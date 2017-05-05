Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne talk about Richmond incident

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Rookie Erik Jones said he and Kasey Kahne talked after last weekend’s race at Richmond International Raceway about the contact that caused Jones to crash on Lap 5 and finish last.

Jones was frustrated with Kahne after the incident, saying that Kahne “ran us up into the fence’’ on the opening lap. Jones said the contact led to a cut tire that caused him to crash.

Friday, Jones addressed his matter with Kahne.

“He talked to me right after the race,’’ Jones said. “He got a hold of me, and that’s as much as you can really do, obviously. It’s not a situation that’s comfortable for either driver. You know, you don’t want to really have to have that discussion, but it was nice and very forward of Kasey to do that. It’s just unfortunate.

“You know, he said that he made a mistake, and it’s going to happen. It’s racing. But it’s just frustrating it was Lap 1. It’s still kind of frustrating to think about that. You know, it’s a 400‑lap race. We’ve got plenty of time, and just to get taken out on Lap 1 is really the most frustrating thing you can have in a race. It’s kind of the first time I’ve had that, especially at this level, and it’s just bummer, so you’ve just kind of got to move on at this point.”

Jones is 16th in the points heading into this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Since placing 39th in the Daytona 500, Jones has placed in the top 20 in six of the next eight races.

Chase Elliott sports shoes honoring father’s historic 1987 qualifying run at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Talladega Superspeedway is big part of the Elliott family’s history and this weekend marks the anniversary of one of its most iconic moments.

Thirty years ago, Bill Elliott set the NASCAR record for fastest qualifying average with a speed of 212.809 mph qualifying for the Winston 500. It’s a mark that stands today.

The top qualifying speed in the last two Cup races at Talladega were 193.423 mph and 192.661 mph.

Elliott’s son, Chase Elliott, showed up to the 2.66-mile track Friday with a special set of shoes to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the event.

The shoes resemble the Coors Light paint scheme Bill Elliott drove during his time with Melling Racing in the 1980s. The pair has the car’s No. 9 on it as well the slogan “World’s Fastest Car.”

30 years ago this weekend the ole 9 ran 212 here at Talladega, these kicks have me fired up! Pretty damn cool.

A post shared by Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott24) on

“I’m really excited about them,” Chase Elliott said Friday. “I would take them off and show you but it would take me a minute to get them off. … That car, he still has a few of his Coors cars in the shop and I always think it’s cool to look at them and see how they were built, what they put into them and just how simple everything was.”

Bill Elliott won at Talladega twice in 1985 and 1987 while also claiming six straight poles. His first win in 1985 was the biggest come from behind victory in NASCAR history.

His Talladega record came three months after he set the record at Daytona with a speed of 210.364 mph.

“At Talladega you don’t feel the speed like you do at Daytona because of the transitions and tightness of the corners,” the NASCAR Hall of Famer said in a release from Ford. “Talladega was built for those speeds and the transitions were so much easier. You picked up the bank before you got to the corner at Talladega while Daytona was totally the opposite, you kind of ran in the corner before you picked up all of the banking.”

The 1988 Cup champion said one of the keys to make his No. 9 Ford – or any other car – a rocket ship was in how the rear spoiler was handled.

“You still had to do everything you could to make the car really uncomfortable to run fast,” Bill Elliott said. “There were guys over there before qualifying taking the rear spoilers off, but you couldn’t drive them. You had to have a little bit of downforce or you couldn’t drive them, so you just had to get to that point where you took as much off as you could and still be able to make it around the race track.”

“Awesome Bill” said his qualifying mark put an “exclamation point” on his families’ legacy in the sport.

“We came out of nothing,” Elliott said. “We came out of a little town in Dawsonville, Georgia that wasn’t even on the map. We were kind of like David and Goliath with what we did and what we accomplished.”

The record remains in place in part to NASCAR’s restrictor plates that rob engines of horsepower.

But would Chase Elliott, who has three poles – all at restrictor plate tracks, including one at Talladega – be willing to drive his father’s record-setting car for a few hot laps?

“I don’t know that I can handle it,” the 2016 Cup Rookie of the Year said. “I would definitely try, I would love to give it a shot. But I don’t know I have what it takes to hold it wide open. That’s not easy, back then. They laid the spoiler back and I remember dad telling me stories. They’d basically keep leaning it back until he couldn’t take it anymore. That’s how they figured out when to stop. Kept pushing the limit until he couldn’t drive it, which is pretty cool, really.”

The car Bill Elliott set the record with was donated to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan, by team owner Harry Melling. Like the record in the history books, that’s where it remains today.

Brandon Jones, Blake Koch top final Xfinity practice at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The final Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedwway was once again led by five Richard Childress Racing related cars.

This time, Brandon Jones led the session with a speed of 182.814 mph.

Filling out the top five was Blake Koch (182.372), Daniel Hemric (181.974), Ben Kennedy (181.480) and Ty Dillon (181.055).

Only 20 cars made laps in the session that saw most teams conduct single-car runs to prepare for qualifying on Saturday.

The fastest non-RCR car was Daniel Suarez in sixth at 181.055 mph.

Click here to see the full practice report.

Joey Logano admits penalty is ‘pretty severe’ but focused on moving forward

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Joey Logano said Friday that teams have to “push as hard as we can to be successful and sometimes you go over that line.’’

NASCAR penalized Logano and his team for a suspension issue discovered at the R&D Center after Logano won last weekend at Richmond International Raceway. Logano’s win won’t count toward playoff eligibility and he also won’t receive the five playoff points with a win. Crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended two races and fined $50,000. Logano lost 25 points and the team was docked 25 car owner points.

“The penalty is pretty severe,’’ Logano said at Talladega Superspeedway. “With that being said, it wasn’t like it was a big thing, but the rule is written and it’s black and white. We pushed a little bit too far and we’ll pay that penalty and move on and attack again.’’

MORE: Crew chief Todd Gordon explains what led to penalty

Logano noted that teams push the rules so much “because we’re looking for hundredths of a second – every race team is.’’

Logano said twice during his session with the media that the penalty was not related to swerving. Teams have swerved after races to realign their suspensions after a race. NASCAR has penalized some teams for the practice.

He admits losing the five playoff points could be a factor later in the season.

“We’re taking the hit for sure and it’s not going to be easy to overcome it, but, like I said, anytime something like that happens and you get a lot of the knock back from media or fans or whatever you’re gonna hear, it drives you to win a little bit more,’’ Logano said. “We’re looking at the silver lining as something that’s making us drive to win more and make us a little bit more determined to make it happen, so I think we can make up those points with the right attitude.”

Richard Childress Racing teams lead way in short Xfinity practice at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinMay 5, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

Richard Childress Racing’s cars stuck together during a rain-shortened practice session at Talladega Superspeedway and swept the top five spots.

Blake Koch of Kaulig Racing led five RCR related cars with a speed of 192.591 mph around the 2.66-mile facility.

Kaulig Racing is in a technical alliance with RCR.

Filling out the top five was Brendan Gaughan (192.552), Ben Kennedy (192.351), Daniel Hemric (192.288) and Ty Dillon (191.031).

The practice session was 20 minutes long after originally being scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice report.