first career Cup victory, his father faced as daunting a challenge in his race to Victory Lane.

Perched on an RV along the backstretch, Ricky Stenhouse Sr. sought the quickest path to Victory Lane.

He tried to climb the fence to cross the backstretch.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won his first ARCA race in 2008 at Kentucky Speedway, father and son climbed opposite sides of a fence to celebrate together.

This time, the father, who is in his early 60s, couldn’t make it up the fence.

So he started running along a perimeter road to a place to cross the track but security stopped him. Excited and emboldened by a day in the Talladega sunshine watching stock cars scream by at nearly 200 mph, he was in a fever pitch to get to his son.

Once he told security whom he was, a phone call was made to the track’s director of security. Soon, he was taken to Victory Lane.

“Everything that I know about racing, I learned from him,’’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said. “I’m glad he was able to be here in Victory Lane.’’

Ricky Stenhouse Sr. joined a celebration a few years in the making.

It was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s first Cup win in 158 starts. It ended Roush Fenway Racing’s 101-race winless drought that went back to 2014.

Until this season, Roush Fenway Racing had become a cautious tale. Lack of performance and sponsorship had knocked the once-mighty team down.

The organization, which has won 136 Cup races and two titles, downsized from three teams to two before this season — the first time Roush has run only two cars since 1995.

A team that put all five cars in NASCAR’s Chase in 2005, has seen a decline in recent years.

Matt Kenseth left after the 2012 season. Carl Edwards left after the 2014 season. Greg Biffle’s ride went away after last year, leaving Stenhouse and Trevor Bayne.

Both endured mighty struggles. Stenhouse, the 2013 rookie of the year, never has had more than six top-10 finishes in a season. Sunday’s win was his fifth top 10 of the year.

“I think you go through that so long that you almost lose a little — all your confidence,’’ Stenhouse said of the struggles in Cup. “You know, we would have good runs here and there that would kind of boost that confidence back up and get everybody kind of energized again, and then we would kind of lose it.’’

A good run at the beginning of the race helped him at the end Sunday. Stenhouse started on the pole and led the first 13 laps. He watched how Brad Keselowski, running second, maneuvered his car to keep others behind them in overtime.

Jimmie Johnson pushed him by Busch for the lead in Turn 1. Johnson was set to attack, but McMurray squeezed between Johnson and Busch instead of giving the No. 48 car the push it needed to take the lead.

Stenhouse blocked McMurray low. Stenhouse blocked Busch high.

“My spotter was telling me everywhere to go, and there at the end, I felt like I was needing to block (McMurray), but (Busch) was coming, so I was kind of back and forth, didn’t know which one to pick,’’ Stenhouse said. “You know, my spotter told me to pick the top, block (Busch).’’

Stenhouse crossed the finish line first. He did it at a track where he failed in qualify in 2014 after a bizarre set of circumstances that later led to a rule change.

“I remember sitting in the bus watching this race and knowing that this is a racetrack that we’ve had good success at,’’ he said. “It feels awesome to get the first win here.’’

It felt even better to celebrate it with his father after his dad’s circuitous path to Victory Lane.

 and on Facebook

Aric Almirola gets second top five of year, fails laser inspection

1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 7, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Aric Almirola arguably had the best race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the 2.66-mile track and followed it up with a fourth-place finish Sunday in the Geico 500.

It’s his second top-five of the year after also finishing fourth in the Daytona 500.

What did Almirola need to get his second Cup win?

“I don’t know, maybe a better push or 100, 200 more yards,” Almirola told Fox. “All the Fords were fast, Doug Yates obviously builds great horsepower. … I felt really confident going into those last few restarts. I thought we were going to get our Ford Fusion into Victory Lane.”

But Almirola’s great weekend took a bad turn during post-race inspection. His No. 43 Ford failed the laser inspection.

Almirola, who is 17th in the standings and one point out of 16th (the final playoff spot), could be facing a 35-point penalty.

Danica Patrick ‘had a feeling’ boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would get first Cup win

4 Comments
By Daniel McFadinMay 7, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT

Danica Patrick “had a feeling” all day that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would be able to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race.

Thanks to an 18-car crash that eliminated her from the Geico 500, she was able to watch her feeling become a reality while she packed to leave the track.

Patrick, who has been dating Stenhouse since before the 2013 season, was in her bus in the Talladega Superspeedway infield when Stenhouse took the checkered flag after a last-lap pass of Kyle Busch.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver had exited the Geico 500 when her No. 10 Ford was part of the large wreck 20 laps from the finish.

“I mean obviously he qualified on the pole, but at the beginning of the race when he was leading I was thinking he was either gonna stay in the lead or something bad might happen,” Patrick said in victory lane. “But I got the feeling that it was just one of those days where he was gonna make it happen. It’s a very good day.”

Stenhouse grabbed his first Cup win in his 158th start.

When he pulled his No. 17 Ford into Victory Lane, the first people Stenhouse saw were Patrick and team owner Jack Roush.

“Pulling into Victory Lane and seeing Jack and Danica standing there together, they’re the same height (laughter), it was super special,” Stenhouse said. “She supports me through anything I need to do, whether it’s spending more time at the shop, whether it’s we need to fly somewhere a little bit later because I need to spend a little bit more time with the guys at the shop, or I want to go to dirt races or anything like that. She’s been so supportive and knows how hard that I’ve worked, and to have her there was really awesome.

“I thought that I would get pictures with her and I and she’d still be in her driving suit, so it worked out that she wasn’t, but it was really special. I was definitely glad that she was there right when I pulled in.”

Patrick said she’s often thought about how post-race festivities would play out if either one of them won a race.

“I honestly think it couldn’t have gone any more perfect than I just had to put my shoes on,” Patrick said. “It really worked out very well. But more than anything, I got to see it. I got to watch the last 19 laps. See how good of a job he did live.”

Patrick’s winning feeling began when Stenhouse claimed the pole Saturday. It was just his second pole and his first since Atlanta in his 2013 rookie campaign.

“We all say qualifying doesn’t really man anything, but what I say is that it is a sign of the speed of car,” Patrick said. “I think that was pretty evident. He was able to pull up on Kyle (Busch) pretty easily without any help. He manipulated the air perfectly and it was meant to be today.”

Over the last few years, Stenhouse has often been identified simply as Patrick’s “boyfriend” in headlines or stories about her (like this one).

But the 29-year-old driver said it “doesn’t matter” to him how he’s labelled in his relationship with his fellow competitor.

“We’ve got a great relationship, just like anybody else does, and both of our main focus is to go out and run well and win races and do what we have to do to do that,” Stenhouse said. “She understands that I’m going to go to the shop a lot, and to have that support and her knowing where I’m coming from is great to have. I don’t mind being known as her boyfriend. She doesn’t mind being known as my girlfriend. Either way, it goes either way, and we couldn’t be in a better place right now.”

 and on Facebook

Loose wheel stymies Dale Earnhardt Jr. late at Talladega

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 7, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Poised to make a run for the win and earn a playoff spot, Dale Earnhardt Jr. saw his hopes end because of a loose wheel in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

He said after the race that the issue had been glue on the lug nuts but stated later on his Periscope Sunday night that he found out it was not a glue issue. He said the team would inspect the air gun Monday to see if it failed to secure the lug nuts. 

The problem led to Earnhardt’s car making contact with the wall and finishing 22nd.

Earnhardt was third on a restart with 15 laps to go. He struggled with the car throughout the race and felt something wasn’t right during the caution. Jamie McMurray pulled alongside Earnhardt’s car during the caution to check his tires. All were inflated.

Shortly after the restart, Earnhardt drifted high, hit the wall and fell back.

“Just unfortunate,’’ Earnhardt said on his Periscope. “It sucked.’’

After the race, he said there was only one lug nut securing the wheel.

“It was going to come off in the race,” he said. “It wouldn’t have made it to the end. That would have been pretty catastrophic.’’

That culminated a frustrating day for Earnhardt, who did not lead a lap despite starting on the front row.

“I was hoping we would have been able to rebound late,’’ he said. “We just didn’t get in the right lane. Our car wasn’t very good in the pack in traffic, it wasn’t very good at all. We didn’t run many laps inside the top five, the top 10 all day because the car didn’t have a lot of speed. We’ve just got to kind of work on that.

“The car runs great by itself. Out front, I’m sure it would be great. Any time we got a little bit close to the front, those guys around me were a little stronger.’’

In a race some viewed as one of the best chances for Earnhardt to win to earn a playoff spot, he failed to score a top-20 finish and fell one spot to 25th in the points standing. Sunday marked his sixth finish in 10 races outside the top 20.

“I don’t know what the heck we’ve got to do,” Earnhardt said on Periscope. “This luck has been awful. Not going to be in a very good mood for a couple of days.”

 and on Facebook