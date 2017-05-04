Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

Once again, it’s that time: It’s ‘Dega!

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series return this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway. And super – or super-sized – it is: the sport’s largest (2.66-miles around) racetrack.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins (his father had 10). The younger Earnhardt will be making his next-to-last scheduled appearance at Talladega.

Here’s this weekend’s schedule:

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 5

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (Fox Sports 1)

1:30 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m. – 3:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

6 p.m. – ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles)

Saturday, May 6

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

10:30 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (Fox, MRN)

Sunday, May 7

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Geico 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles) (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Three Xfinity crew chiefs fined, one suspended for lug nut violations

By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. has been suspended for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega and fined $10,000 for only having 18 lug nuts secured on Daniel Hemric‘s No. 21 Chevrolet after last weekend’s race at Richmond.

Stockman is one of three Xfinity crew chiefs in trouble over lug nut violations.

Matt Swidersk, crew chief of Ty Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet, and Mark Setzer, crew chief of  Quin Houff‘s No. 46 Chevrolet, have been fined $5,000 for only having 19 of 20 lug nuts secured.

Stockman’s punishment comes after Hemric finished a career-best third in his eighth race.

NASCAR penalizes Richmond winner Joey Logano, team for post-race violation

By Dustin LongMay 4, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Joey Logano‘s victory last weekend at Richmond International Raceway will not count toward earning a playoff spot after NASCAR penalized Logano and his team for a violation discovered at the R&D Center.

NASCAR ruled the result an encumbered finish because of the penalty, meaning the victory does not count when determining playoff eligibility and that Logano does not collect the five playoff points for the win. The victory also does not count in tie-breakers, if needed.

NASCAR suspended Logano’s crew chief, Todd Gordon two Cup races and fined him $50,000. NASCAR also docked Logano 25 driver points and the team 25 owner points. The 25-point penalty drops Logano from fourth to fifth in the standings.

NASCAR cited Logano’s team for a rear suspension issue, citing Section. 20.14.2 in the Cup Rule Book that truck trailing arm spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to regulations. NASCAR stated that the truck trailing arm spacer/pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.

This is the second major penalty for Team Penske this year. NASCAR suspended Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief, Paul Wolfe, three races and fined him $65,000 for a post-race violation at Phoenix. NASCAR also docked Keselowski 35 driver points and the team 35 car owner points. The team later appealed the penalty and the final appeal hearing will be Tuesday.

Also, NASCAR announced that Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief, Mike Wheeler, was fined $10,000 for the team having one lug not improperly installed.

 

Leave a comment
Leave a comment
