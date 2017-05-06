Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Elliott Sadler remains Xfinity points leader

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains the points leader after his runner-up finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, but his lead dwindled.

Sadler holds a 29-point lead on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier. Sadler had a 41-point lead entering the event but lost some points to Allgaier, who won a stage Saturday.

JR Motorsports driver William Byron remains third in the standings. He’s 44 points behind Sadler. Darrell Wallace Jr. moved up a spot to fourth. Daniel Hemric fell a spot to fifth.

Click here for Xfinity points report

Xfinity race results from Talladega

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Aric Almirola led the final four laps to win Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is Almirola’s third career series victory.

Points leader Elliott Sadler finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Ben Kennedy and Erik Jones.

Click here for Xfinity race results

Aric Almirola wins Xfinity race at Talladega

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Aric Almirola held off Elliott Sadler and Joey Logano on the last lap to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It is Almirola’s third career series win. 

This victory is special for Almirola. He’s given credit for winning at Milwaukee in 2007 because he started that race but he was pulled from the car when Denny Hamlin arrived from Sonoma and drove the car to the win. Last July, Almirola won at Daytona, nosing Justin Allgaier by inches when the caution waved in overtime.

Saturday, there were no questions or doubts about his victory.

“This one was ours fair and square,” Almirola said. “We led a lot of laps. We won the first stage, and we got up there in the end. There was no caution at the end. We crossed the start/finish line first and those are the most gratifying to win.”

Sadler, who finished second, lamented his actions at the end.

“I made a huge mistake coming to the white,” Sadler said. “Me and my spotter were so focused on (Logano). I kind of made a mistake where I was on the track.”

Logano finished third. Ben Kennedy placed fourth in his first series race of the year. Erik Jones was fifth.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report 

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allagier

HOW ARIC ALMIROLA WON: He had a strong car throughout the day and put himself in the right spot to withstand challenges in the final four laps.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD DAY: Points leader Elliott Sadler finished second after hitting the wall early in the race. … Ben Kennedy placed fourth in his first series start of the year. … Jeff Green finished 10th for just his second top-10 result in the last decade.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Brennan Poole lost his 12th starting spot for unapproved adjustments, ran into the back of a car early and then hit Daniel Suarez, triggering a nine-car crash to bring out the red on Lap 21. He finished 24th. … Daniel Hemric, coming off a career-best third last week at Richmond, was collected in a nine-car crash and finished 38th. … Ryan Reed, who won at Daytona, finished 29th after a wreck triggered by a bump from Aric Almirola.

NOTABLE: Biagi-Denbeste scored its third career Xfinity win. All have come at restrictor-plate tracks.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Aric got careless there and he took the blame for it, but I think it being Saturday and him not racing here that often, he was a little more careless. I don’t think if it was Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. or somebody he races with every week in front of him that he would have done that,’’ Ryan Reed said of Aric Almirola after a bump from Almirola caused Reed to crash (Almirola apologized for the incident).

NEXT: The Xfinity Series is off until May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 and on Facebook

Blake Koch scores first career Xfinity pole

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Blake Koch earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity pole in 190 starts Saturday for the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Koch earned the pole with a lap of 183.490 mph in the final round of qualifying. Kasey Kahne will start second in a JR Motorsports car after a lap of 183.112 mph.

Daniel Hemric (182.431 mph) starts third. Ben Kennedy (182.424) starts fourth and is followed by Richard Childress Racing teammate Brandon Jones (182.299).

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:19 p.m. ET today.

Click here for Xfinity starting lineup

Click here for qualifying results

 

NASCAR All-Star fan poll now open

Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images for NASCAR
1 Comment
By Dustin LongMay 6, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Fans can vote on who should make it to the All-Star Race, scheduled for May 20 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans can vote once a day at NASCAR.com/fanvote. Fans can vote once per day and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter count double.

Polls close at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19.

Those on the ballot are:

AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, David Ragan, Reed Sorenson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suárez and Cole Whitt.