Fords dominate Stage 1 at Talladega: Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finish 1-2

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski is looking for his third win at Talladega Superspeedway in the last six races (and fourth win overall) – and he’s off to a good start toward that goal.

Keselowski won Stage 1 of Sunday’s Geico 500 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the longest track in NASCAR competition.

Fords dominated the first stage with six finishing in the top-10.

Pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

There was only one incident of note: Kyle Larson skimmed the outside wall on Lap 15, cutting down a tire. After work in the pits, Larson returned to the race and rebounded to finish the first stage in 12th place.

Kevin Harvick was forced to pit twice for a vibration issue.

There were seven lead changes, six leaders and two cautions.

Ricky Stenhouse wins first career NASCAR Cup race, captures Geico 500

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead with one lap to go and then held on to win his first career NASCAR Cup race, capturing Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The race finished three laps into overtime at 191 laps; the race was scheduled for 188 laps.

Jamie McMurray finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Kasey Kahne.

Sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard and David Ragan.

Stenhouse, a former two-time Xfinity Series champion, earned the victory in his 158th career NASCAR Cup start and becomes the 11th first-time winner at Talladega. The win broke Roush Fenway Racing’s 101-race winless streak.

“We’ve been terrible for a long time, but this year, every race, we’re getting better and better,” Stenhouse told Fox Sports. “This car was so fast today, qualifying on the pole, get the win. It’s cool to have Jack Roush back in victory lane. This is cool, closest track to my home town and man, the fans were here this weekend.”

The win marked Stenhouse’s third top-5 finish and fifth top-10 in the last seven races.

Stenhouse passed Kyle Busch on the second-to-last lap and held off all challengers on the final lap.

“Stenhouse got a real good run and good push and got by us and then it was about retaliation, to get back on him,” Kyle Busch told Fox Sports. “I just never had enough help from behind. … We did all we could today. Unfortunately, circumstances didn’t go our way.”

A major multi-car wreck – the only big one of the race – occurred with 20 laps to go, resulting in a red flag race stoppage that lasted 26 minutes and 51 seconds while debris was cleaned up.

Nineteen cars – nearly half of the 40-driver field – were involved in the wreck.

Among drivers involved: A.J. Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne, Danica Patrick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, David Ragan, Kurt Busch, Cole Whitt, Brendan Gaughan, Corey LaJoie, Chase Elliott and Gray Gaulding

It appeared that Allmendinger was trying to push Elliott forward in the draft when the former hooked the latter around. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick hooked Allmendinger’s car, too.

While Elliott rode the top of the wall while Allmendinger’s car wound up on its roof, and safety workers had to pull the car on its wheels before he unstrapped and climbed out. Allmendinger walked to the ambulance under his own power.

“I was battling for the lead, the 18 and 24 were leading the two packs, and the 4 was just on me,” Allmendinger told Fox Sports. “Once I got to Chase, I got loose, I barely tapped him, I tried to get off him and at that point, it was just too late.”

Elliott added to Fox Sports, “He just apologized. I don’t know if it was really his fault, per se. He had a big run, got to my bumper and was kind of in a bad spot.”

There was one last wreck – on Lap 185 – when Ryan Newman was spun by Chris Buescher and sent Newman hard into the inside retaining wall, forcing the race into overtime.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins, suffered a loose wheel 14 laps to go and limped back to pit road for service, finishing 22nd.

In another final stage wreck, Ryan Blaney crashed hard with 28 laps to go in the race after being hit from behind by pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Blaney’s team attempted to make repairs on pit road, but the extent was too large and he took his car to the garage, finishing 37th.

Stenhouse was able to have repairs made on pit road and returned to the race without losing a lap.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 1, while Denny Hamlin won Stage 2.

HOW STENHOUSE WON: Having the fastest car of the weekend was a major factor. Stenhouse has been steadily climbing up the performance ladder this season, led 14 laps in Sunday’s race and emerged with his first winner’s trophy of his Cup career after more than six years of trying.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Jamie McMurray got past Kyle Busch on the final lap, but didn’t have quite enough to reach Stenhouse. Another lap, and maybe he might have. … Aric Almirola won Saturday’s Xfinity race and rallied to finish fourth in Sunday’s race, tying his highest finish this season of fourth in the season-opening Daytona 500.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Several drivers suffered poor finishes due to being involved in wrecks, including Chase Elliott (30th), Joey Logano (32nd), Erik Jones (33rd), Martin Truex Jr. (35th), Austin Dillon (36th), Trevor Bayne (37th), Danica Patrick (38th) and Ryan Blaney (39th).

NOTABLE: Joe Gibbs Racing had strong runs from Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, but remains winless in the first 10 races of the 2017 season. … Kasey Kahne’s fifth-place finish was his second top-5 of the season. He finished fourth at Atlanta in the second race of 2017.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We go to a real race track next week and try to win there.” – A disappointed Kyle Busch, who couldn’t hold off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the win and finished third.

WHAT’S NEXT: Go Bowling 400, Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Speedway

Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger involved in 18-car crash with 20 to go in Geico 500

By Daniel McFadinMay 7, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

A large multicar crash occurred with 20 laps left in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

AJ Almmendinger’s No. 47 Chevrolet, which started the wreck via contact with Chase Elliott, rolled upside down. The crash involved 18 cars.
Allmendinger walked away from the wreck, which forced the race to be red-flagged for 26 minutes and 51 seconds.

The crash began exiting Turn 2 when Allmendinger was drafting with Elliott, whose No. 24 Chevrolet was loose when Allmendinger hit the left-rear bumper. 

Elliott turned toward the wall and briefly went airborne. 
The accident involved Elliott, Allmendinger, Logano, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, David Ragan, Brendan Gaughan, Corey LaJoieBrad KeselowskiGray GauldingMatt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Trevor BayneMichael McDowellAustin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Cole Whitt and Matt DiBenedetto.

Elliott and Jones were eliminated from the race by NASCAR after they continued to drive after the red flag was displayed. 

“Just battling for the lead, (Kyle Busch) and (Elliott) were kind of leading the two packs,” Allmendinger told Fox. “(Harvick) was just on me. Once I got to Chase, I got loose. I barely tapped him, and I tried to get off him, but it was too late.”

Chase Elliott: “I don’t know that it was really his fault, per se. I think he had a big run, and he kind of got to my bumper and happened to be in a bad spot, kind of coming up off the corner. Was a skewed a little bit to my left rear. When that happens, it just unloads the cars.”

Austin Dillon: “I just saw somebody come across the field there, and started checking up. I got kind of pushed back into it. It’s just Talladega. It’s part of it. We’re three-wide trying to get as much position as we can.”

Joey Logano: “I don’t really know what happened, but I saw (Elliott) tank slapping down the backstretch. I was hoping he was going to go to the left and go toward the inside, but he came up top.”

Danica Patrick: “NASCAR is always making more and more efforts to make the cars safe, so I’m fine. Definitely wasn’t as big as last years’, that was really, really bad. It’s kind of a bummer to be part of an accident and not even be at the core of the accident. I thought somebody clipped me from behind, but it looks like I came down in front of somebody else. I couldn’t see anything, but my spotter just kept saying ‘go low, go low.’ It’s hard to trust them sometimes, but they can see more than I can right now. I was gradually coming low and obviously, he didn’t see me.”

Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2 of Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 7, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin went from the back of the pack during Stage 1 of today’s Geico 500 to win Stage 2 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin led 41 of Stage 2’s 55 laps.

Kevin Harvick finished second, the only other driver to lead a lap in the stage. Ryan Blaney roared up through the pack in the closing laps to finish third, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne and Jamie McMurray.

Stage 1 winner Brad Keselowski finished 13th in Stage 2, while pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished second in Stage 1, finished 30th in Stage 2.

There was one incident of note in the second stage. Reed Sorenson hit the wall in a single-car wreck after losing a tire.

Clint Bowyer, who led early in the stage, was penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

Staff picks for today’s Talladega race

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
1 Comment
By NBC SportsMay 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. Only one win here (April 2008, his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing), but two runner-up finishes here … most recently last year. If he can solve how to outduel Brad Keselowski, he can win here again.

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick. He’s in a Ford, he’s good, and he’ll be in Victory Lane when this race ends.

Daniel McFadin

I’m taking a page from Nate’s playbook and I’m going to pick Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the restrictor-plate races until he wins one (I did pick him in the Daytona 500).

Jerry Bonkowski

Sentiment tells me Dale Earnhardt Jr. But it’s hard to ignore how Team Penske has won four of the last five races at Talladega. Even with crew chiefs for both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski on suspension, Logano wins it.