Father of ex-Truck driver Justin Boston indicted on charges of fraud which funded racing career

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

The father of former Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Boston is part of an indictment that includes charges of fraud totaling at least $25 million, some of which funded his racing career.

In an April 18 indictment unsealed Friday, Robert Boston and Robert LaBarge were indicted on four counts of fraud and one count of money-laundering conspiracy by the Western District of North Carolina.

The duo appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte where they pleaded not guilty. Boston was released on his $25,000 bond, according to ESPN.

Boston and LaBarge were indicted with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud; one count of wire fraud; one count of securities fraud; one count of bank fraud; and one count of money-laundering conspiracy. LaBarge was also charged with one count of false writing in connection with a FBI investigation

If convicted on all charges, the combined maximum prison sentence for Boston, 53, totals 60 years.

“Mr. Boston has asserted his innocence to all of charges by entry of his not guilty plea,” Boston’s attorney Kevin Tate said in a statement to ESPN. “He has no comment pending the resolution of this matter.”

Justin Boston competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in nine Truck races to begin the 2015 season. In two of those races, his primary sponsor was Zloop, his father’s electronics recycling company.

KBM eventually released Boston and sued him and Zloop for missed payments totaling $650,000.

That lawsuit is pending due to Zloop’s bankruptcy proceedings, according to ESPN.

The unsealed indictment details the allegations against Boston and LaBarge, alleging they “defrauded franchisees, investors, and lenders of their company, Zloop. The indictment alleges that, through their fraud, the defendants obtained millions of dollars, much of which was spent on expensive personal real estate, a private plane, and the racing career of Boston’s son.”

The indictment also alleges the duo used a fraudulent line of credit with Patriot Bank to spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on “a private plane, a new Corvette, and a new Grand Cherokee. After Zloop subsequently drew an additional $1.3 million from the credit card line, the indictment alleges that more than $500,000 was spent on racing-related expenditures and approximately $79,808 on a suite at a professional football stadium.”

Talladega a must-win race for Dale Earnhardt Jr? Not what he thinks

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — After a deflating start to the season and only one win at a track other than Daytona or Talladega since late 2014, it’s easy to see why some suggest this could be a must-win weekend for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make the playoffs.

Just don’t count him among that group.

“I don’t buy the notion that we can’t win anywhere but Talladega or Daytona,’’ Earnhardt said Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, a track he has scored six of his 26 career Cup wins. “We have had a dry spell, haven’t won a lot of races. We have won at other tracks in the past. I think if I go in thinking this is a must-win, then I’m probably going to get in there and make a few mistakes.’’

Earnhardt enters this weekend 24th in the points. He is 60 points — the maximum number of points a driver can score in a race — out of what is the final playoff spot at this time.

Five finishes of 30th or worse this season have put Earnhardt in this situation. Some of it has been bad luck, some of it has been mistakes that put him in a bad spot.

He led the Daytona 500 when Kyle Busch cut a tire in front of him and spun. Earnhardt clipped Busch’s car and did enough damage to his car that he was done for the race, placing 37th.

A speeding penalty dropped Earnhardt to the rear of the field at Martinsville and then he was collected in a crash, finishing 34th. Last week, crew chief Greg Ives kept him out while most of the field pitted. Earnhardt was running at the front but was on older tires. He was knocked into the wall when teammate Jimmie Johnson, unaware Earnhardt was on the outside, went up the groove and slammed Earnhardt’s car. Earnhardt continued but finished 30th.

What’s been disconcerting at times is that Earnhardt’s car hasn’t shown top-form speed. It’s an issue some of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have had this season even with Johnson’s two wins.

Some have raised questions about Earnhardt’s playoff hopes just a third of the way thought the regular season because of his recent record. He has three wins since late 2014. One win was at Daytona, another at Talladega and the other at Phoenix (shortened by rain). Since 2008, Earnhardt has seven wins and they’ve been at Daytona (two), Talladega, Pocono (two), Phoenix and Martinsville.

Earnhardt isn’t focused on that. He views this weekend as an opportunity but knows a win won’t come easy at Talladega even for him.

“I just know what I need to do,’’ he said. “I’ve said it in the past. You’ve got to run the last 50 laps mistake-free and the guy that does that will win the race. That means choosing the right line to move up and take the run. Every move and decision, every slight turn of the wheel has to be the right decision.’’

He says he knows what kind of mindset he needs to succeed Sunday. He notes that in his 2014 Daytona 500 win, he was racing Greg Biffle for position and ran him aggressively. That’s what he’ll have to do Sunday.

“The only way I could keep myself from sliding backwards was to run like one inch off the door and squeeze him against the wall,’’ Earnhardt said of his battle with Biffle. “It really kind of killed both of our cars. But at least he wasn’t passing me.

“It was a bit outside of character for me to drive so much like a jerk, I guess, but that’s what you’re got to do. You’ve got to keep on cracking the whip, keep telling yourself, ‘This is what has to happen, this is how I have to do this to make this work if I want to win.’

“I can’t accept him taking the lead, maybe losing a couple of spots and falling to fourth and thinking, ‘Man, I’ll just get it back.’ That’s not as easy anymore. The cars are too equal.

“You have to be way more aggressive to holding positions and defending positions, and you’ve got to run guys tight and they don’t like it. Nobody likes somebody hanging on their quarter panel because it doesn’t feel good and it makes the cars act weird. You have to do it that way. You have to start the race really with the attitude. You’ve go to be willing to work every single lap and not settle for riding.’’

That’s the mindset he’ll have to have Sunday if he hopes to score a win and earn a playoff spot.

NASCAR cancels final Cup practice at Talladega due to rain

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

NASCAR has cancelled its final practice session for the Cup Series’ Geico 500 due to rain at Talladega Superspeedway.

The cancellation comes after the first Cup practice was shortened due to rain.

Ten Cup cars did not make a lap in the first session before it began raining. Those include Danica Patrick, Ty Dillon, Kyle Larson, Elliott Sadler, Joey Gase, Matt DiBenedetto, Reed Sorenson, Cole Whitt, Brendan Gaughan and D.J. Kennington.

Friday night’s ARCA Racing Series race was also postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m ET following Cup qualifying, which is set for 4 p.m. ET.

 

Ford dominates in rain-shortened Cup practice at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Cup team didn’t get much time on track Friday at Talladea Superspeedway before rain ended the first practice session for the GEICO 500.

A bunch of Ford teams raced around the 2.66-mile track together, leading to Clint Bowyer being the fastest in the session at 196.822 mph after 10 laps.

Filling out the top five was Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano. The top nine cars on the speed chart were Fords.

The next five cars were the Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing.

Click here for the full practice report.

 

 

Chase Elliott sports shoes honoring father’s historic 1987 qualifying run at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Talladega Superspeedway is big part of the Elliott family’s history and this weekend marks the anniversary of one of its most iconic moments.

Thirty years ago, Bill Elliott set the NASCAR record for fastest qualifying average with a speed of 212.809 mph qualifying for the Winston 500. It’s a mark that stands today.

The top qualifying speed in the last two Cup races at Talladega were 193.423 mph and 192.661 mph.

Elliott’s son, Chase Elliott, showed up to the 2.66-mile track Friday with a special set of shoes to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the event.

The shoes resemble the Coors Light paint scheme Bill Elliott drove during his time with Melling Racing in the 1980s. The pair has the car’s No. 9 on it as well the slogan “World’s Fastest Car.”

30 years ago this weekend the ole 9 ran 212 here at Talladega, these kicks have me fired up! Pretty damn cool.

“I’m really excited about them,” Chase Elliott said Friday. “I would take them off and show you but it would take me a minute to get them off. … That car, he still has a few of his Coors cars in the shop and I always think it’s cool to look at them and see how they were built, what they put into them and just how simple everything was.”

Bill Elliott won at Talladega twice in 1985 and 1987 while also claiming six straight poles. His first win in 1985 was the biggest come from behind victory in NASCAR history.

His Talladega record came three months after he set the record at Daytona with a speed of 210.364 mph.

“At Talladega you don’t feel the speed like you do at Daytona because of the transitions and tightness of the corners,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer said in a release from Ford. “Talladega was built for those speeds and the transitions were so much easier. You picked up the bank before you got to the corner at Talladega while Daytona was totally the opposite, you kind of ran in the corner before you picked up all of the banking.”

The 1988 Cup champion said one of the keys to make his No. 9 Ford – or any other car – a rocket ship was in how the rear spoiler was handled.

“You still had to do everything you could to make the car really uncomfortable to run fast,” Bill Elliott said. “There were guys over there before qualifying taking the rear spoilers off, but you couldn’t drive them. You had to have a little bit of downforce or you couldn’t drive them, so you just had to get to that point where you took as much off as you could and still be able to make it around the race track.”

“Awesome Bill” said his qualifying mark put an “exclamation point” on his families’ legacy in the sport.

“We came out of nothing,” Elliott said. “We came out of a little town in Dawsonville, Georgia that wasn’t even on the map. We were kind of like David and Goliath with what we did and what we accomplished.”

The record remains in place in part to NASCAR’s restrictor plates that rob engines of horsepower.

But would Chase Elliott, who has three poles – all at restrictor plate tracks, including one at Talladega – be willing to drive his father’s record-setting car for a few hot laps?

“I don’t know that I can handle it,” the 2016 Cup Rookie of the Year said. “I would definitely try, I would love to give it a shot. But I don’t know I have what it takes to hold it wide open. That’s not easy, back then. They laid the spoiler back and I remember dad telling me stories. They’d basically keep leaning it back until he couldn’t take it anymore. That’s how they figured out when to stop. Kept pushing the limit until he couldn’t drive it, which is pretty cool, really.”

The car Bill Elliott set the record with was donated to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, by team owner Harry Melling. Like the record in the history books, that’s where it remains today.

