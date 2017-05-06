Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Talladega pole; Dale Earnhardt Jr. ponders ‘what if’

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — For a moment, it seemed as if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement might be delayed.

He sat on the pole in qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway with one car left in the final round.

That was Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s hot rod. Stenhouse won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race with a lap of 191.547 mph. It his second career pole. His only other pole came in September 2013 at Atlanta.

Earnhardt, who is retiring from the Cup series after this season, was second Saturday with a lap of 190.780 mph.

Although the rules seem to change most year, eligibility for this year’s Clash at Daytona included pole winners from the previous season. Earnhardt competed in the event as a former winner. If that remains part of the eligibility, he could still compete.

But the notion of being eligible via a pole — his last pole came in 2013 — might be enough to persuade car owner Rick Hendrick into letting him run the event next year. Maybe.

“I got a ‘Get into Clash Free’ card from this year, I’ve got credit,’’ Earnhardt said. “If I get a pole, I’ll talk to Rick and see if we can’t line something up. The Clash isn’t really an official race. It would be fun to talk about it.’’

While Earnhardt looks ahead, Stenhouse’s pole continues the improvement Roush Fenway Racing has made this season. Stenhouse’s teammate, Trevor Bayne, qualified fifth.

“The culture at our shop is just different,’’ Stenhouse said. “The guys want to work there. They want to show up to work and work harder. They’re seeing that working harder is making different results for us, so it’s been a blast for Trevor and myself to drive these race cars each week.’’

Brad Keselowski will start third. Matt Kenseth is fourth and Bayne.

Click here for Cup qualifying results

 and on Facebook

Cup starting lineup at Talladega

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, earning his second career pole this weekend.

He’ll have Dale Earnhardt Jr. beside him on the front row.

Row 2 has Brad Keselowski, who won this race last year, and Matt Kenseth. Row 3 has Trevor Bayne and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Elliott Sadler remains Xfinity points leader

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains the points leader after his runner-up finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, but his lead dwindled.

Sadler holds a 29-point lead on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier. Sadler had a 41-point lead entering the event but lost some points to Allgaier, who won a stage Saturday.

JR Motorsports driver William Byron remains third in the standings. He’s 44 points behind Sadler. Darrell Wallace Jr. moved up a spot to fourth. Daniel Hemric fell a spot to fifth.

Click here for Xfinity points report

Xfinity race results from Talladega

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Aric Almirola led the final four laps to win Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is Almirola’s third career series victory.

Points leader Elliott Sadler finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Ben Kennedy and Erik Jones.

Click here for Xfinity race results

Aric Almirola wins Xfinity race at Talladega

By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Aric Almirola held off Elliott Sadler and Joey Logano on the last lap to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is Almirola’s third career series win. 

This victory is special for Almirola. He’s given credit for winning at Milwaukee in 2007 because he started that race but he was pulled from the car when Denny Hamlin arrived from Sonoma and drove the car to the win. Last July, Almirola won at Daytona, nosing Justin Allgaier by inches when the caution waved in overtime.

Saturday, there were no questions or doubts about his victory.

“This one was ours fair and square,” Almirola said. “We led a lot of laps. We won the first stage, and we got up there in the end. There was no caution at the end. We crossed the start/finish line first and those are the most gratifying to win.”

Sadler, who finished second, lamented his actions at the end.

“I made a huge mistake coming to the white,” Sadler said. “Me and my spotter were so focused on (Logano). I kind of made a mistake where I was on the track.”

Logano finished third. Ben Kennedy placed fourth in his first series race of the year. Erik Jones was fifth.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report 

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allagier

HOW ARIC ALMIROLA WON: He had a strong car throughout the day and put himself in the right spot to withstand challenges in the final four laps.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD DAY: Points leader Elliott Sadler finished second after hitting the wall early in the race. … Ben Kennedy placed fourth in his first series start of the year. … Jeff Green finished 10th for just his second top-10 result in the last decade.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Brennan Poole lost his 12th starting spot for unapproved adjustments, ran into the back of a car early and then hit Daniel Suarez, triggering a nine-car crash to bring out the red on Lap 21. He finished 24th. … Daniel Hemric, coming off a career-best third last week at Richmond, was collected in a nine-car crash and finished 38th. … Ryan Reed, who won at Daytona, finished 29th after a wreck triggered by a bump from Aric Almirola.

NOTABLE: Biagi-Denbeste scored its third career Xfinity win. All have come at restrictor-plate tracks.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Aric got careless there and he took the blame for it, but I think it being Saturday and him not racing here that often, he was a little more careless. I don’t think if it was Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. or somebody he races with every week in front of him that he would have done that,’’ Ryan Reed said of Aric Almirola after a bump from Almirola caused Reed to crash (Almirola apologized for the incident).

NEXT: The Xfinity Series is off until May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

