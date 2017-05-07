Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

NASCAR heads to Alabama for its second of four restrictor-plate races this season. Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. score his seventh career win at Talladega? Can Team Penske score its fourth consecutive Talladega win? Or will there be a new winner? Those are among the questions that will be answered today.
Here are the particulars for the race:
(All times are ET)
START: Frank Pickering, assistant VP of Southeast Claims for GEICO, will give the command for drivers to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:19 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 188 laps (500 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The 313th U.S. Army Band will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 68 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain.
LAST YEAR: Brad Keselowski led 46 of 188 laps to win this event last year. Kyle Busch placed second and Austin Dillon third.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano led the final 45 laps to earn the victory in October. Brian Scott placed second and Denny Hamlin third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup