NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Talladega

Once again, it’s that time: It’s ‘Dega!
The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series return this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway. And super – or super-sized – it is: the sport’s largest (2.66-miles around) racetrack.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins (his father had 10). The younger Earnhardt will be making his next-to-last scheduled appearance at Talladega.
Here’s this weekend’s schedule:
All times are Eastern.
Friday, May 5
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (Fox Sports 1)
1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)
2:30 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)
6 p.m. – ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles)
Saturday, May 6
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (Fox, MRN)
Sunday, May 7
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
12 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
2 p.m. – Geico 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)