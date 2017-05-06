Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Daniel McFadinMay 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Xfinity Series makes its only visit of the year to Talladega Superspeedway rthis afternoon with the Sparks Energy 300, the ninth race of the season.

Points leader Elliott Sadler looks to defend his win last year at the 2.66-mile speedway and he’ll have to fend off seven full-time Cup drivers who are pulling double duty this weekend.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race.

All times are Eastern

START: Wayne Sternbergh will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 113 laps (300 miles) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 10 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m. .

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jason Warren, member of The Marching Southerners will perform.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wungerground.com forecasts a race time temperature of 68 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Elliott Sadler was declared the winner of the race after a wreck on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. The caution froze the field and forced NASCAR to take five minutes to determine whether Sadler or Brennan Poole was the winner.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR All-Star fan poll now open

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Fans can vote on who should make it to the All-Star Race, scheduled for May 20 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans can vote once a day at NASCAR.com/fanvote. Fans can vote once per day and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter count double.

Polls close at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19.

Those on the ballot are:

AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, David Ragan, Reed Sorenson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suárez and Cole Whitt.

Saturday’s schedule at Talladega includes Xfinity race, Cup qualifying

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 6, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

It’s going to be a busy day at Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will host qualifying, followed by the Sparks Energy 300 race.

Then, it’ll be time for NASCAR Cup qualifying for Sunday’s Geico 500.

Here’s today’s itinerary:

(All Times Eastern)

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (Fox, MRN)

6 p.m. – ARCA General Tire 200 (FS2)

Talladega a must-win race for Dale Earnhardt Jr? Not what he thinks

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — After a deflating start to the season and only one win at a track other than Daytona or Talladega since late 2014, it’s easy to see why some suggest this could be a must-win weekend for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make the playoffs.

Just don’t count him among that group.

“I don’t buy the notion that we can’t win anywhere but Talladega or Daytona,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, a track he has scored six of his 26 career Cup wins. “We have had a dry spell, haven’t won a lot of races. We have won at other tracks in the past. I think if I go in thinking this is a must-win, then I’m probably going to get in there and make a few mistakes.’’

Earnhardt enters this weekend 24th in the points. He is 60 points — the maximum number of points a driver can score in a race — out of what is the final playoff spot at this time.

Five finishes of 30th or worse this season have put Earnhardt in this situation. Some of it has been bad luck, some of it has been mistakes that put him in a bad spot.

He led the Daytona 500 when Kyle Busch cut a tire in front of him and spun. Earnhardt clipped Busch’s car and did enough damage to his car that he was done for the race, placing 37th.

A speeding penalty dropped Earnhardt to the rear of the field at Martinsville and then he was collected in a crash, finishing 34th. Last week, crew chief Greg Ives kept him out while most of the field pitted. Earnhardt was running at the front but was on older tires. He was knocked into the wall when teammate Jimmie Johnson, unaware Earnhardt was on the outside, went up the groove and slammed Earnhardt’s car. Earnhardt continued but finished 30th.

What’s been disconcerting at times is that Earnhardt’s car hasn’t shown top-form speed. It’s an issue some of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have had this season even with Johnson’s two wins.

Some have raised questions about Earnhardt’s playoff hopes just a third of the way thought the regular season because of his recent record. He has three wins since late 2014. One win was at Daytona, another at Talladega and the other at Phoenix (shortened by rain). Since 2008, Earnhardt has seven wins and they’ve been at Daytona (two), Talladega, Pocono (two), Phoenix and Martinsville.

Earnhardt isn’t focused on that. He views this weekend as an opportunity but knows a win won’t come easy at Talladega even for him.

“I just know what I need to do,’’ he said. “I’ve said it in the past. You’ve got to run the last 50 laps mistake-free and the guy that does that will win the race. That means choosing the right line to move up and take the run. Every move and decision, every slight turn of the wheel has to be the right decision.’’

He says he knows what kind of mindset he needs to succeed Sunday. He notes that in his 2014 Daytona 500 win, he was racing Greg Biffle for position and ran him aggressively. That’s what he’ll have to do Sunday.

“The only way I could keep myself from sliding backwards was to run like one inch off the door and squeeze him against the wall,’’ Earnhardt said of his battle with Biffle. “It really kind of killed both of our cars. But at least he wasn’t passing me.

“It was a bit outside of character for me to drive so much like a jerk, I guess, but that’s what you’re got to do. You’ve got to keep on cracking the whip, keep telling yourself, ‘This is what has to happen, this is how I have to do this to make this work if I want to win.’

“I can’t accept him taking the lead, maybe losing a couple of spots and falling to fourth and thinking, ‘Man, I’ll just get it back.’ That’s not as easy anymore. The cars are too equal.

“You have to be way more aggressive to holding positions and defending positions, and you’ve got to run guys tight and they don’t like it. Nobody likes somebody hanging on their quarter panel because it doesn’t feel good and it makes the cars act weird. You have to do it that way. You have to start the race really with the attitude. You’ve go to be willing to work every single lap and not settle for riding.’’

That’s the mindset he’ll have to have Sunday if he hopes to score a win and earn a playoff spot.

Father of ex-Truck driver Justin Boston indicted on charges of fraud which funded racing career

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

The father of former Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Boston is part of an indictment that includes charges of fraud totaling at least $25 million, some of which funded his racing career.

In an April 18 indictment unsealed Friday, Robert Boston and Robert LaBarge were indicted on four counts of fraud and one count of money-laundering conspiracy by the Western District of North Carolina.

The duo appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte where they pleaded not guilty. Boston was released on his $25,000 bond, according to ESPN.

Boston and LaBarge were indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud; one count of wire fraud; one count of securities fraud; one count of bank fraud; and one count of money-laundering conspiracy. LaBarge was also charged with one count of false writing in connection with a FBI investigation

If convicted on all charges, the combined maximum prison sentence for Boston, 53, totals 60 years.

“Mr. Boston has asserted his innocence to all of charges by entry of his not guilty plea,” Boston’s attorney Kevin Tate said in a statement to ESPN. “He has no comment pending the resolution of this matter.”

Justin Boston competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in nine Truck races to begin the 2015 season. In two of those races, his primary sponsor was Zloop, his father’s electronics recycling company.

KBM eventually released Boston and sued him and Zloop for missed payments totaling $650,000.

That lawsuit is pending due to Zloop’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to ESPN.

The unsealed indictment details the allegations against Boston and LaBarge, alleging they “defrauded franchisees, investors, and lenders of their company, Zloop. The indictment alleges that, through their fraud, the defendants obtained millions of dollars, much of which was spent on expensive personal real estate, a private plane, and the racing career of Boston’s son.”

The indictment also alleges the duo used a fraudulent line of credit with Patriot Bank to spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on “a private plane, a new Corvette, and a new Grand Cherokee. After Zloop subsequently drew an additional $1.3 million from the credit card line, the indictment alleges that more than $500,000 was spent on racing-related expenditures and approximately $79,808 on a suite at a professional football stadium.”