Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongMay 7, 2017, 5:30 AM EDT

NASCAR heads to Alabama for its second of four restrictor-plate races this season. Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. score his seventh career win at Talladega? Can Team Penske score its fourth consecutive Talladega win? Or will there be a new winner? Those are among the questions that will be answered today.

Here are the particulars for the race:

 (All times are ET)

START: Frank Pickering, assistant VP of Southeast Claims for GEICO, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The 313th U.S. Army Band will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 68 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 46 of 188 laps to win this event last year. Kyle Busch placed second and Austin Dillon third.

LAST TIMEJoey Logano led the final 45 laps to earn the victory in October. Brian Scott placed second and Denny Hamlin third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Staff picks for today’s Talladega race

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By NBC SportsMay 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. Only one win here (April 2008, his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing), but two runner-up finishes here … most recently last year. If he can solve how to outduel Brad Keselowski, he can win here again.

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick. He’s in a Ford, he’s good, and he’ll be in Victory Lane when this race ends.

Daniel McFadin

I’m taking a page from Nate’s playbook and I’m going to pick Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the restrictor-plate races until he wins one (I did pick him in the Daytona 500).

Jerry Bonkowski

Sentiment tells me Dale Earnhardt Jr. But it’s hard to ignore how Team Penske has won four of the last five races at Talladega. Even with crew chiefs for both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski on suspension, Logano wins it.

Could youth be served this time at Talladega?

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — They say that anyone can win a restrictor-plate race, but is that the case?

As the sport goes through a transition to younger drivers, it seems only a matter of time before Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and others win.

The question is if they can win on a restrictor-plate race. While Trevor Bayne shocked the sport with his 2011 Daytona 500 victory in just his second career Cup start, experienced drivers have prevailed at Daytona and Talladega.

Five drivers have combined to win the last 10 restrictor-plate races: Brad Keselowski (three wins), Joey Logano (three), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two), Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Their stranglehold at the front of restrictor-plate races could be ending. Youth was nearly served in the Daytona 500 and could be in Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega.

While Busch won at Daytona, Kyle Larson and Elliott were in contention until they ran out of fuel at the end, and Blaney finished second.

That race was significant for Larson because he ran at the front so much.

“I think what I learned at Daytona was how to kind of start a run and continue that momentum to get to the lead,’’ said Larson, whose two career Cup wins are at Michigan and Auto Club Speedway. “I have never really, before the 500, I never really was in position to pass somebody for the lead. I could work my way up to sixth, seventh, eighth, around there, but then I would kind of stall out. 

“I made some mistakes and lost the lead, but was able to get back to the lead and had I not run out of fuel at the 500, I thought I had learned enough throughout the race that nobody would have passed me on that final lap.’’

Chase Elliott also was in contention for the Daytona 500. He enters Sunday’s race confident.

“I thought the 500 this year was our best performance on a plate track,’’ Elliott said. “Hope we can bring some of that here. I can’t say that I’m going to do my job any differently because the guys with a lot of starts have won the past number of races. I think Brad and Joey seem to have won a lot of them over the past few years and they’ve done a good job of mastering plate racing. I think there’s always something you can learn from and look at from guys like that who have won a lot of these things here recently.”

One driver who can see up close what Keselowski and Logano have done is Blaney, whose Wood Brothers team is aligned with Team Penske.

“Being a teammate with Brad and watching what he does has really been helpful to me,’’ Blaney said. “I feel like we’ve had pretty decent runs, but I never really feel like we’ve been at that point that he’s at, that we’ve had that dominance that whole race. I feel like he can get out there and control the whole race.’’

Could it be Sunday?

Cup starting lineup at Talladega

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his second career pole this weekend.

He’ll have Dale Earnhardt Jr. beside him on the front row.

Row 2 has Brad Keselowski, who won this race last year, and Matt Kenseth. Row 3 has Trevor Bayne and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Talladega pole; Dale Earnhardt Jr. ponders ‘what if’

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — For a moment, it seemed as if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement might be delayed.

He sat on the pole in qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway with one car left in the final round.

That was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s hot rod. Stenhouse won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race with a lap of 191.547 mph. It his second career pole. His only other pole came in September 2013 at Atlanta.

Earnhardt, who is retiring from the Cup series after this season, was second Saturday with a lap of 190.780 mph.

Although the rules seem to change most year, eligibility for this year’s Clash at Daytona included pole winners from the previous season. Earnhardt competed in the event as a former winner. If that remains part of the eligibility, he could still compete.

But the notion of being eligible via a pole — his last pole came in 2013 — might be enough to persuade car owner Rick Hendrick into letting him run the event next year. Maybe.

“I got a ‘Get into Clash Free’ card from this year, I’ve got credit,’’ Earnhardt said. “If I get a pole, I’ll talk to Rick and see if we can’t line something up. The Clash isn’t really an official race. It would be fun to talk about it.’’

While Earnhardt looks ahead, Stenhouse’s pole continues the improvement Roush Fenway Racing has made this season. Stenhouse’s teammate, Trevor Bayne, qualified fifth.

“The culture at our shop is just different,’’ Stenhouse said. “The guys want to work there. They want to show up to work and work harder. They’re seeing that working harder is making different results for us, so it’s been a blast for Trevor and myself to drive these race cars each week.’’

Brad Keselowski will start third. Matt Kenseth is fourth and Bayne.

Click here for Cup qualifying results

